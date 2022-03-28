Market NewsInvesting News

Fellowship Aims to Bring Justice + Equality to Communities Harmed by Cannabis Criminalization; Applications Now Open for Two Summer Interns TOQi Technologies Ltd ., award-winning creators of elegantly designed cannabis technology products, has partnered with Cannabis Amnesty a not-for-profit organization dedicated to righting the historical wrongs created by cannabis prohibition, to launch the TOQi Fellowship for ...

Fellowship Aims to Bring Justice + Equality to Communities Harmed by Cannabis Criminalization; Applications Now Open for Two Summer Interns

TOQi Technologies Ltd ., award-winning creators of elegantly designed cannabis technology products, has partnered with Cannabis Amnesty a not-for-profit organization dedicated to righting the historical wrongs created by cannabis prohibition, to launch the TOQi Fellowship for Cannabis Amnesty . The inaugural Fellows, who will begin their internships during the summer of 2022, will also be supported by Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), a global leader in the medical and recreational cannabis industry, committed to high quality products and access for patients and consumers. This paid internship is designed to create economic opportunities for people from communities harmed by decades of cannabis prohibition while increasing Cannabis Amnesty's capacity to develop groundbreaking advocacy and programming.

Aurora Cannabis Logo (CNW Group/Cannabis Amnesty)

The TOQi Fellowship is a summer internship program running May through August for ambitious individuals who wish to gain experience in advocacy and communications. The two salaried positions will receive mentorship, networking opportunities, and insight into all aspects of the cannabis industry and Cannabis Amnesty's mission to help those harmed by cannabis prohibition.

"People of today should not bear the burden of the laws of yesterday; while the world has changed and we are able to profit from the industry, it is our civic duty to liberate those who do not enjoy this privilege," said Drew Henson , CEO and Founder, TOQi Technologies. "The hard-working and passionate advocates at Cannabis Amnesty have set the stage to right some of these wrongs, and we are honored to support their cause."

"Historically, cannabis laws were unequally enforced by law enforcement in Canada , disproportionately impacting Black, Indigenous and under-resourced communities. Cannabis convictions limit economic opportunities for people from these communities, thus further entrenching systemic racism through poverty and disenfranchisement," said Annamaria Enenajor , Executive Director, Cannabis Amnesty. "We are grateful to TOQi and Aurora Cannabis for their leadership in supporting our efforts to dismantle these economic barriers and look forward to welcoming more cannabis brands to our shared vision of justice and equality in the cannabis industry."

"As a proudly Canadian company, Aurora values our roots in advocating for cannabis record pardons with Cannabis Amnesty. We have a responsibility to those who have been disproportionately impacted and commit to doing our part. Canadians, or anyone for that matter, shouldn't be burdened with a criminal record for a minor, non-harmful act that is no longer a crime," says Miguel Martin , CEO, Aurora Cannabis . "We deeply admire the team at Cannabis Amnesty for their relentless pursuit of fairness and are honoured to be a part of affording others the opportunity to also be a part of this critical cause."

Applicants can visit TOQiFellowship4CA.com for additional information and to apply. Cannabis Amnesty encourages applications from underrepresented communities and those who have been affected by the harms of cannabis prohibition. Applications will be accepted until April 19, 2022 . Companies interested in being an ally and joining the movement for 2023's TOQi Fellowship can contact info@cannabisamnesty.ca .

About TOQi Technologies LTD.
Founded by award-winning designers, TOQi creates purposeful, premium industry leading cannabis consumption technology from their headquarters in Toronto, Ontario . Inspired by the intersection of design and culture, TOQi believes that attention to detail and user experience are of the utmost importance. For more information, visit mytoqi.com. TOQi does not produce, manufacture or distribute cannabis. Not for sale to minors.

About Cannabis Amnesty
Cannabis Amnesty is a registered not-for-profit organization focused on righting the historical wrongs caused by decades of cannabis criminalization, particularly its impact on racialized communities. Since 2018, Cannabis Amnesty has been at the forefront of advocating for justice and fairness on behalf of those who continue to suffer as a result of cannabis convictions. We challenge the stigma of cannabis convictions, lobby the government on behalf of communities harmed by criminalization and champion equity within the cannabis industry. Learn more at www.cannabisamnesty.ca and follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift , San Rafael '71 , Daily Special , and Whistler , as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7 . Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB" and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Cannabis Amnesty Logo (CNW Group/Cannabis Amnesty)

TOQi Technologies Logo (CNW Group/Cannabis Amnesty)

SOURCE Cannabis Amnesty

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/28/c3276.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

