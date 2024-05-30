Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Robert Sinn: How to Build a Mining Stock Portfolio and When to Sell

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Trending Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

DY6 Metals

DY6:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
CANADA CARBON FILES NI 43-101 REPORT ON SEDAR

CANADA CARBON FILES NI 43-101 REPORT ON SEDAR

Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) reports that it has filed on SEDAR the National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 report of the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for its 100% owned Asbury Graphite Project located 80 kilometres ("km") NNE of Gatineau, near Notre-Dame-du-Laus, Québec . (See Company news release dated April 2 nd 2024 for full details.)

The Resource Estimate was prepared pursuant to Canadian Securities Administrators' NI 43-101 by the independent firm SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") of Blainville, Quebec. The Maiden Resource Estimate consists of an inferred resource of 4.14 Mt with an average grade of 3.05% Cg, within the boundaries of an optimized open pit mine model. The cut-off grade for the Mineral resources was established at 1.0% Cg.

Mineral Resource Estimation Parameters

The Mineral Resources were estimated by Mr. Yann Camus, P.Eng., from SGS Geological Services, an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines with an effective date of March 28 th , 2024.

TABLE 1: GRAPHITE MINERAL RESOURCES

Cut-off Grade (%Cg) Resource Category Tonnage (Mt) Average Grade (%Cg) Contained Graphite (t)
1.00 Inferred 4.14 3.05 126,000

1) The classification of the current Mineral Resource Estimation into Inferred is consistent with current 2014 CIM Definition Standards – For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves
2) A fixed density of 2.80 t/m 3 was used to estimate the tonnage from block model volumes.
3) Resources are constrained by the pit shell and the topography of the overburden layer.
4) The results from the pit optimization are used solely for the purpose of testing the "reasonable prospects for economic extraction" by an open pit and do not represent an attempt to estimate mineral reserves. There are no mineral reserves on the Property. The results are used as a guide to assist in the preparation of a Mineral Resource statement and to select an appropriate resource reporting cut-off grade.
5) Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. An Inferred Mineral Resources has a lower level of confidence than that applying to a Measured and Indicated Resources and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.
6) All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate and numbers may not add due to rounding.
7) Effective date March 28 th 2024.
8) The estimate of mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues.

The Company has thus far completed sufficient diamond drilling and bedrock channel sampling to result in a resource estimation with a maximal depth of the pit at 135 vertical meters. Geological modeling based on the drill results, surface trenching and mapping indicates that the deposit remains open at depth and on both strike extensions. The geological model also provides multiple exploration targets with the potential to further expand the graphite mineral resources. The portion of the Asbury Project which is the subject of the Resource Estimate occupies only about 7 % of the geophysical anomaly on the Asbury claim area held by the Company .

The Mineral Resources were estimated using the following geological and resource block modeling parameters which are based on geological interpretations, geostatistical studies and best practices in mineral estimation:

TABLE 2: PARAMETERS USED TO MODEL OPTIMIZED GRAPHITE RESOURCES

Parameters Value Unit
Mining Cost – Mineralized Material 5.00 CDN$/t mined
Mining Cost – Waste 4.00 CDN$/t mined
Mining Dilution 5 %
Mining Recovery 95 %
Processing + G&A Costs 13.65 CDN$/t milled
Metal Price 2,500.00 CDN$/tonne
Concentration Recovery 90 %
Pit Slopes 50 degrees
Density of Mineralized Material 2.80 t/m3
Density of Waste 2.80 t/m3

Cautionary Note: Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that all or any part of the Mineral Resource will be converted into a Mineral Reserve. Inferred Resources are considered too geologically speculative to have mining and economic considerations applied to them and to be categorized as Mineral Reserves (as defined in NI 43-101). Additional trenching and/or drilling will be required to convert Inferred Mineral Resources to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Asbury Project Overview

The 100%-owned Asbury Graphite Project is a past producing property made up of 25 claims with a total surface area of 1,384.59 ha. It is located 8.1 km northeast of Notre-Dame-Du-Laus in the Laurentides Region of southern Quebec. The property is accessible via gravel roads from Provincial Road 309 and Chemin du Ruisseau Serpent in the Notre-Dame-du-Laus area. A power transmission line runs through the property. Mont-Laurier, located approximately 44 km north, provides all amenities needed to perform basic mineral exploration, such as a hospital, accommodations, restaurants, groceries and other primary services. Additional amenities for exploration, and a seasoned mining and exploration workforce, are available from nearby towns of Gatineau to the south.

