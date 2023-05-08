Canadian North Resources Announces the Engagement of An Investor Relations Corporation and grant of Stock Options

CleanTech Lithium PLC Final Results

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Paradox Public Relations Inc. (the "Paradox Agreement"), dated May 5, 2023, to access the investment community proprietary database and contracts maintained by Paradox for marketing purposes and organize physical or online road showspresentations with interested parties, including financial advisors, bankers, institutional sales, analysts, brokers, funds, family offices and others.

"We will work with Paradox to enhance our investor relations efforts and increase our visibility in the investment community," said Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO of the Company, "We anticipate that their expertise and connections would help the Company to improve the market performance and achieve a fair market value for our shareholders."

The term of the Paradox Agreement is for a period of 12 months and can be terminated by either party by giving thirty (30) days written notice. In addition to a fee equal to $10,000 per month, plus applicable taxes, the Company has granted Paradox an option to purchase an aggregate total of 400,000 Common Shares of the Company at a purchase price of $2.45 per share, which option shall be for a period of a 12 months and shall vest and be exercisable in four equal tranches, quarterly over a twelve (12) month period. Any unexercised options shall terminate on the earlier of the date of termination of the Paradox Agreement by the Company for cause or the date which is six (6) months following the termination of the Paradox Agreement. Except for the foregoing option, Paradox is not related to the Company and has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.

Paradox is an investor relations consultancy firm headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, that has been in business for over 20 years. Paradox's extensive experience is expected to provide a full-service, results-driven approach to CNRI's investor relations program.

The Company also announces that it has granted to its directors, officers, and a consultant options to purchase a total of 750,000 Common Shares of the Company at an exercise price of $2.45 per share, which options will expire on May 4, 2028.

About Canadian North Resources

Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the metals for the clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The company is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project that covers an area of 253.8 km 2 of mining leases (96.9 km 2 ) and surrounding exploration claims (156.9 km 2 ) in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, Canada.

The Ferguson Lake mining property contains substantial resources in compliance with NI43-101 standards, which include Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.3 million tonnes containing 455 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.85%, 321Mlb nickel at 0.60%, 37.5Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.08 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.38gpt and 0.18Moz platinum at 0.23gpt; Inferred Mineral Resources of 47.2 million tonnes containing 947Mlb copper at 0.91%, 551.5Mlb nickel at 0.53%, 62.4Mlb cobalt at 0.06%, 2.12Moz palladium at 1.4gpt and 0.38Moz platinum at 0.25gpt. The resource model indicates significant potential for resource expansion along strike and at depth over the 15 km long mineralized belt. (Refer to "Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, Prepared by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. and Francis Minerals Ltd " filed by the Company to Sedar.com on July 13, 2022). In addition, the Company has identified potential of lithium minerals and planned a lithium-specific exploration program at the Ferguson Lake project.

For further information please visit the website at www.cnresources.com or contact:

Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO
Phone: 905-696-8288 (Canada) 1-888-688-8809 (Toll-Free)
Email: info@cnresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the documents incorporated by reference herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law, anticipated events, except as expressly required by law.


Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce the financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

"Canadian North Resources has accomplished a lot since it successfully listed on TSX Venture Exchange last year." said Dr. Kaihui Yang, the President & CEO, " The Company raised over $32 million for exploration; updated and confirmed a high-grade and enlarged mineral resource of base metal (nickel, copper, cobalt) and PGM (palladium and platinum) at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project (Refer to "Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, Prepared by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. and Francis Minerals Ltd ." filed by the Company on Sedar.com, July 13, 2022); and have since diamond drilled 18,144 meters in 68 holes to significantly extend the mineralized zones outside the mineral resource model."

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that the Company has opened the field camp and commenced diamond drilling at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada. The Ferguson Lake Project contains base metals (nickel, copper, cobalt) and platinum-group metals ("PGM", mainly palladium and platinum), as well as potentially lithium minerals, along a 15-km-long main mineralized horizon and numerous additional prospective areas totaling 253.8 km 2 .

"We have started another 20,000-meter drilling campaign in 2023 after successfully completing 18,144 meters in 2022 on the Ferguson Lake Project," said Dr. Kaihui Yang, the President and CEO. "We will continue to focus on the drill testing of high-grade base metal and PGM targets along the 15-km-long main mineralized horizon, to expand and up-grade the mineral resources. Moreover, we will examine the lithium potential of the extensively outcropped pegmatites identified over the Ferguson Lake property."

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) announces that its application for a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") was granted by the Ontario Securities Commission effective May 2, 2023 .

Voltage Metals Logo (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

As previously announced on April 18, 2023 , the Company applied for the MCTO on the basis that it would be unable to file its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the required certifications (the "Issuer Statements") on or before the prescribed filing deadline of May 1, 2023 .

The Company underwent a business combination transaction in its last financial year (the completion of which was previously announced on March 11, 2022 ), adding to the complexity of the audit of the Issuer Statements and contributing to the filing delay.  The Company's recent change of auditors has also contributed to the delay.

The MCTO prohibits trading in securities of the Company by its CEO and CFO until the Issuer Statements are filed and the MCTO is lifted.  While the MCTO remains in effect, the general public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed securities.

The Company expects to have the audit of the Issuer Statements completed no later than June 30, 2023.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out under Sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 until the Issuer Statements are filed.

Voltage is a critical metals exploration and development company focused on Canadian projects near existing or past-producing mines.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/05/c0450.html

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its April 13, 2023 press release announcing the closing of the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering announced on March 21, 2023 (the " Offering "), Heritage has secured sufficient capital to proceed with Phase 1 of its exploration program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project as planned. The Company has also extended the closing of an additional tranche of the Offering until no later than June 19, 2023 and looks forward to continuing to advance its planned exploration program on the Drayton-Black Lake Project on schedule. The Company will provide additional updates in the near future

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:PNPNF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce it has closed the final tranche of the private placement previously announced on March 13, 2023 (the "Offering") for 1,032,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company, at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of CAD $516,000. The Company has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval for the Private Placement

"We are pleased to close the final tranche of our previously announced Private Placement. It ended up at $4,810,000. We could have hung around for another week and closed more, but we just wanted to get this closed and focus on getting more great results out on our drilling and exploration program at Nisk," said Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch. "At the risk of being repetitive, we have benefited greatly by having our project in Quebec, where very favorable incentives exist for Critical Mineral projects like our NISK Nickel Sulfide project at Nemaska."

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 592,646,424 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 85.58% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 4, 2023 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com.

NAME

NUMBER OF SHARES % OF VOTES CAST
FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD
Andrew B. Adams 547,120,746 44,468,483 92.48 % 7.52 %
Alison C. Beckett 583,994,843 7,594,386 98.72 % 1.28 %
Robert J. Harding 522,664,840 68,924,389 88.35 % 11.65 %
Kathleen A. Hogenson 588,416,966 3,172,263 99.46 % 0.54 %
C. Kevin McArthur 587,095,068 4,494,161 99.24 % 0.76 %
Philip K. R. Pascall 551,184,304 40,404,925 93.17 % 6.83 %
A. Tristan Pascall 585,779,989 5,809,240 99.02 % 0.98 %
Simon J. Scott 590,383,265 1,205,964 99.80 % 0.20 %
Dr. Joanne K. Warner 587,704,593 3,884,636 99.34 % 0.66 %
Geoff Chater 590,650,007 939,222 99.84 % 0.16 %


For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

