Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

SAGA Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration Program by Rio Tinto on the Optioned Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Company Update

American Rare Earths Forges a New Path to Accelerate Development of Key Wyoming Asset

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited

Burgundy Concludes Reclamation Surety Bonds Agreement

Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited (ASX:BDM) (Burgundy or the Company) is pleased to confirm that the agreement with the surety providers in relation to the reclamation bonds has been formally concluded and signed by all parties, in line with previously agreed principles (see ASX announcement dated March 13th, 2024).

Burgundy is required to post security with key government agencies to ensure reclamation is completed across its mining properties, as required by relevant legislation in Canada and the Northwest Territories. The security is provided in the form of either cash, letters of credit or surety bonds, or a combination of these.

Significantly, Burgundy can confirm it has successfully concluded the renegotiated cash collateralisation payment schedule to extend over four years, consistent with Ekati’s current life of mine plan, versus the previous terms requiring full payment in Q2-2024. The revised cash collateralisation schedule1 provides for quarterly installments of ~US$11 million, concluding with a final payment of ~US$7 million in Q3-2027 (see figure 1 below).

“This is a real game changer,” noted Kim Truter, CEO and Managing Director of Burgundy Diamond Mines. “Our revised long-term partnership and arrangement with our surety providers ensures our closure obligations are funded, releases cash to fund our mine extension options, and ensures we maintain a healthy cash reserve. Furthermore it reduces future financial liability related to reclamation requirements.”

“We remain increasingly optimistic regarding the attractiveness and optionality at Ekati, our cornerstone mining asset. With tier one infrastructure in place and a highly experienced operating team, the incremental capital cost and low execution risk of the mine life options are globally competitive. We also have significant exploration potential on or adjacent to our property.” said Truter.

Current conceptual mine life extension options include the extension of Misery underground, moving underground at Sable, developing an underground mine at Fox, processing high value Fox stockpiles, optimising the Point Lake project currently in the development stage, and implementing underwater remote mining technology, if trials are successful. Burgundy is committed to progressing work on the potential conceptual life of mine options in the most environmentally responsible and sustainable way, with support from regulators and local community stakeholders. The Company is anticipating formally publishing a new mine plan within the next 6 to 12 months.

Figure 1 – Payment schedule for reclamation surety bonds


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:bdmdiamond investinggem investing
The Conversation (0)

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") reports that the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 will be filed today on SEDAR+ and may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca once posted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF BUFFALO HILLS DIAMOND PROJECT

Stock Symbol: DIAM: TSX

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated July 15, 2024 it has completed the acquisition of Canterra Minerals Corporation's ("Canterra") interest in the Buffalo Hills Diamond Project (the "Project"). Star Diamond now owns 100% of the Project.

Star Diamond logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

Star Diamond acquired Canterra's 50% interest in the Project, a land package consisting of 21 mineral leases covering approximately 4,800 hectares located 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada , in exchange for the issuance of 17,500,000 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares"). One half of the Consideration Shares are subject to a 12-month lock-up arrangement. In addition to the Consideration Shares, Canterra was granted a 1% royalty interest in the Project.  All of the Consideration Shares are subject to a customary four month hold period.

About Buffalo Hills Diamond Project
Located approximately 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada , the Buffalo Hills Diamond Project includes 21 mineral leases covering 4,800 hectares and is a significant and accessible field of diamond bearing kimberlites, with similarities to the Fort á la Corne kimberlites in Saskatchewan, Canada . The Project is located in the Buffalo Hills Kimberlite District, which contains at least 38 individual kimberlite bodies, of which 26 kimberlites are diamond bearing and a number of which outcrop at surface. Exploration on these kimberlites started in 1996, and small parcels of diamonds have been collected from various exploration programs on many of those considered most prospective.

About Star Diamond Corporation
Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond's most significant asset is its 100% interest in the Fort à la Corne Project in central Saskatchewan.  These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

Stay Connected with Us:
X (Twitter) - https://twitter.com/StarDiamondCorp
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/star-diamond-corp/
Facebook - https://web.facebook.com/stardiamondcorp
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/stardiamondcorp
YouTube - https://youtube.com/@StarDiamondCorp

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, Star Diamond's exploration of the Project, Star Diamond's assessment of its cost and management structure going forward.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Star Diamond and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, changes in exploration, development or mining plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of Star Diamond , the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim Management Discussion and Analysis.

For further information: stardiamondcorp@stardiamondcorp.com or (306) 664-2202
www.stardiamondcorp.com

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/01/c9551.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Tinto logo on phone screen.

Rio Tinto's Diavik Diamond Mine Back Online After Temporary Suspension

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) has resumed operations at its Diavik diamond mine in Canada's Northwest Territories after temporarily suspending work earlier this month due to unstable ground.

According to Rapaport, which heard from a company spokesperson, Rio Tinto halted activities at the site on July 4, when subsidence was detected on an access road leading to the property's A154 pit.

The company’s decision to temporarily suspend operations was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of employees. Subsidence, which involves the gradual sinking of land, can be dangerous.

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - DIAM

Trading resumes in:

Company: Star Diamond Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR - ORION SOUTH DIAMOND PROJECT REVISED MINERAL RESOURCES ESTIMATE EXHIBITS SIGNIFICANT INCREASE

TOTAL INDICATED: 72 MILLION CARATS, TOTAL INFERRED: 15 MILLION CARATS

Stock Symbol: DIAM: TSX

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ACQUIRES 100 PERCENT INTEREST IN BUFFALO HILLS DIAMOND PROJECT

TSX: DIAM

 Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a definitive agreement dated July 11, 2024 the Corporation has acquired the interest of Canterra Minerals Corporation ("Canterra") (TSXV: CTM) in the Buffalo Hills Diamond Project (the "Project") in north central Alberta Canada . Upon closing Star Diamond will hold 100% of the Project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Formation of Joint Venture Molyhil Project, Northern Territory

Sarama Resources Advances Acquisition of Gold Project in Western Australia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Related News

Tungsten Investing

Formation of Joint Venture Molyhil Project, Northern Territory

Gold Investing

Sarama Resources Advances Acquisition of Gold Project in Western Australia

Oil and Gas Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Uranium Investing

Assignment and Extension of $750,000 Short Term Funding Agreement

Iron Investing

Australia's Mining Dilemma: Can ESG Goals and Competitive Production Coexist?

Gold Investing

Evolution Thwarts Ransomware Attack Amid Rising Cyber Threats in Mining Sector

×