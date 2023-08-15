Construction Of Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility Underway

CanAlaska Confirms High-Grade Uranium Intersections from Winter Program at West McArthur Project

CanAlaska Confirms High-Grade Uranium Intersections from Winter Program at West McArthur Project

Assay Results Include 2.80% U3O8 Over 2.6 Metres; Including Maximum Grade of 20.20% U3O8

Two Drill Summer 2023 Exploration Program Underway at Pike Zone

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce mobilization of the crews for the summer exploration drilling program. The Company is also pleased to report that it has received assay results from the 2023 winter drill program at the West McArthur project (the "Project") in the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). Geochemical assay results are highlighted by drill hole WMA079 which returned a high-grade intersection grading 2.80% U3O8 over 2.6 metres, including a sub-interval of 20.20% U3O8 over 0.3 metres. The assay results confirm uranium mineralization intersected in six of the nine drill holes completed during the winter program, including several intersections of unconformity-associated uranium mineralization at Pike Zone. The West McArthur project, a Joint Venture with Cameco Corporation, is operated by CanAlaska currently holding a 79.4% ownership in the project (Figure 1). CanAlaska is sole-funding the 2023 West McArthur program, further increasing its majority ownership in the Project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/177231_9eb14ce274781aee_002.jpg

Figure 1 – West McArthur Project Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/177231_9eb14ce274781aee_002full.jpg

2023 West McArthur Winter Exploration Program Highlights

During the winter drill program, the Company focused on drill testing unconformity targets in the vicinity of the Pike Zone as well as continued definition of the high-grade basement mineralization. Each of the holes completed during the winter program intersected indicative alteration and structural disruption in the lower sandstone and basement related to faulting along the C10S conductor corridor, a structural bifurcation from the C10 corridor on the project. The C10 corridor is host to CanAlaska's nearby 42 Zone discovery, and Cameco and Orano's high-grade Fox Lake uranium deposit.

During the winter drill program, the Pike Zone basement mineralization was expanded and remains open in all directions. Highlights from the basement mineralization include WMA079 which intersected two intervals, 0.77% U3O8 over 2.5 metres and 2.80% U3O8 over 2.6 metres, including a sub-interval of 20.20% U3Oover 0.3 metres (Table 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/177231_9eb14ce274781aee_003.jpg
Figure 2 – 2023 Winter Drill Program Results and Basement Target Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/177231_9eb14ce274781aee_003full.jpg

In addition, unconformity-associated uranium mineralization was discovered on two drill fences located 100 and 160 metres to the northeast of the original Pike Zone discovery.

Results from the winter program indicate high priority targets exist in the basement and at the unconformity at Pike Zone (Figure 2). In the basement, high priority targets are located immediately northeast of the Pike Zone, below the recent unconformity uranium intersections. Numerous high priority unconformity-related targets exist immediately southwest and northeast of the Pike Zone.

3D Resistivity Survey Results

In addition to the winter drilling program, the Company completed a 3D DCIP Resistivity survey over the C10S conductive corridor. DCIP Resistivity surveys are routinely used in the Athabasca Basin to identify areas of low resistivity in the sandstone. Resistivity low breaches are commonly caused by structural disruption and associated strong clay alteration of the sandstone above faulted basement rocks. Multiple large unconformity breaches, projecting over 700 metres into the overlying sandstone column, were mapped along the C10S corridor during the recent survey. The most significant breach is located approximately 2 km northeast of the Pike Zone discovery (Figure 3). The occurrence of large resistivity low breaches associated with high-grade unconformity deposits such as Phoenix, Fox Lake, and Midwest, are well documented in the Athabasca Basin.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/177231_9eb14ce274781aee_006.jpg
Figure 3 – 3D DCIP Survey Results and New Drill Target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/177231_9eb14ce274781aee_006full.jpg

Next Steps

Drill crews and geological staff have been mobilized to the Project to begin the summer exploration program. The two-drill summer program is part of the $10 million 2023 approved program on the West McArthur Joint Venture and will be focused on the immediate Pike Zone area. This includes continued expansion of basement-hosted high-grade uranium mineralization as well as continued unconformity target testing.

