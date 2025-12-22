Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LITH

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LITH

Trading resumes in:

Company: Lithium Chile Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: LITH

All Issues: Oui

Resumption (ET): 09:30 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium ChileTSXV:LITH
LITH:CC
The Conversation (0)
Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile

Exploring High-Grade Lithium in the Lithium Triangle

Exploring High-Grade Lithium in the Lithium Triangle Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Apollo Silver Announces $25 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott and Jupiter Asset Management

Canada One Year-End Review 2025

Shareholders Updates

Surface Metals Inc. Sells Remaining Interest in Manitoba Lithium Project to Earn-in Partner Snow Lake Energy

Related News

Base Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Base Metals Outlook

Base Metals Outlook: World Edition

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Announces $25 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott and Jupiter Asset Management

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Year-End Review 2025

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Sells Remaining Interest in Manitoba Lithium Project to Earn-in Partner Snow Lake Energy

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Completes Acquisition of Past Producing Alpine Gold Mine, Appoints New Director