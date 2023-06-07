Alma Gold Announces Acquisition of Exploration Licences in Dialakoro Region of Northeast Guinea

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Canadian North Resources Announces the Voting Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Canadian North Resources Announces the Voting Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE:EO0, which is "E-O-zero") is pleased to announce the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 5, 2023 in Mississauga, Ontario. A total of 66,847,257 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 63.49% of the common shares outstanding.

The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 1, 2023, which was filed on sedar.com, were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. In addition, the appointment of auditors as well as the Company's Stock Option Plan were approved. The results are as follows:

Nominees For For % Against/ Withheld Against/ Withheld%
Lee Q. Shim 66,847,257 99.74% 176,385 0.26%
Michael Weeks 66,847,257 100.00% 200 0.00%
Kaihui Yang 66,847,257 99.74% 176,385 0.26%
Rick Brown 66,847,257 100.00% 0 0.00%
Aier Wang 66,847,257 99.74% 176,385 0.26%
Appointment of NMP LLP 66,847,257 100.00% 0 0.00%
Stock Option Plan 66,847,257 100.00% 799 0.00%

About Canadian North Resources Inc.

Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the critical metals for the clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The company is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project that covers an area of 253.8 km 2 of mining leases (96.9 km 2 ) and surrounding exploration claims (156.9 km 2 ) in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, Canada.

The Ferguson Lake mining property contains substantial resources in compliance with NI43-101 standards, which include Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.3 million tonnes containing 455 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.85%, 321Mlb nickel at 0.60%, 37.5Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.08 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.38gpt and 0.18Moz platinum at 0.23gpt; Inferred Mineral Resources of 47.2 million tonnes containing 947Mlb copper at 0.91%, 551.5Mlb nickel at 0.53%, 62.4Mlb cobalt at 0.06%, 2.12Moz palladium at 1.4gpt and 0.38Moz platinum at 0.25gpt. The resource model indicates significant potential for resource expansion along strike and at depth over the 15 km long mineralized belt. (Refer to "Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, Prepared by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. and Francis Minerals Ltd " filed by the Company to Sedar.com on July 13, 2022). In addition, the Company has identified the pegmatites with lithium potential at the Ferguson Lake project.

Qualified Person:

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed by Dr. Trevor Boyd, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Further information please visit the website at www.cnresources.com or contact:

Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO

Phone: 905-696-8288 (Canada) 1-888-688-8809 (Toll-Free)

Email: info@cnresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian North ResourcesCNRI:CATSXV:CNRIBase Metals Investing
CNRI:CA
The Conversation (0)
Canadian North Resources (TSXV:CNRI)

Canadian North Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"Based on the results of the 18,144 meter drilling completed in 2022, we have commenced a new 20,000-meter drilling program at our 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum project ("the Ferguson Lake Project") during the past quarter," said Dr. Kaihui Yang, the President & CEO of the Company. "We continue to expand the mineral resources from the current resource model (Refer to "Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, Prepared by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. and Francis Minerals Ltd " filed by the Company to Sedar.com on July 13, 2022), and to test the lithium potential in the 256.8 km 2 area of mining leases and exploration claims."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Announces the Completion of its Spring 2023 Diamond Drilling Program on its 100% Owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Canadian North Resources Announces the Completion of its Spring 2023 Diamond Drilling Program on its 100% Owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("Canadian North" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNRI) is pleased to announce it has completed its spring diamond drilling program on ice consisting of 6,151 metres in 21 holes for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake base metal (nickel, copper, cobalt) and platinum group metal ("PGM", mainly palladium and platinum, project in Nunavut, Canada.

The purpose of the spring on-ice program was to test the main mineralized horizon trending across Ferguson Lake with the focus of completing definition drilling of the East Zone 1 and extending it to the west plus, as well, extending the West Zone further to the East to join it to the Central Zone in the lake.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Awarded $250,000 Nunavut's Discovery Program Grant for Exploration Project

Canadian North Resources Awarded $250,000 Nunavut's Discovery Program Grant for Exploration Project

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the Government of Nunavut's Discover, Invest, Grow ("DIG") program. The Company has received an initial contribution of $125,000, and an additional $125,000 is expected upon the submission of an exploration report, which was completed by the end of April.

The Nunavut Department of Economic Development and Transportation supports the development of a sustainable and viable mineral exploration sector in Nunavut through its DIG Program, providing contributions to mineral exploration companies conducting activities which advance exploration work on projects in the region.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources: Exploring the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, CEO Clips Video

Canadian North Resources: Exploring the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, CEO Clips Video

Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSXV: CNRICanadian North Resources is advancing their Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut with a 20,000 metre drill program this year. They plan to assess the lithium potential of the property in addition to its other clean energy minerals. The company is focusing on domestic exploration and recognizes the importance of sourcing green metals closer to home. Investors interested in mining and domestic investment opportunities should keep an eye on Canadian North Resources.

Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSXV: CNRI)

https://cnresources.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165575

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Canadian North Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Canadian North Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)), a Canadian mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Canadian North Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Canadian North Resources Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CNRSF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hispania Resources Acquires Lumbrales Deposit Permit, Aims for Continued Growth in Spain's Mining Sector

Hispania Resources Acquires Lumbrales Deposit Permit, Aims for Continued Growth in Spain's Mining Sector

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Lumbrales Deposit ("Lumbrales"), in the Stanniferous Iberian Belt of Spain. A region known for its more than 100 Tin and Tungsten deposits across Spain and Portugal, the prolific belt is set to be further enriched by Hispania's ambitious expansion plans. The Company has now acquired the Lumbrales Permit from Siemcalsa, a company controlled by the administration of Castile y Leon in Spain.