Based on the very positive results of the recent 3D DCIP Resistivity survey, the Company will drill test the most prolific resistivity breach targets that were imaged along the C10S corridor. The L10600E resistivity breach, located 1.8 kilometres northeast of the Pike Zone and 4.3 kilometres southwest of the 42 Zone, will be an initial focus for the second drill (Figure 3). The C10S corridor is interpreted to be over 15 kilometres in length and the Company believes there are multiple opportunities for discovery near the Pike Zone and elsewhere along this mineralized corridor.

Table 1 - 2023 West McArthur Winter Geochemical Assay Intersections

DDHFrom
(m)		To 
(m)		Length
(m)3		Average Grade
(% U3O8)		Maximum Grade
(% U3O8)
WMA074-11796.1796.60.50.170.17
WMA074-11809.6810.61.00.290.38
      
WMA0751793.2795.42.20.391.03
      
WMA075-11807.7808.20.50.130.13
      
WMA0761,4809.4809.90.50.210.21
      
WMA0791853.4855.92.50.772.53
including2855.4855.90.52.532.53
WMA0791859.4862.02.62.8020.2
including2859.4859.70.320.2020.20
including2861.6862.00.42.422.42
      
WMA080-11900.4900.70.31.041.04
WMA080-11918.3919.60.30.630.63

  1. Intersection interval is composited above a cut-off grade of 0.1% U3O8 with a maximum of 1.0 m of internal dilution.
  2. Intersection interval is composited above a cut-off grade of 2.0% U3O8 with a maximum of 1.0 m of internal dilution.
  3. All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined.
  4. Due to very poor core recovery between 779 and 800 metres, radiometric equivalent grades that were previously reported in the news release dated May 3rd, 2023 within this depth range, are considered to be more representative.

 

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "Assay confirmation of uranium grades from the winter drilling program are very encouraging. With the Pike Zone now returning indications of significant uranium mineralization over more than 160 metres length in the basement and at the unconformity, and remaining open in multiple directions, the CanAlaska team is excited to get back to West McArthur to further expand the mineralization footprint of this potential major discovery. As we anticipated, the recent resistivity survey is highlighting the immense discovery potential of the C10S mineralized corridor with discrete targets on equivalent scale to other major unconformity uranium deposits such as Fox Lake and Phoenix. A new target area located just 1.8 kilometres from Pike Zone is extremely compelling and well within the length extent of a McArthur River or Cigar Lake deposit analogue."

Table 2 - 2023 West McArthur Winter Exploration Drill Collar Locations

Drill HoleEasting NorthingElevation
(m A.S.L.)		Azimuth
(˚)		Dip
(˚)		EOH
(m)		Unconformity Depth
(m)
WMA074477237.06396515.0599.3335-77.0959801.1
WMA074-1477237.06396515.0599.3335-77.0950796.1
WMA075477364.06396604.0603.4320-82.0893794.9
WMA075-1477364.06396604.0603.4320-82.0887787.9
WMA075-2477364.06396604.0603.4320-82.0908785.5
WMA076477339.06396538.0608.0325-76.1893799.7
WMA077477345.06396515.0608.0277-80.51052787.4
WMA078477358.76396536.5606.0301-78.3302N/A
WMA079477359.06396539.0606.0301-80.5902803.3
WMA080-1477345.76396518.0606.0280-80.5977787.7
Notes: Easting and Northing coordinates are reported in UTM Zone 13N (NAD83 datum). EOH = end of hole. m A.S.L. = metres above sea level. WMA078 was not completed due to excessive deviation. Holes with -1 and -2 represent wedge off cuts or directional steering at depth from pilot holes.

 

Sampling, Analysis and Data Verification

All drill core samples from the 2023 winter program were shipped to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories (SRC) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in secure containment for preparation, processing, and multi-element analysis by ICP-MS and ICP-OES using total (HF:NHO3:HClO4) and partial digestion (HNO3:HCl), boron by fusion, and U3O8 wt% assay by ICP-OES using higher grade standards. Assay samples are chosen based on downhole probing radiometric equivalent uranium grades and scintillometer (SPP2 or CT007-M) peaks. Assay sample intervals comprise 0.3 - 0.7 metre continuous half-core split samples over the mineralized interval. One half of the split sample is retained and the other sent to the SRC for analysis. The SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals by CanAlaska and the SRC in accordance with CanAlaska's quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures. For results from the West McArthur project, a qualified person employed by CanAlaska has performed detailed QAQC and data verification, were possible, of all datasets prior to disclosure.

