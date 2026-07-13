Campbell Global Appoints Michael Barbara to Head of Global Acquisitions

NYSE: JPM) Campbell Global, a leading timberland investment management firm and subsidiary of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael Barbara to Head of Global Acquisitions, effective immediately.

In his new role, Mr. Barbara will lead Campbell Global's timberland investment activities worldwide, including investment origination, due diligence, transaction execution, and divestments. He will also continue his current responsibility as Head of Australasia. Michael will contribute to the firm's global investment strategy as a member of the executive team, investment committee, and price forecast team.

Mr. Barbara brings more than 20 years of experience in forestry and nature-based asset investment management. Prior to joining Campbell Global in September 2024, he was a founding employee at New Forests, where he held senior leadership positions including Chief Commercial Officer and Director of Business Development.

Throughout his career, Mr. Barbara has led origination and execution initiatives across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Africa, developing and implementing investment strategies focused on delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns through the sustainable management of timberland, land, carbon, and other nature-based assets. He is based in Sydney, Australia.

"We are delighted to recognize Michael's leadership and expertise with this well-deserved appointment," said Angela Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Campbell Global. "His deep industry experience and commitment to sustainable investment will continue to advance our platform and capabilities globally."

Campbell Global also extends its sincere gratitude to Stan Renecker, who has led acquisitions at the firm for more than 36 years. Mr. Renecker will remain with Campbell Global through December 31, 2026, to ensure a successful transition. His leadership and dedication have been instrumental to the growth and longevity of the firm.

About Campbell Global
Campbell Global, a J.P. Morgan Company, is a leading global investment manager focused on forestland, with headquarters in Portland, Oregon. With over four decades of experience, Campbell Global has managed more than 5 million acres worldwide for pension funds, foundations, family offices, and other institutional investors. As of December 31, 2025, the firm oversees $10.9 billion in assets and 1.5 million acres globally, supported by approximately 140 employees.

In March 2025, Campbell Global closed its Forest & Climate Solutions Fund II, raising $1.5 billion—the largest private timberland investment fundraise to date. Including separate account mandates, total capital raised for the strategy reached $2.3 billion.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management
J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.3 trillion (as of 3/31/2026), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.9 trillion in assets and $364 billion in stockholders' equity (as of 3/31/2026). The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

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SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management

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