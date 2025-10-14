Canopy Growth Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives, is pleased to announce today the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders convened on September 26, 2025 and adjourned to, and reconvened on, October 10, 2025 (the "Meeting").

All of the matters put forward before the Company's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated August 7, 2025 (the "Proxy Statement"), were approved by the requisite number of votes cast at the Meeting, as further detailed below.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Proxy Statement was elected at the Meeting to serve as a director of the Company until the Company's next annual shareholders meeting or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Name Of Nominee

Votes cast FOR

% Votes FOR

Votes cast AGAINST

% Votes AGAINST

David Lazzarato

35,477,544

91.82%

3,160,608

8.18%

Theresa Yanofsky

35,122,647

90.90%

3,515,504

9.10%

Luc Mongeau

35,745,175

92.51%

2,892,976

7.49%

Shan Atkins

35,631,069

92.22%

3,007,082

7.78%

Joe Bayern

35,899,799

92.91%

2,738,353

7.09%

Canopy Growth's shareholders also approved the re-appointment of PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP as the Company's auditors and independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, and authorized the Company's board of directors (the "Board") or any responsible committee thereof to fix their remuneration.

In addition, Canopy Growth's shareholders approved the amendment to the articles of the Company to, among other things, consolidate the Company's issued and outstanding common shares and exchangeable shares. The share consolidation will only be implemented, if at all, upon a determination by the Board that it is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. If the Board does not implement the share consolidation within 12 months of the date of the Meeting, the authority granted will lapse and be of no further force of effect.

Shareholders also approved an advisory (non-binding) resolution on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

For complete results on all matters voted on at the Meeting, please consult the Company's Report of Voting Results which will be filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca , and the Company's Form 8-K which will be filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar .

About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products from owned and licensed brands including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space and Claybourne, as well as category defining vaporization devices by Storz & Bickel. In addition, Canopy Growth serves medical cannabis patients globally with principal operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC ("Canopy USA"). Canopy USA's portfolio includes ownership of Acreage Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated multi‑state cannabis operator with operations throughout the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, as well as ownership of Wana Wellness, LLC, The Cima Group, LLC, and Mountain High Products, LLC, a leading North American edibles brand, and majority ownership of Lemurian, Inc., a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and clean vape technology.

At Canopy Growth, we're shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being and improve lives. With high-quality products, a commitment to responsible use, and a focus on enhancing the communities where we live and work, we're paving the way for a better understanding of all that cannabis can offer.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .

More Information
Alex Thomas
Sr. Director, Communications
alex.thomas@canopygrowth.com

Investor Contact:
Tyler Burns
Director, Investor Relations
tyler.burns@canopygrowth.com