All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 350,000 hectares (865,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Cory Belyk"
Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC
CEO, President and Director
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Cory Belyk, CEO and President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

General Enquiry
Tel: +1.604.688.3211
Email: info@canalaska.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177231

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

2023 Energy Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Energy Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

Find out what is in store for the energy sector in 2023!

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will impact this sector in the year ahead.

✓ Trends        ✓ Forecasts       ✓ Top Stocks

Table of Contents:

  • Uranium Price Update: Q1 2023 in Review
  • Uranium Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review
  • Oil and Gas Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Oil and Gas in 2023
  • Oil and Gas Price Update: H1 2023 in Review
  • Rick Rule: Uranium in Stealth Bull Market, Plus Gold, Oil/Gas and Fertilizer Updates
Energy Outlook 2022

A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying



"I think (Canadian oil and gas stocks) are offering superb value. Absolutely superb value. You need to be cautious in the Canadian natural gas sector, (but) I'm attracted to it because it's done so well for me over 40 years"

— Rick Rule, Rule Investment Media
"Unless I’m very much mistaken, 2023 should be an even better year for uranium than 2022 has been."

— Lobo Tiggre, founder and CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com
"The (uranium) thesis I think has become much more understood on a global basis, and also amongst many more institutions and even individual investors."

— John Ciampaglia, Sprott Asset Management

Who We Are

The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.

At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.

So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.

Energy Investing Outlook 2023 and Energy Stocks to Watch

Table of Contents

Uranium Price Update: Q1 2023 in Review

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Oil and Gas Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Oil and Gas in 2023

Oil and Gas Price Update: H1 2023 in Review

Rick Rule: Uranium in Stealth Bull Market, Plus Gold, Oil/Gas and Fertilizer Updates

Uranium Price Update: Q1 2023 in Review

Demand for energy alternatives is gaining momentum, and the uranium industry continues to build a solid base.

Investors have been promised major upside in the uranium sector as the need for energy security increases, but market watchers are cautioning that those looking for blue skies are going to have to be patient.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents a recap of key uranium events in Q1 with commentary from experts.

Uranium sentiment continues to improve

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has highlighted the importance of oil and gas alternatives in Europe, Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments, told INN. That’s where uranium comes in.

“There's been a massive change in the perception of how people look at it,” he said.

The expert emphasized that a few years back, ESG mandates only included solar and wind energy as worthwhile sources of green power. But now that mentality is changing.

“Uranium is now starting to shift from anti-ESG to becoming included in ESG mandates, and people are looking at it as one of the cleanest sources of fuel that's available,” he said.

Despite this shift in appreciation for nuclear energy, investors looking for a quick payday are in for a rude awakening.

"I think that we need to come to the understanding that just because there is an improving fundamental story, it doesn't mean it's reflected in the price immediately," Fabi Lara, creator of the Next Big Rush, told INN.

How did uranium prices perform in Q1?

In an interview with INN, Justin Huhn, founder and publisher of Uranium Insider, said despite the upswing in momentum for nuclear energy, it’s been a difficult start to 2023 when it comes to uranium stocks.

“The equities are very cheap relative to the metal,” he said.

Looking at the performance of uranium companies compared to the price of the commodity itself, Huhn said there’s been a return to the levels seen when the bull market kicked off back in December 2020.

He said he sees an “incredible contrarian opportunity” in uranium stocks at the current levels.

“The miners are very cheap, and it's turned into almost like we've got a reset,” the uranium expert told INN.

Huhn said he’s noticed relative stability for some of the biggest names in the space — Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) and Kazatomprom (OTC Pink:NATKY,FWB:0ZQ) — compared to smaller companies.

He traced this stability in the bigger names back to positions from institutional money.

Overall, the expert believes that uranium is positioned well, with prices up about 10 percent year-to-date. He also highlighted the performance of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.UN).

“Despite its large discount to its net asset value here, it's still holding up pretty well,” Huhn said.

Scarcity will play a role in the growth and long-term prospects of the uranium market, according to experts, as new production plans will take hefty investments and time to get going.

“I think this is a big awakening, and it's happening in a time when there's not a lot of supply out there,” Taylor told INN.

Could SMRs build goodwill for the industry?

Speaking to INN, Theo Yameogo, mining and metals leader for EY Americas and Canada, said he has recognized a renaissance for the industry as investment in small modular reactors (SMRs) blossoms.

Huhn is also intrigued by the future of the SMR business and how it could balance with large reactor projects.

When asked about the role SMRs could play in changing the minds of nuclear energy skeptics, the Uranium Insider expert said this trend is still in its early stages and will be one for investors to monitor over the long term.

“It's overall positive; it's difficult to say how much of a role (SMRs will) play generally, because we're still seeing pretty significant growth coming from large reactors,” Huhn said.

Similarly, Taylor said there’s still a long runway ahead for SMRs and their impact on the overall market.

“It'll be interesting to see when it does and what use cases we get,” he said.

The finance expert theorized that there could be “game-changing” applications for SMRs in industries looking for clean energy options, such as mining. “I think we're still really in the early days of figuring out how that technology is going to work,” he said.

Investor takeaway

It’s easy to get excited about what’s ahead for the uranium industry, but it's also clear that experts are preaching patience and long-term strategies for investors. “This is a market for patient capital,” Huhn said.

Looking ahead, the expert pointed to a unique new fund out of Switzerland that could cause some noise in the overall uranium market by helping bigger players find positions in the uranium industry.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Additional information on Energy stock investing — FREE

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Supply and demand fundamentals for uranium continued to improve in the second quarter. Here's a look at key sector developments during the period.

Uranium prices moved steadily higher in 2023's second quarter as positive catalysts continued to build.

Acceptance of nuclear power is growing at a global level as the world's energy needs continue to evolve, and with that revitalization on the horizon both longstanding and new investors are looking for exposure to the sector.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents a recap of key Q2 events in the uranium space.

How did uranium prices perform in Q2?

Even in a difficult economic environment characterized by recession concerns and high interest rates, uranium has distinguished itself from some of its commodity peers by continuing to maintain momentum.

Prices for the energy fuel traded solidly above the US$50 per pound level in Q2.

uranium price chart, january 1, 2023, to june 30, 2023

Uranium price chart, January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023.

Chart via Cameco.

Speaking to INN in late June, Justin Huhn, founder and publisher of Uranium Insider, said he thinks there's a solid price floor for uranium at US$50 and noted that he would be surprised if it went back to that level at all.

"The market is thin enough and the demand is sufficient enough that we should see a pretty stable and rising spot price for the remainder of the year," he commented, pointing to increased contracting from utilities.

"Years of undercontracting ultimately and inevitably leads to years of overcontracting, and we're just starting that now," he said. Huhn expects utilities to contract at greater than their replacement rates for a multi-year period, and with uranium prices at a high base and with supply looking thin, the stage is set for higher levels in the relatively near future.

"Utilities right now are contracting for the later part of the decade, and it's extremely tight for the coming few years," Huhn said. "That is a backdrop for a potentially rapidly increasing price of uranium that we're literally on the precipice of witnessing."

Watch the full interview with Huhn above.

John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, also shed light on activity from utilities in a recent conversation with INN, noting that they seem to be realizing that they will need to pay higher prices to fill their needs.

"I think utilities are finally starting to figure out that the prospects for uranium look much more bullish, and the prospects for nuclear energy remain much more bullish than the situation two years ago," he said, adding, "I think the utilities understand that the producers are partners, and that they have to pay fair prices based on today's realities."

Watch the full interview with Ciampaglia above.

New physical investment vehicle sparks interest

Utilities are major buyers of uranium, but other sources of demand are emerging too.

Huhn also spoke about Switzerland-based Zuri-Invest's recently launched actively managed certificate. Although it has key differences from the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.U), it too is a physical investment vehicle.

The expert said this fund has been able to quickly get set up, raise money and buy uranium.

“They trade at (net asset value) always, because there is no front running of the vehicle prior to the purchasing, and there aren't any redemptions of the vehicle that don’t correspond to redemptions of uranium,” Huhn said.

The ideal investor for this offering isn’t in immediate need of liquidity, but wants exposure to the commodity at net asset value all the time. While the fund isn’t listed publicly, Huhn said most brokerage firms can secure access for investors.

Notably, he teased to INN that at least three more similar investment vehicles are set to reach the market soon. “There’s probably going to be a half dozen of these things by this time next year,” Huhn said.

Investor takeaway

Uranium is at a fascinating point this year as its price growth continues and acceptance keeps increasing. With new methods of investing on the way, market participants will soon have even more ways to get access to the sector.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Additional information on Energy stock investing — FREE

Oil and Gas Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Oil and Gas in 2023

Pull quote was provided by Investing News Network client Enterprise Group. This article is not paid-for content.

2022 was a banner year for the oil and gas sector as prices rallied to decade highs.

A resurgence in demand following pandemic lockdowns converged with supply disruptions caused by sanctions on Russia, driving West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude to US$120 per barrel during the first half of the year.

Values began to trend lower in H2, leaving both crude types on course to end the year in the same price territory as they started.

Meanwhile, European natural gas supply faced hurdles as Russia's invasion of Ukraine infused global markets and economies with uncertainty. By August, prices for the fuel used to heat homes had reached a 14 year high of US$9.71 MMBtu.

According to FocusEconomics, the war severely disrupted energy supply out of Russia, which last year accounted for more than 10 percent of world crude supply and 40 percent of Europe’s natural gas imports.

“Most of the volatility seen in oil prices this year was caused by the announcement of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — with prices spiking around 30 percent by early March — and the later announcement of sanctions by western countries and their allies,” FocusEconomics panelist Matthew Cunningham told the Investing News Network (INN).

However, the economist went on to point out that the ongoing war shouldn’t have such a pronounced effect on energy prices moving forward. “With a major escalation of the war involving NATO unlikely, and most significant sanctions already announced, the war is less likely to cause prices to spike or plummet as sharply as in 2022,” he said.

How did oil and gas prices perform in 2022?

Amid high inflation and rising interest rates, the global economic outlook has worsened and pushed energy prices lower. Prices for crude fell below US$90 in November and have remained at that level since.

wti crude's price performance year-to-date

WTI crude's price performance year-to-date.

Chart via TradingEconomics.

“It's basically at a year-to-date low,” Mercenary Geologist Mickey Fulp told INN. “A lot of that has to do with lockdowns in China decreasing demand, and high gas prices have decreased demand in the US.”

brent crude's price performance year-to-date

Brent crude's price performance year-to-date.

Chart via TradingEconomics.

These weakened economic conditions are expected to persist into the new year, although some analysts believe a worldwide recession is avoidable. “With the winter set to aggravate China’s COVID problems and Europe’s natural gas crisis, the global growth outlook remains depressed, but we do not see the global economy at imminent risk of sliding into recession in early 2023,” wrote Bruce Kasman, head of economic and policy research at JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM).

natural gas price performance year-to-date

Natural gas' price performance year-to-date.

Chart via TradingEconomics.

“The financial conditions drag is being cushioned by a fading of supply chain and commodity price shocks,” he added.

2022’s high inflation and strict monetary policy have resulted in global GDP growth shrinking by almost half, from 6 percent in 2021 to 3.2 percent. That number is forecast to contract to 2.7 percent in 2023, representing the weakest growth period since 2001.

A muted economic performance is projected to keep energy prices from surging to fresh heights. “Our panelists see energy prices easing throughout 2023 on mild global economic growth,” a FocusEconomics report states. “However, they will remain elevated owing to constrained supply, amid OPEC+’s production cut and sanctions on Russian energy exports.”

Oil and gas supply questions to persist

With sanctions on Russia — the third largest oil-producing nation — impeding output from that country, the world has looked to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to ramp up production.

“The other factors we are watching include OPEC+ output, the potential lifting of sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, further oil reserve releases and global economic growth — with a focus on US (Federal Reserve) hikes — as well as China, following the recent relaxation of the country’s zero-COVID policy," Cunningham said.

In November, OPEC production contracted by 310,000 barrels per day. The 11th month of the year also saw the oil cartel fail to meet its projected quota by as much as 1.81 million barrels per day. On the flip side, liquefied natural gas imports into Europe jumped, helping to bring the price of the heating fuel to US$5.28, its lowest point since March.

For oil, supply remains a concern. Not only will countries need to secure steady supply to keep their economies running, but nations like the US will also need to replenish reserves they tapped into earlier this year.

In 2022, the US released 180 million barrels of crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, raking in a total of US$4 billion. Currently, the reserve houses 378.62 million barrels, down from 598.92 million one year ago.

“The US was the swing producer the day that (US President Donald Trump) left office, and had been for three years,” Fulp said. “And now we're back to OPEC being the swing producer. And that's not good. You know, OPEC now controls prices.”

He explained that US production may contract over the next few years as big banks choose not to invest in the space.

“They are not funding any oil and gas ventures, so companies cannot raise money and their production's flat,” he said. “Production has been flat in the US for basically a year and a half now since we recovered from the pandemic, and it's not going higher.”

According to the Mercenary Geologist, the US has an opportunity regarding liquefied natural if it can find more efficient ways to transport it internationally.

Desmond Okell

Oil and gas companies expected to perform well

Even though institutional investors have moved away from oil and gas, the sector saw significant profits in 2022.

2022’s strong performance has led to Fitch Ratings giving the sector a stable outlook score.

“Sector performance in 2023 will remain broadly in line with that in 2022 and significantly stronger than in the mid-cycle,” it states. “We expect average oil and gas prices to moderate in 2023, not least because of an economic slowdown, but the hydrocarbon markets will remain tight due to lower oil and in particular natural gas supplies from Russia and OPEC+’s cautious stance.”

The industry watchdog expects 75 percent of oil and gas companies to report positive free cash flow after dividends.

“(Oil and gas) companies across the globe will continue to report high earnings despite windfall taxes introduced by some countries. Inflation will bite but most companies have significantly reduced costs during the period of low oil prices, which will contribute to their cash flows,” Senior Director Dmitry Marinchenko said in a report.

Optimistic about the year ahead, the ratings group believes demand growth out of China will be a price catalyst. That said, the reintroduction of COVID-19 protocols could hinder demand out of the Asian nation.

Spare capacity could be impacted if OPEC+ remains cautious, adding tailwinds to values, as per Fitch. But the larger, longer-term energy transition could lead to slowing demand and price weakness.

Expect oil and gas price volatility in 2023

FocusEconomic panelists see production from OPEC largely stagnating in 2023, capped by the recent output quota cut.

“Moreover, Iranian oil output will stay depressed due to a slim path to a nuclear deal. However, Venezuelan oil output should rise thanks to the US government’s recent decision to allow Chevron to resume production in the country," Cunningham said.

He expects Russian production to fall due to tighter sanctions, while output in the US is set to grow, albeit at a limited rate as a result of recent weak drilling activity by shale producers.

As a result, prices are expected to see some volatility. “We expect crude prices on the whole to average around 7 percent lower in 2023 than they did in 2022,” he added. “A bearish demand outlook will drag on prices, with global economic growth set to slow as the Fed and other major central banks continue with monetary tightening.”

Cunningham also noted that uncertainty will keep prices at the highest levels in the past decade, holding in the US$90 level.

“Increasing disruption to Russian exports and OPEC+’s recent cut to output quotas will limit supply, with the market projected to be in a slight deficit next year,” Cunningham said. “Moreover, there are upside risks to prices posed by better-than-expected growth in China or a sharper-than-expected fall in supply.”

Don’t forget to follow us@INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Additional information on Energy stock investing — FREE

Oil and Gas Price Update: H1 2023 in Review

What did the first half of 2023 bring for oil and gas? Learn about key highlights and what experts see coming as the year continues.

The oil and gas industry is experiencing a period of difficulty as prices for the commodities hit low levels following a tremendous high period in 2022. Despite these setbacks, experts believe oil and gas stocks present opportunities.

Read on to learn more about what happened in the oil and gas market in the first half of 2023 and what could be next.

Experts see opportunity in oil and gas stocks

There are plenty of options for investors when it comes to oil and gas companies — firms in this space fulfill a variety of purposes, including drilling, extraction, oilfield services, oil refining and transportation.

Craig Golinowski, president and managing partner with Carbon Infrastructure Partners, told the Investing News Network (INN) that oil and gas equities are back at price points seen 20 to 24 months ago

“You're sort of sitting there in an equity getting paid to wait — the balance sheet looks pretty good, and the stock is essentially where it was 24 months ago,” he said. “I mean, it feels to me like it's pretty asymmetric to the upside here.”

Funds have faced struggles as well this year, with only the United States Gasoline Fund (ARCA:UGA) showing a positive return; it was up 5.87 percent year-to-date as of July 11, as per VettaFi.

How did oil and gas prices perform in H1?

Russia's war in Ukraine played a significant role in last year's oil price increase, with levels peaking at US$120 per barrel in June 2022, according to Golinowski. However, since then oil has come back down, ranging between US$67 and US$73.

“It's literally been a contrast of extremes in really the course of the last 12 (months),” he said.

The price downturn has now created a “high level of bearishness” across the oil and gas market.

This price compression has set new expectations for lower production numbers. A column published by Reuters indicates the industry has gone from an average of 780 rigs drilling for oil and gas at the end of 2022 to just 687 in June of this year.

In terms of gas, the fuel reached a 2023 low point of under US$2.50 per million British thermal units in June.

Oil and gas market still facing COVID-19 aftershocks

Golinowski told INN that the oil and gas space is still recovering from the tough times seen during COVID-19.

The expert pointed to the service side of the oil and gas industry in particular, saying disruptions in this segment have caused difficulties. “It’s been a bumpy ride,” he commented to INN.

“The service industry literally was partially disbanded because everybody had to stop bleeding cash — so every job cut and every production cut, everything was just completely shut in,” Golinowski added. This downturn eventually led to a tremendous rush when circumstances began returning to normal, which sparked inflationary pressures.

“Fundamentally, the oil and gas services industry is tight,” Golinowski said. "The equipment is consolidated; there's very few players left in it. And those companies, I think, are going to hang on to a lot of pricing power."

Investor takeaway

It's clear that the oil and gas sector continues to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as it's being strongly affected by new issues like Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Price volatility is the name of the game when it comes to oil and gas, and so far in 2023 prices have let down investors.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Additional information on Energy stock investing — FREE

Rick Rule: Uranium in Stealth Bull Market, Plus Gold, Oil/Gas and Fertilizer Updates

The gold price has pulled back from the highs it saw earlier this year, but it continues to serve its purpose.

That's according to Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media. Speaking to the Investing News Network, he said the yellow metal has performed as he expected so far in 2023, preserving his purchasing power and providing stability.

"What gold is for me is liquidity, a store of value and insurance. So I'm very comfortable with the performance of my gold holdings, and I'm adding to them on a fairly regular basis," he said, referring specifically to gold bullion.

Rule also shared his thoughts on uranium, saying that although sentiment is "lousy," the setup remains positive.

"I think we're in a stealth uranium bull market again. I think in 2023 what you're seeing is a small increase in the spot market, but you're seeing a big increase in volumes … taking place in the term market, in the contract market," he said.

Sector major Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) has performed well this year and is currently up more than 35 percent year-to-date, but smaller companies haven't fared as well. When asked when they'll start to move, Rule shared a catalyst he's watching.

"What I think you're going to begin to see is not just the Camecos of the world, but rather the second-tier uranium companies beginning to sign five to seven year term market contracts at prices that are high enough to allow them to establish new production or put mothballed production into place," he explained during the conversation.

"I think that is when the industry really, truly beings to rebound. That is where the equity prices rebound."

Aside from gold and uranium, Rule touched on the oil and gas sector and the fertilizer industry. Although he encouraged caution when it comes to the Canadian natural gas market, saying that the country's Justin Trudeau-led government is stymieing its prosperity, he said Canadian oil and gas stocks continue to offer "absolutely superb value."

When it comes to fertilizer stocks, he agreed that they are out of favor, but quipped that the Earth has 8 billion people who need to eat. "Without the inputs, as an example, of Nutrien (TSX:NTR,NYSE:NTR) … we can't feed 8 billion people," he said.

Watch the interview for more from Rule on those and other topics. You can also click here to learn more about the Rule Symposium — it will take place in Boca Raton, Florida, from July 23 to 27, but a livestream option is also available.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Affiliate Disclosure: InvestingNews.com may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.

Additional information on Energy stock investing — FREE

Keep reading...Show less
