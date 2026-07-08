Cannara to Announce Fiscal Q3 2026 Financial Results on July 15, 2026

Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara", the "Company", "us" or "we") (TSX: LOVE) (OTCQX: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB0), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis products at affordable prices with two mega facilities in Québec spanning over 1,600,000 sq. ft., today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2026, on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 8:00 AM ET.
Cannara Biotech Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer Nicholas Sosiak will host an earnings webcast on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET, consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session.
Participants may register to attend the earnings webcast via a webcast link or via local dial-in as follows:
|Webcast:
|Cannara Q3 2026 Earnings Webcast Registration
|Local Dial-in:
|Cannara Q3 2026 Earnings Webcast Dial-in Registration
Investors are encouraged to submit questions by email in advance to investors@Cannara.ca. For interested individuals unable to join, the event will be archived on the company's website.
CONTACT
|Nicholas Sosiak, CPA, CA
Chief Operating Officer &
Interim Chief Financial Officer
nick@cannara.ca
|Zohar Krivorot
Founder & Chief Executive Officer
zohar@cannara.ca
ABOUT Cannara
Cannara Biotech Inc. (TSX: LOVE) (OTCQX: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB0), is a vertically integrated producer of affordable premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,600,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 100,000 kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec's favourable energy costs, Cannara maintains an efficient, low-cost production model. For more information, please visit Cannara.ca.