Canadian North Resources Inc. to Attend the 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSXV: CNRI) (OTCQX: CNRSF) (FSE: EO0) (FSE: E-O-zero) ("the Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (the "VRIC") in Vancouver on January 21-22, 2024.

Having served as the focal point for junior mining investment in Canada for a quarter-century, the VRIC consistently draws over 5,000 mining investors yearly. The event will showcase more than 300 investment opportunities within the mining industry, spanning from early-stage exploration to advanced-producing mines.

CNRI invites attendees to visit its team at booth 532, providing an excellent opportunity to learn more about the Ferguson Lake Project and planned initiatives for 2024. For those eager to attend the VRIC, registration can be completed at: VRIC Registration Link.

About Canadian North Resources

Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the critical metals for the clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The company is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project that covers an area of 253.8 km2 of mining leases (96.9 km2) and surrounding exploration claims (156.9 km2) in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, Canada.

The Ferguson Lake mining property contains substantial resources in compliance with NI43-101 standards, which include Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.3 million tonnes containing 455 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.85%, 321Mlb nickel at 0.60%, 37.5Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.08 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.38gpt and 0.18Moz platinum at 0.23gpt; Inferred Mineral Resources of 47.2 million tonnes containing 947Mlb copper at 0.91%, 551.5Mlb nickel at 0.53%, 62.4Mlb cobalt at 0.06%, 2.12Moz palladium at 1.4gpt and 0.38Moz platinum at 0.25gpt. The resource model indicates significant potential for resource expansion along strike and at depth over the 15 km long mineralized belt. (Refer to "Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, Prepared by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. and Francis Minerals Ltd " filed by the Company to Sedar.com on July 13, 2022). In addition, the Company has identified the pegmatites with lithium potential at the Ferguson Lake project.

Sophy Cesar, Head of Corporate Development

Phone: 905-696-8288 (Canada) 1-888-688-8809 (Toll-Free)

Email: info@cnresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the documents incorporated by reference herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194682

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces the completion of the redemption of its outstanding purchase Warrants (each a "Warrant" to purchase one share at $1.50). The Warrants were issued in connection with the Company's offering of units completed prior to listing and expired on December 29, 2023.

The Company has received total proceeds of $9,186,597 from the exercise of 6,124,398 warrants between January 1, 2023 and December 29, 2023. With the exercise of these Warrants, there are no remaining outstanding Warrants.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the results from the processing of Borehole Time-Domain Electromagnetic (BHTEM) surveys from deep West Zone drillholes FL22-481A and FL23-481B completed at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada.

"The combination of the drilling and geophysical survey results confirms the continuing high grade prospectivity of the West Zone down-dip for over 200 metres at depths of 650 to >850 metres," said Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO of the Company, "Further geophysical modelling is ongoing to define precisely new drill targets for follow up in 2024."

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that KRE Development Co. Ltd ("KRE"), the biggest shareholder of the Company has elected to exercise their warrants. KRE is an investment company registered in Ontario, Canada, owned by two Directors of the Company.

KRE exercised 1,437,196 share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant" to purchase one share at $1.50) for aggregate proceeds of $2,155,794. Warrants were issued in connection with the Company's offering of units completed prior to listing. The balance of the outstanding warrants are exercisable until December 29, 2023.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce the engagement of Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") to provide certain market-making services to the Company pursuant to an agreement ("the Agreement"), dated December 1, 2023.

ITG will trade the securities of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange to maintain an orderly market and improve the liquidity of the Company's common shares. In consideration of the services provided by ITG, the Company will pay ITG a monthly cash fee of $5,000 for an initial term of one month, which will automatically extend for successive one-month terms unless terminated by either party on 30 days' prior written notice. The services to be provided by ITG commenced on December 1, 2023.

Highlights:

  • Completed 21,126 metres in 78 holes for the planned 20,000-metre drilling program in 2023.
  • Intersected high-grade nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum massive to semi-massive sulphides and wide disseminated sulphide mineralized zones, e.g.,
    • 10 metres grading 0.48% Ni, 1.48% Cu, 0.06% Co, 1.28g/t Pd and 0.06g/t Pt in hole FL23-481B.
    • 112.5 metres grading 0.16% Ni, 0.23% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.35g/t Pd and 0.06g/t Pt in hole FL23-527B.
  • Expanded >3,000 metres in total of the main mineralized zones along the strike (1,600 m in West Zone and 1,400 m in East Zone); extended the satellite mineralized zones for 200-450 metres.
  • Adding results of 39,270 metres in 145 holes of new diamond drilling in 2021-23 to the project database for the completion of an updated Mineral Resources estimation.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the operational and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