The Lumbrales Permit covers 2,900 hectares and contains the formerly producing Mari Tere mine and two other artisanal tin prospects. These sites are situated approximately 115 kilometers west of the city of Salamanca, Spain. Prior to its closure in 1986, the Mari Tere mine contained a confirmed resource of 2.5 million tons at a grade of 0.25% Tin and 100 ppm Molybdenum. Based on Siemcalsa's historical records, an additional 3 million tons of potential resources might be present, although these figures are historical and hence, are not reliable for current evaluation.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Resource Capital Fund's Exercise of its Outstanding Warrants

Los Andes Copper Announces Resource Capital Fund's Exercise of its Outstanding Warrants

 Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. ("RCF"), has exercised the 1,340,000 warrants of the Company that it held. Accordingly, the Company has received $6,700,000 and has issued 1,340,000 new ordinary shares.

The warrants were offered in connection with an $8.8 million private placement which was completed in two tranches with the first tranche closing on May 7, 2018 and the second closing on June 7, 2018. Following the issue of new shares, the Company has a total of 29,416,686 shares issued and outstanding.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Right by Corporate Strategic Investor and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Right by Corporate Strategic Investor and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that in connection with the $16 million strategic investment by Outokumpu Oyj (" Outokumpu ") announced on May 30, 2023 the Company's existing Corporate Strategic Investor has exercised its participation right in full to re-establish a 9.95% ownership of FPX's issued and outstanding common shares (" Common Shares ").

FPX Nickel Corp. Logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

On November 29, 2022 , FPX announced a private placement of common shares with the Corporate Strategic Investor which provided the Corporate Strategic Investor the right to participate in equity financings to maintain its 9.95% interest in the Company. In connection with the exercise of the participation right, the Company has completed an additional private placement (" Private Placement ") through the issuance of 3,251,184 Common Shares of the Company to the Corporate Strategic Investor at a price of $0.60 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $1,950,710 .

"We are very pleased with the continued interest that our Corporate Strategic Investor has shown in FPX and our Baptiste Nickel Project, and look forward to the advancement of Baptiste toward the completion of a preliminary feasibility study and beyond," said Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement primarily for development ‎‎activities at the ‎Project, including the completion of a preliminary feasibility study for Baptiste, continuance of ‎‎ongoing environmental baseline activities, and feasibility study readiness activities, as well as ‎‎general corporate and administrative purposes. The TSX Venture Exchange has provided final acceptance of the Private Placement and the Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private ‎‎Placement are subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of ‎‎issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. No finders' fees or commissions were paid on the Private Placement.‎

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territory of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en First Nation, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of our agreements with the Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain ‎"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws‎, including those describing FPX's future plans, and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and ‎uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, including its Annual Information Form and MD&A, dated April 19, 2022 and March 30, 2023 , respectively. Actual results could differ materially from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the use of proceeds of the Private Placement and final acceptance by the TSXV. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/07/c0532.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Starts Largest Ever Drill Program at Macmillan Pass Focused on Expansion of All Mineralized Zones

Fireweed Starts Largest Ever Drill Program at Macmillan Pass Focused on Expansion of All Mineralized Zones

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the 2023 diamond drill program has started at Macmillan Pass and provide an operations update.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Mining Announces Another Major Milestone with the Signing of the Presidential Decree for its La Plata Project, Ecuador

Atico Mining Announces Another Major Milestone with the Signing of the Presidential Decree for its La Plata Project, Ecuador

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that on May 31, 2023, Ecuador's President, Guillermo Lasso Mendoza, signed an environmental consultation decree (the "Decree") starting an important and last environmental permitting milestone for the construction of the La Plata project in Ecuador. The decree introduces a new process of citizen participation in the environmental studies completed on La Plata project while at the same time becoming a requirement for all large projects like roads, infrastructures, hospitals, hydro-electrical power as well as mining projects.

This process brings additional transparency, project optimization and also serves as a platform for an open and informed dialogue between the local communities and the Ministry of the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition (MAATE), representing the Government of Ecuador. With this new regulation in place, the citizen participation process for the La Plata mining project is now well defined and should be completed before year-end as the La Plata project is considered a strategic project by the Government.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Private Placement of up to C$1,000,000 Million and Concurrent Share Consolidation

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Private Placement of up to C$1,000,000 Million and Concurrent Share Consolidation

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 and its intention to complete a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares immediately prior to the closing of the Offering on the basis of five (5) existing common shares for one (1) post consolidation common share (the " Consolidation "). The Offering will be comprised of the sale of any combination of the following:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Exploration of The Lucky Mica Project and Sympathizes with James Bay Lithium Exploration Halt

Hispania Resources Acquires Lumbrales Deposit Permit, Aims for Continued Growth in Spain's Mining Sector

Altiplano Reports April 2023 Results at Farellon with 1.72 % Cu Grade

Related News

Resource Investing

Wildfires Interrupt Mining Operations in Quebec

Battery Metals Investing

Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Exploration of The Lucky Mica Project and Sympathizes with James Bay Lithium Exploration Halt

Resource Investing

Altiplano Reports April 2023 Results at Farellon with 1.72 % Cu Grade

Precious Metals Investing

NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its SW Pipe Gold Project of up to ~70,000 Near Surface Oxide Gold Ounces

Graphite Investing

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Facility Increase and Maturity Extension of Bridge Loan, Exploration Update on Cinabrio Concessions, and Publication of Inaugural ESG Report

Resource Investing

Cadlao Oilfield Farmout Letter Of Intent

Copper Investing

Agreement To Acquire Potential Tier 1 Ionic Clay Bluebush Rare Earth Project

×