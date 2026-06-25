/C O R R E C T I O N -- Chevron/

In the news release, Chevron with next-generation Techron® fuels America's 250th summer road trips, issued 25-Jun-2026 by Chevron over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that a change has been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Chevron with next-generation Techron® fuels America's 250th summer road trips

Influencer Dean Bell highlights how to protect engines for the miles ahead with Chevron with Techron and save at the gas pump with supercharged Chevron Rewards at each fill-up

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), calls on drivers to gear up for summer with newly reformulated Chevron with Techron, helping them fuel their road trips and protect engines for the long haul.

With America's 250th anniversary and summer travel season on the horizon, there's never been a better time to explore iconic destinations, hidden gems and open highways – all while using Chevron with Techron that cleans up to 100 percent of harmful engine deposits left by lower-quality fuels* and is available in every Chevron fuel grade.

Travel and lifestyle influencer Dean Bell is working with Chevron to share his road-trip journey on social channels and inspire others to get out and explore America as part of the celebrations. As he maximizes mileage with Chevron with Techron, he's showing how Chevron Rewards® members can earn rewards with every fill-up to save on gas at participating stations.

Protect engines for the miles ahead with Chevron with Techron

Chevron with Techron isn't just fueling America's vehicles for road trips, it's also helping protect modern and legacy engines during everyday driving. Techron is a gasoline additive designed with advanced engine protection in every drop, helping keep engines healthy over time with continued use. The latest reformulation reflects Chevron's continued investment in fuel quality and scientific testing to help ensure its fuels meet the needs of today's driving conditions. And it's not just for premium-fuel consumers, Techron is included in every grade of Chevron fuel, so no matter the vehicle or the journey ahead, drivers can adventure with confidence.

"Road trips are some of my favorite ways to explore and having fuel that protects my engine matters — especially when I'm spending a lot of time on the road," said Bell. "Chevron with Techron gives me added confidence in my engine's performance every time I hit the road, letting me focus on the adventure and the memories I'm making along the way as we celebrate America's 250th anniversary."

"What better way to celebrate America's 250th anniversary than by taking a classic summer road trip," said Andy Walz, Chevron president of Downstream, Midstream and Chemicals. "Whether heading out to the beach, mountains or amusement parks, drivers can protect their engines and maximize mileage with Chevron with Techron while earning rewards to save at the pump."

Fuel up with Chevron Rewards®

Chevron with Techron delivers the engine-cleaning and protection benefits drivers need to hit the road with confidence, and Chevron Rewards is introducing two new ways to celebrate America's 250th anniversary with savings at the pump. Drivers who join between June 30 and September 30 can unlock $1 off per gallon for up to 5 fill-ups, maximizing savings at every participating station. Sign up at ChevronTexacoRewards.com or through the Chevron app. Additionally, from June 30 to July 5, existing Chevron Rewards members can earn 2,500 points towards rewards on fuel when they fill up with at least eight gallons of Chevron with Techron.

How to fuel up with confidence and savings at Chevron:

  • Why is Chevron with Techron a smart choice for road trips?
    Chevron with Techron cleans up to 100 percent of harmful engine deposits left by lower quality fuels*, helps maximize mileage, and protects engines for the long haul with consistent use.  
  • What is Techron?
    Techron is a detergent designed for the precision components of modern engines to help keep engines healthy over time with continued use. It is included in every grade of Chevron gasoline, so no matter the vehicle or the journey ahead, drivers can adventure with confidence.
  • What benefits does Chevron with Techron provide?
    Techron is included in every grade of Chevron gasoline and cleans up to 100 percent of harmful engine deposits left by lower quality fuels*. It helps maximize mileage and provides advanced engine protection over time with continued use.
  • Is Chevron with Techron just for road trips, or is it beneficial for everyday driving, too?
    Chevron with Techron is beneficial for both road trips and everyday driving as it cleans up to 100% of harmful deposits left by lower-quality fuels* and helps protect engines over time with continued use.
  • Is Chevron with Techron only for use in new vehicles?
    No, it works great in both old and new vehicles, cleaning up to 100 percent of harmful engine deposits left by lower-quality fuels* and is available in every Chevron fuel grade.
  • How can existing Chevron Rewards members save more this summer?
    From June 30 to July 5, existing Rewards members can earn 2,500 points towards rewards on fuel when they fill up with at least 8 gallons of Chevron with Techron at a station participating in Chevron Rewards. That's enough bonus points to redeem as rewards for 50¢-per-gallon in savings on at least 5 future fills.
  • What savings are available for new Chevron Rewards members?
    New Chevron Rewards members who join between June 30 and September 30 can save $1 off per gallon for up to 5 fill-ups at participating stations. Sign up at ChevronTexacoRewards.com or through the Chevron app.
  • Are the fuel savings only available for Chevron Rewards members?
    Fuel savings are available exclusively for Chevron Rewards, Texaco Rewards®, and ExtraMile Rewards® members! Not a member yet? Sign up at ChevronTexacoRewards.com, extramile.Chevrontexacorewards.com, or through the Chevron, Texaco, or ExtraMile apps for these savings as well as ongoing rewards**.

* GDI-injector testing based on industry-standard method.

** Chevron Rewards, Texaco Rewards, and ExtraMile Rewards are part of one unified loyalty program. By enrolling in any one of these programs, members can earn points on qualifying fuel and in-store purchases and redeem rewards for fuel discounts across participating Chevron, Texaco, and ExtraMile locations.

All three mobile apps provide the same features and access a single shared account, including the same points and rewards balance. Whether members join through Chevron, Texaco, or ExtraMile, they automatically have full access to earn and redeem rewards across all three brands. Learn more at Chevrontexacorewards.com.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of operations, and grow new energies businesses. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

Correction: The injector photo caption has been updated.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chevron-with-next-generation-techron-fuels-americas-250th-summer-road-trips-302810707.html

SOURCE Chevron

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