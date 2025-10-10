Cadence Giving Foundation Announces Multi-Year Commitment to Expand the AI Hub at San José State University

The Cadence Giving Foundation today announced a multi-year commitment to expand the AI Hub at San José State University (SJSU) to equip students with the skills, hands-on training and experience needed to excel in careers in artificial intelligence (AI).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251010576613/en/
The Cadence Giving Foundation announced a multi-year commitment to expand the AI Hub at San José State University (SJSU) to equip students with the skills, hands-on training and experience needed to excel in careers in artificial intelligence (AI).
This multi-year agreement will also include a significant donation of AI design software and digital twin technology to SJSU from Cadence Design Systems (Nasdaq: CDNS), the foundation's parent company. This partnership marks an important step toward preparing students across every academic discipline at SJSU for success in an increasingly AI-dominated economy.
"We are proud to support the emerging AI ecosystem at SJSU and to help develop and promote the workforce of the future," said KT Moore, vice president of Corporate Marketing at Cadence. "Our priority at the foundation is to channel our specialized knowledge into meaningful community impact, and we believe this investment will do just that."
The Cadence Giving Foundation joins NVIDIA, Adobe, the City of San Jose and the Knight Foundation to build out the AI Hub, located on the SJSU campus in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library. This initiative will showcase specialized laboratories across nine SJSU colleges and demonstrate the power of AI and digital twin technologies in solving complex multidisciplinary challenges. The San José AI Hub, which is anticipated to officially open in summer 2026, will provide students with hands-on training and experiences that prepare AI future-ready talent.
"This important partnership with Cadence strengthens our ability to prepare students for the future of work," said SJSU President Cynthia Teniente-Matson. "By collaborating through innovative tools like digital twin software, we are ensuring that SJSU graduates are equipped to lead in the responsible and human-centered use of artificial intelligence. Partnerships like this reinforce San José State's leadership at the intersection of higher education, technology and industry in the heart of Silicon Valley."
About Cadence
Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence's Intelligent System Design ™ strategy, are essential for the world's leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, life sciences and robotics. In 2024, Cadence was recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the world's top 100 best-managed companies. Cadence solutions offer limitless opportunities—learn more at www.cadence.com .
© 2025 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express and UCIe are trademarks of UCIe Consortium. PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Category: Featured
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251010576613/en/
For more information, please contact:
Cadence Newsroom
408-944-7039
newsroom@cadence.com