Qualified Person

Mr. Yann Camus, P.Eng., from SGS Geological Services, an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines and has reviewed and approved the technical related content of this news release.

Canada Carbon INC.

"Ellerton Castor"
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Contact Information
E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com
P: (905) 407-1212

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such  words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements regarding the development of the Company's Asbury deposit and financing thereof, the entering of the joint venture with Irondequoit Offering, future production from the Company's Asbury deposit, sales agreements and other matters related thereto. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulations; financial abilities; the ability to develop the Asbury deposit; domestic and foreign laws and regulations adversely affecting the Company's business and results of operations; the impact of COVID-19; and general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canada CarbonCCB:CATSXV:CCB
CCB:CA
The Conversation (0)
CANADA CARBON CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH UNITS AND NON-FLOW-THROUGH UNITS

CANADA CARBON CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH UNITS AND NON-FLOW-THROUGH UNITS

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Canada Carbon Inc. (the " Company ") (TSX-V: CCB) is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement of 7,500,000 flow-through units (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit gross proceeds of $450,000 (the " FT Offering "). Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1) flow-through share (each, an "FT Share ") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one (12) common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance. The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Graphite Investing

Update on Legal Proceedings

Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV:CCB, FF:U7N1) wishes to provide a further update on the Court of Appeal hearing of May 17th, 2019 and the Company’s press release of May 21st, 2019.

The Court of Appeal has determined that after reading the briefs of both parties, the Appeal Court judges now wish to hear from the parties on the question of jurisdiction on August 28th, 2019. If the Court determines that it does have jurisdiction, it will then decide if the Turcotte judgment was well founded in concluding that the Company’s damage claim is not a SLAPP action.

Keep reading...Show less
Graphite Investing

Canada Carbon Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV:CCB), (FF:U7N1) announces it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) in which it has issued 2,800,000 units at $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $280,000. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.13 for three years.

The proceeds from the private placement will be used to bolster the Company’s treasury for the legal proceedings currently underway.

Keep reading...Show less
Graphite Investing

Canada Carbon Provides Update on Appeal Hearing

Canada Carbon Inc. (TSXV:CCB, OTC:BRUZF), (FF:U7N1) announces that on Friday, May 17, 2019, the attorneys for the Company appeared before the Court of Appeal to debate the judgment of Madam Justice Turcotte who concluded that the action for damages of the Company is not abusive.  Mr. Justice Lévesque informed legal counsel for both parties that before the Court can take up this appeal, it must first determine whether it has jurisdiction to hear the appeal in view of Section 31 of the Quebec Code of Civil Procedure, notwithstanding the leave to appeal that was previously granted by the Supreme Court.

Keep reading...Show less
Graphite Investing

Miller Graphite Significantly Purer Than Commercial Synthetic Graphite Marketed for Use in Small Modular Nuclear Reactors

Canada Carbon Inc. (TSXV:CCB)(BRUZF:OTC) (U7N1:FF) is pleased to announce that the Company has obtained market leading and statistically significant test results which indicate that, when compared with a synthetic nuclear grade graphite reference material, the Miller thermally purified natural graphite had far fewer detectable elemental contaminants overall, and significantly lesser amounts of those that were detectable.

Executive Chairman and CEO R. Bruce Duncan commented, “The new analytical results reported here are based on the direct comparison of the Miller graphite to a Certified Reference Material (“CRM”) by 10 independent international labs and provide further evidence of the purity advantage of the Miller natural graphite over the commercially available synthetic graphite SGL NGB-18 which is being considered for use in small modular reactor development programs around the world. We anticipate that the Miller graphite will be classified as the standard by which all natural and synthetic nuclear grade graphites will be assessed.”

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Meta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Lithium Ionic Signs Agreement to Acquire Remaining 15% of Salinas Properties, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Ora Gold Limited - Investor Presentation

Related News

Platinum Investing

Lithium Ionic Signs Agreement to Acquire Remaining 15% of Salinas Properties, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Gold Investing

Ora Gold Limited - Investor Presentation

Base Metals Investing

SKRR Exploration Announces Mutual Termination of Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining Corp.

Gold Investing

Cerrado Gold Povides Update on Cease Trade Order

Battery Metals Investing

Patriot Battery Metals Announces Closing of C$75M Financing

×