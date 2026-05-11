California Nanotechnologies Corp. to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XVI

California Nanotechnologies Corp. to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XVI

California Nanotechnologies Corp. (TSXV: CNO,OTC:CANOF) (OTCID: CANOF) ("Cal Nano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA May 18th and 19th, 2026.

Cal Nano is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM. Eric Eyerman, CEO, will be presenting on behalf of the Company.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XVI
Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Time: 4:00 PM PDT
WEBCAST LINK

About California Nanotechnologies Corp.
At Cal Nano, we envision a world in which our advanced technologies are used to help make the most innovative products on this planet and beyond. With our unique expertise in processing metallurgic powders into parts, global leaders trust us to help push the boundaries of applied material science. Headquartered in Greater Los Angeles, California, Cal Nano hosts advanced processing and testing machinery and capabilities across two manufacturing facilities for materials research and production needs. Our customers range from Fortune 500 companies to startups with programs spanning aerospace, renewable energy, defense, and semiconductors.

For further information, please contact:

California Nanotechnologies Corp.

Eric Eyerman, CEO
T: +1 (562) 991-5211
info@calnanocorp.com

Panolia Investor Relations Inc.

Brandon Chow, Principal & Founder
T: +1 (647) 598-8815
brandon@panoliair.com

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296385

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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