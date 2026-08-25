Canaan Inc. to Exhibit at Bitcoin Asia 2026: Company to Showcase Bitcoin Computing Solutions Across a Range of Applications

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2026 PRNewswire Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN)("Canaan" or the "Company"), an innovator in computing and energy infrastructure, will be an exhibitor at the Bitcoin Asia conference, to be held from August 27 to 28, 2026, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

Offering a Full-Spectrum Bitcoin Computing Network

At this year's edition of Bitcoin Asia, Canaan will showcase its concept of "From Enterprise to Home," demonstrating how efficient, stable, and reliable technologies enable high-quality hashrate equipment to adapt to many operating environments.

From large-scale data centers to residential settings seeking low noise and heat repurposing, Canaan meets the diverse demands of various users through a diversified hardware portfolio.

Exploring the Integration of Space Heating and Hashrate

Alongside its enterprise-grade solutions, Canaan will exhibit three Avalon hardware models optimized for residential environments. For those following trends such as "best home Bitcoin miner," "Bitcoin mining heater," or "quiet desktop crypto miner," these exhibits offer practical references:

- Avalon Nano 3S: Your First Bitcoin Miner. Plug, Play, and Mine. A micro-Bitcoin miner designed for desktop placement, emphasizing quiet operation and portability. It is well suited as an entry-level solo mining device for digital asset beginners or tech enthusiasts.
- Avalon Mini 3: Mine Bitcoin, Heat your Home. A smart device designed to combine Bitcoin mining with space heating, allowing computing-generated heat to be repurposed for residential use.
- AvalonQ: Real Quiet. Real Adaptive. Real Home. Engineered for modern living, AvalonQ delivers low-noise operation, three adaptive power modes, and intuitive control through the Avalon Family app — Bitcoin mining that fits the way you live.

Meet Canaan at Bitcoin Asia

Meeting Us at the Conference

As a pioneer in the Bitcoin mining hardware industry, Canaan remains focused on integrating computing infrastructure with diverse energy resources and applications. The Company invites Bitcoin Asia attendees, media representatives, and industry partners to visit Booth 143 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from August 27 to 28. Canaan's team will be onsite to discuss hardware performance, heat recovery technology, and the future development of decentralized hashrate networks.

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. Canaan has extensive experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, Canaan's founding team shipped to its customers the world's first batch of mining machines incorporating ASIC technology under the brand name Avalon. In 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Market. To learn more about Canaan, please visit https://www.canaan.io/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Canaan Inc.'s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Canaan Inc. may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20-F and 6-K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Canaan Inc.'s beliefs and expectations, such as expectations with regard to revenue or mining hash rate deployment, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, the ability of the Company to execute against its goals, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the bitcoin industry and the price of bitcoin; the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products, especially its bitcoin mining machines; the Company's expectations regarding maintaining and strengthening its relationships with production partners and customers; the Company's investment plans and strategies, fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; competition in its industry; changing macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, including evolving international trade policies and the implementation of increased tariffs, import restrictions, and retaliatory trade actions; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company and cryptocurrency. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Canaan Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Canaan Inc.
Xi Zhang
Email: IR@canaan-creative.com 

Christensen Advisory
Christian Arnell
Email: canaan@christensencomms.com 

Public Relations Contact

BlocksBridge Consulting
Jesse Colzani
Email: canaan@blocksbridge.com

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SOURCE Canaan Inc.

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