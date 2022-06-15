GamingInvesting News

MiO , a liquid water enhancer and Kraft Heinz Company brand, is offering one winner a chance to receive $50K to fund their gap year after high school and all the essentials to flavor their future.

For many graduates, life after high school can be filled with uncertainty and anxiety over what to do next. MiO a liquid water enhancer that transforms hydration and makes it fun with just a few drops, understands that like your flavor choices, how you choose to spend your post-high school years are personal. In that gap year, grads take the time to explore their interests fully and cultivate their personal development, and one of the interests on the rise is gaming.

Calling All Amateur Gamers: MiO is Giving You the Opportunity to Go Pro in First-Ever ‘Drop Year' Contest

After noticing how the number of graduates taking alternative routes through individualized gap years is increasing each academic year, MiO decided to offer amateur gamers, one of the main groups opting for this route, a chance to go "pro" through the MiO Drop Year contest.

"Like MiO levels up boring drinks with bold flavors, we are always trying to think through what we can bring our fans that is bold and unexpected," said Samantha Mills , Associated Director of Brand Communications at Kraft Heinz. "When learning more about gaming and that it is a serious career path for many high schoolers it was a no brainer that we wanted to help high school grads level up their gaming—because a hydrated gamer is a better gamer."

Starting today, through Wednesday, June 29 , gamer grads can enter the MiO Drop Year Contest on TikTok by creating a video up to 1 minute long using the custom "Drop Year" sound by MiO , telling the world what gaming means to them and what's bold about the way they play. Entrants must include "#contest" in their caption and follow @DrinkMiO to complete entry. Winners will be announced the first week of July and will be notified via direct message on TikTok.

One lucky winner will be chosen to receive:

  • A professional gaming-equivalent starting salary of $50K to fund their gap year.
  • A best-in-class gaming room makeover including: MiO branded gaming merchandise including a gaming chair, a set of gaming headphones, neon wall art, a mini-fridge, a gaming jersey, a variety pack of 52 MiO bottles, two gaming monitors, a webcam for streaming, and a $1,000 gaming gift card.
  • Access to a curated panel of pro-gaming mentors for advice and guidance from UmiNoKaiju , LilyPichu , Rizzo and GernaderJake .
  • A year-supply of MiO to flavorfully hydrate all year long.

"When I started streaming 8 years ago, I would have loved to have an opportunity like this to win a contest to pursue my streaming/gaming career," said UmiNoKaju, Twitch streamer and MiO Drop Year pro-gaming mentor. "The path I took was so unconventional that it was difficult finding the support to follow my dreams, so I am thrilled to see MiO supporting gamers and recognizing their potential."

For complete rules and more information on the MiO Drop Year Contest check out and follow @DrinkMiO on TikTok and Instagram, or for more on MiO , visit www.makeitmio.com .

ABOUT MIO
MiO is a liquid water enhancer brand under the Kraft Heinz portfolio of food and beverage products. It transforms hydration by making it as colorful, flavorful and fun as possible with the option to control the desired flavor and makes hydrating fun by bringing bold flavors to life with just a few drops and zero calories or sugar with multiple flavors. MiO offers four product lines designed to fit all hydrating needs from a few drops of flavor to a burst of energy. Visit www.makeitmio.com for more information.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Words with Friends Co-Founder raises $46M to launch Web3 game franchise

Backed by Paradigm, The Wildcard Alliance will onboard "the next billion gamers" to Web3 with ease, accessibility, and fun at the forefront

Today, Playful Studios, creator of the Lucky's Tale game series and Creativerse, is proud to announce the formation of a new subsidiary, The Wildcard Alliance, Inc., focused on the development of breakthrough interactive entertainment on the emerging frontier of Web3 technology. The Wildcard Alliance has successfully raised $46M in a Series A led by Paradigm a firm known for backing disruptive crypto and Web3 companies and protocols, with additional support from Griffin Gaming Partners and Sabrina Hahn .

Couchbase Capella Selected by Global Gaming Leader Nexon to Build Games Faster with Greater Developer Agility

Capella Empowers Nexon to Achieve Faster Time to Market Across Multiple Regions

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced that Nexon a global leader in Virtual World games and massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) selected Couchbase Capella Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) for greater developer agility. With Capella, Nexon achieved a faster time to market with its launch of Blue Archive, a new game first released in Korea in November 2021 .

2022 TRIBECA FESTIVAL TAPS PARSEC TO POWER TRIBECA GAMES OFFICIAL SELECTION DEMOS FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

Parsec's remote streaming technology to enable never-before-played digital demos for game fans around the globe

Parsec today announced that the 2022 Tribeca Festival™ is deploying its innovative remote interactive streaming platform to deliver a high-performance virtual experience for its official Games selections from June 11-19 . Game fans from around the world can now register for a demo session to experience hands-on digital demos of this year's lineup.

IAB Releases Intrinsic In-Game Measurement Guidelines For Public Comment

Guidelines Provide an Update on Viewability and Measurement Standards for In-Game Ads

In a joint collaboration between IAB, IAB Tech Lab, and the Media Rating Council (MRC), IAB has released its Intrinsic In-Game (IIG) Measurement Guidelines to establish updated measurement guidelines for ads that appear within gameplay. The release is open for public comment for a 30-day period until July 15, 2022 .

CAE partners with Behaviour Interactive to implement new immersive digital solutions to improve safety and operational efficiency

  • This strategic partnership will enable the integration of video game technology into large-scale training solutions

NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE today announced a partnership with Behaviour Interactive, one of North America's leading independent game developers.

From left to right : Dominique Lebel, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Business Solutions, Behaviour Interactive and Philippe Couillard, Vice President, Global Engineering, CAE (CNW Group/CAE INC.)

Under this agreement, these two Canadian companies, which are leaders in their respective fields of expertise, will combine their technological know-how to create innovative technological solutions.

In addition, Behaviour Interactive will give CAE exclusive access to key multidisciplinary teams related to video game technology development. This partnership will enable CAE to integrate video game technology into its high-performance products, allowing it to develop immersive training technologies that are more revolutionary than ever before.

This partnership also demonstrates CAE's continued focus on stimulating Canadian innovation in line with its commitments under the Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy.

"We are excited to partner with Behaviour Interactive to accelerate the implementation of new immersive digital solutions that will increase safety and operational efficiency," said Philippe Couillard , Vice President, Global Engineering. "CAE is continually investing in the development of immersive digital training solutions that enable the creation of high-fidelity virtual worlds that are ultra-realistic; we are confident that this partnership will help strengthen CAE's position as a global leader in emerging technologies."

"This partnership confirms the relevance of Behaviour Interactive's vision, which, as early as 2014, set up a team dedicated to business services outside of video games," said Dominique Lebel , Senior Vice President of Behaviour Interactive. "We are impressed with the vision and new technologies developed by CAE. It's a privilege to work with their teams to design innovative technology products."

About Behaviour Interactive

Founded in 1992, Behaviour Interactive is the largest independent video game developer and publisher in Canada with offices in Montreal and Toronto . The studio, which is celebrating its 30 th anniversary this year and has more than 900 full-time employees, has had tremendous success with its original intellectual property Dead by Daylight, with more than 50 million players worldwide on all platforms. Behaviour holds co-developer credits for some of the biggest titles in the gaming industry (such as Assassin's Creed, Gears 5, and Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2) and has built an unparalleled and award-winning culture within the gaming industry. Winner of the Enterprise Fast 15 award, named one of the best managed companies by Deloitte Canada and ranked among the best places to work in the country by GamesIndustry.biz in 2021, Behaviour is a leading development studio that fosters career growth and talent development within the gaming industry. Behaviour partners with some of the world's biggest brands including Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony, and many others. For more information, visit: www.bhvr.com .

A bout CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a high-technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators, surgical manikins, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter. www.cae.com

Gen.G Extends Contract with League of Legends Player Chovy Through the End of 2023

First esports organization to sign contract with Chovy two years in a row provides enhanced stability with the goal of winning the title by 2023

Global esports organization Gen.G has renewed its contract with mid laner 'Chovy' Ji Hun Jung . Gen.G is the first esports organization to have a contract with Chovy for more than one year.

