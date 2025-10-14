Canopy Growth Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives, is pleased to announce today the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders convened on September 26, 2025 and adjourned to, and reconvened on, October 10, 2025 (the "Meeting").
All of the matters put forward before the Company's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated August 7, 2025 (the "Proxy Statement"), were approved by the requisite number of votes cast at the Meeting, as further detailed below.
Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Proxy Statement was elected at the Meeting to serve as a director of the Company until the Company's next annual shareholders meeting or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed.
The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:
|
Name Of Nominee
|
Votes cast FOR
|
% Votes FOR
|
Votes cast AGAINST
|
% Votes AGAINST
|
David Lazzarato
|
35,477,544
|
91.82%
|
3,160,608
|
8.18%
|
Theresa Yanofsky
|
35,122,647
|
90.90%
|
3,515,504
|
9.10%
|
Luc Mongeau
|
35,745,175
|
92.51%
|
2,892,976
|
7.49%
|
Shan Atkins
|
35,631,069
|
92.22%
|
3,007,082
|
7.78%
|
Joe Bayern
|
35,899,799
|
92.91%
|
2,738,353
|
7.09%
Canopy Growth's shareholders also approved the re-appointment of PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP as the Company's auditors and independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, and authorized the Company's board of directors (the "Board") or any responsible committee thereof to fix their remuneration.
In addition, Canopy Growth's shareholders approved the amendment to the articles of the Company to, among other things, consolidate the Company's issued and outstanding common shares and exchangeable shares. The share consolidation will only be implemented, if at all, upon a determination by the Board that it is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. If the Board does not implement the share consolidation within 12 months of the date of the Meeting, the authority granted will lapse and be of no further force of effect.
Shareholders also approved an advisory (non-binding) resolution on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.
For complete results on all matters voted on at the Meeting, please consult the Company's Report of Voting Results which will be filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca , and the Company's Form 8-K which will be filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar .
