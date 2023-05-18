$5 Million Awarded In Government Grant

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2023 Performance Figures

Continued strong growth in mining listings

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for April 2023.

April 2023 Operating Statistics

  • Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.25 billion shares;
  • Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $303 million;
  • CSE issuers completed 82 financings that raised an aggregate $157 million; and
  • The CSE welcomed listings from seven new companies, including one fundamental change of an existing issuer, bringing total listed securities to 832 as at April 30, 2023.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange is experiencing a tremendous boom in new mining listings with 26 so far this year, including five in April," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "This surge is being supported by numerous factors, including rising demand for critical minerals that are important to the global energy transition. Our pipeline of future mining listings is extensive, so we expect the strong listings growth to continue in the months ahead. And with the creation of the new Senior Tier, the CSE has never been more attractive as a long-term home for mining issuers as they progress beyond the exploration stage."

What's On at the CSE

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices are an increasingly important point of emphasis for corporations and investors. On May 30, the CSE is co-hosting a special webinar titled The ESG Checklist for Public Companies, which will discuss 10 essential steps that executives need to consider when building and deploying a sustainable ESG framework for their firms. The webinar will feature a panel of experts including Seth Forman of SocialSuite and ESG expert Jessica Mulholland.

The CSE, in collaboration with Sparx Publishing Group, is pleased to host its first ever Summit on Responsible Investment, which will take place at the Innovation Centre in Kelowna, BC on June 27. The event will provide detailed insights and updates on socially responsible investing (SRI) and ESG trends and regulations, with presentations from some of Canada's foremost experts in the field. A special SRI-focused content series will also accompany the event and be posted on the CSE's blog. Admission is by donation only, with proceeds going to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

New Listings in April 2023

Hertz Lithium Inc. (HZ)
ATHA Energy Corp. (SASK)
Royalties Inc. (RI)
Generative AI Solutions Corp. (AICO) - Fundamental Change
Cascade Copper Corp. (CASC)
Omega Pacific Resources Inc. (OMGA)
LFNT Resources Corp. (LFNT)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

Battery Metals Investing
HZ:CC
The Conversation (0)
Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Patent Pending Lithium Extraction Technology with Penn State University and Exploration on Lucky Mica Project

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has exercised its option (the "Option") to obtain a worldwide, remuneration-bearing, license to utilize the patent rights related to the Penn State Research Foundation's (the "PSRF") Novel Process for Extraction of Lithium from Alpha-Spodumene (the "Technology"). The Company acquired the Option pursuant to an option agreement with the PSRF dated August 30, 2022, as amended on November 15, 2022 (the "Option Agreement"). Now that the Company has exercised the Option, the Company and the PSRF have entered negotiations related to a licence agreement. It is anticipated the license agreement will require that the Company pay the PSRF mutually agreed to royalty and milestone payments based on revenue, if any, generated by the Company from the Technology. Further, the Company and the PSRF are in discussions to further develop and scale-up the technology.

Kal Malhi, CEO and Director of the Company notes, "We are thrilled at the opportunity to work with Penn State University and further develop their innovative technology for an improved technology for extracting lithium from hard rock sources. As many new hard rock lithium deposits are being discovered to meet the demand for lithium, we aim to work with Penn State University's patent pending process to develop improved lithium extraction technologies for hard rock resources across the world."

The Technology is designed to be a novel process for the extraction of lithium from spodumene. Lithium is one of the critical elements with widespread applications in next-generation technologies, including energy storage, electric mobility and cordless devices.[1] Due to its unique applications, lithium cannot be substituted in most applications; therefore, a steady increase of 8-11% in annual demand is anticipated.[2] Meeting such a rising demand for lithium requires prospecting and processing all viable resources. Two primary sources of lithium are ores (e.g., spodumene mineral) and brine sources. Lithium rich clay sources are considered secondary sources. Additional sources can comprise disposed lithium batteries and other recycled products. Spodumene mineral is the major source of high-purity lithium, however, current technologies do not allow leaching of lithium from spodumene, and therefore most of the methods of lithium extraction from spodumene are focused on modifying the crystal structure of concentrated spodumene mineral using conventional heating (roasting) at 950-1100 degrees Celsius. However, such high-temperature roasting processes are very energy intensive and have been the bottleneck of the economic extraction of lithium from ores. Thus, there is a need for more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly methods for a high-yield extraction of lithium. The Technology is designed to satisfy these needs.

The Technology begins with taking spodumene concentrate, introducing sodium hydroxide, and then proceeding with conventional or microwave roasting which transforms the spodumene into a soluble phase. Next, the water leaching is used to recover water-soluble lithium and remove unwanted chemicals. A final acid leach and purification results in 90% recovery of lithium.

Update on Lucky Mica Project

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has commenced field explorations and project development plans at its Lucky Mica Property (the "Property")in Maricopa County in Arizona, USA. The 2023 work program is to consist of concurrent field exploration targeted with systemically mapping and geochemical sampling the extent of additional known pegmatite outcrops at the Property. The work is to be complimented by and acquisition of valuable remote sensing, hyperspectral and radiometric data as well as reinterpretation of the existing magnetics data to support structural interpretations as to the controls on pegmatite emplacement. Follow up work is to include trenching and channel sampling over defined targets to better understand any potential resource volume and grade of the known pegmatite bodies. Drilling is contemplated in the fall of 2023 and will be contingent upon success through the preceding stages of evaluation.

Patriot Lithium (ASX:PAT), an ASX listed lithium explorer in\s conducting exploration work on their Wickenburg Project which surrounds Hertz Lithium's Lucky Mica Property and is achieving positive exploration results. https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/pat/429e2a44-656.pdf.

For more information about the Property and the recommended work program, see the technical report prepared by Lee R. Beasley, CPG, MSc, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Lucky Mica Project, Arizona," with an effective date of November 8, 2022, as filed on the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. https://hertzlithium.com/project/.

About Hertz Lithium Inc.

Hertz Lithium Inc. is a British Columbia based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company currently has one material mineral property, the Lucky Mica Project, located in the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA, which is in the exploration stage. The Company is also working with the PSRF in the development of a novel lithium extraction technology. https://hertzlithium.com.

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf Of the Board of Directors

Kal Malhi
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 604-805-4602
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca
https://hertzlithium.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Option Grants and Engagement of IR Provider

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 750,000 stock options (the "Options") to consultants and a director and officer of the Company to purchase 750,000 common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options, which vest immediately, are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.19 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of grant.

The Company has also entered into a services agreement dated March 24, 2023 (the "Services Agreement") with IR PUB LLC ("PUB"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Services Agreement, PUB has agreed to assist the Company with an awareness campaign and to provide the Company with advertising and marketing services including, but not limited to, the following: (i) email marketing; (ii) financial newsletter traffic; (iii) social media; (iv) articles; and (v) video interviews. PUB will provide its services for a period of approximately 90 days, which began on or around April 10, 2023, and will continue until approximately July 10, 2023. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Services Agreement, and as consideration for the services provided by PUB, the Company has agreed to pay PUB a cash fee of USD$50,000. PUB and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities,nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. PUB's business is located in Ponte Vedra Beach, its email contact is paulr@irpub.com, and its phone number is Tel:386.868.0616.

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Listing on The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has begun trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the symbol "QE2". The Company's common shares are now dual-listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the FSE, which is among the largest stock exchanges in the world.

Kal Malhi, CEO and Director of Hertz Lithium notes, "Today's news is an important milestone towards broadening our market presence across Europe as we engage with this wide-reaching shareholder audience. We continue our efforts to list in other major markets, including the United States and look forward to providing those updates once completed."

Marvel Intersects Significant Radioactive Zones at KLR Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Marvel Intersects Significant Radioactive Zones at KLR Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results for its inaugural diamond drill program at its wholly owned KLR (Key Lake Road) Uranium Project in northern Saskatchewan. The purpose of the program was to follow up on two targets zones: the DD Zone, which was first identified by Forum Uranium, and the Highway Zone, where surface drilling with Shaw portable drills provided an 29cm interval assaying 1.9% U3O8. Both Target Zones lie at the contact of the Wollaston and Mudjatic domains, which is the primary exploration corridor on the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin, and which hosts the Key Lake Mine, Cigar Lake Mine, and the McArthur River Mine

Ultra Lithium Sells Laguna Verde for Share Stake in Power Minerals

Ultra Lithium Sells Laguna Verde for Share Stake in Power Minerals

Ultra Lithium Inc. ( TSX-V:ULT, OTCQB: ULTXF and Frankfurt: QFB ) ("Ultra Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Term Sheet to sell its Laguna Verde lithium-brine projects in the Catamarca Province for up to 50 million shares in Power Minerals Limited ( ASX: PNN ) ( Power ).

Ultra Lithium holds 100% of the Laguna Verde lithium-brine project and other salar properties totaling +250,000-hectares in the Catamarca Province of Argentina within the world-renowned lithium triangle in north-west Argentina ( the Projects ).

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). In its May 3, 2023 news release (the "Notice"), the Company announced a delay in the filing of its audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Annual Documents").  The Company announced that it not file the Annual Documents by the prescribed legal deadline of May 1, 2023 due to the fact that the Company had to make the necessary arrangements with its auditors to complete the audit of its annual financial statements. The Company is working diligently with its auditors to complete the annual financial statements, with the goal of filing the Annual Documents on or before May 26, 2023

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Beyond Minerals Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Beyond Minerals Inc.

Beyond Minerals Inc. has announced a name change to Beyond Lithium Inc.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on May 18, 2023.

Beyond Minerals Completes Name Change to Beyond Lithium and Announces AGM Results

Beyond Minerals Completes Name Change to Beyond Lithium and Announces AGM Results

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium")  is pleased to announce that, at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on May 15, 2023 (the "Meeting"), shareholders voted in favour and approved all items of business.

The Company's shareholders elected all director nominees, being Allan Frame, Craig Gibson, Tom Provost, James Campbell, and Michelle DeCecco. The shareholders also re-appointed Clearhouse LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company; approved a special resolution to change the name of the Company from "Beyond Minerals Inc." to "Beyond Lithium Inc." (the "Name Change"); and adopted an ordinary resolution, approved by a vote of disinterested shareholders, to ratify and confirm the Company's new omnibus equity incentive plan to replace its current incentive stock option plan.

Nevada Sunrise Announces 2023 Exploration Program Plans at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces 2023 Exploration Program Plans at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to report that its joint venture partner, Copaur Minerals Inc. (" Copaur ") (TSXV: CPAU) has finalized plans for the 2023 drilling program at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") located near Wendover, Nevada . The 2023 exploration plan calls for a combined 3,500 metres (11,480 feet) of reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond drilling.  Nevada Sunrise holds a 20.01% interest in the Kinsley Mountain joint venture, with Copaur, as operator, holding a 79.99% interest.

Kinsley Mountain hosts current indicated mineral resources comprising a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

