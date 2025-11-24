Brunswick Exploration to Begin a Lithium Exploration Initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Brunswick Exploration to Begin a Lithium Exploration Initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has identified the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (the " KSA " or " Saudi Arabia ") as highly prospective for lithium exploration. To support this new initiative and as an initial entry step into the country, BRW was awarded an exploration license in Saudi Arabia. BRW is the first hard-rock lithium company to outline and embark on a country-wide systematic exploration program in Saudi Arabia. This complements the Company's highly successful efforts in Canada, where a maiden resource for the Mirage project is expected in early Q1 2026 and in Greenland, where an inaugural drill program is planned for 2026.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following the completion of our grassroots campaign in Greenland, we have continuously sought to utilize and leverage our unique lithium exploration expertise and Saudi Arabia is an under-explored jurisdiction for lithium with exceptional potential."

"Importantly, prospecting in Saudi Arabia is preferentially executed during the seasonally colder months in Canada and Greenland, allowing BRW to generate prospecting results twelve months of the year. The team is currently planning a prospecting campaign which will commence in H1 2026. This program, in addition to our forthcoming MRE at Mirage, our new discovery neighboring Rio Tinto's Galaxy project and our future work in Greenland, promises an exciting start to the year for Brunswick Exploration."

Exploration License

The Exploration License has been awarded pending final government approval, while the Company completes the administrative requirements to conduct exploration in the country. The license area is located roughly 150 km from the city of Buraydah and roughly 450 km east from Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia. The claim area is easily accessible by major highways and has smaller roads throughout the property. The license was selected based on preferred geology, geochemistry, and interpreted satellite imagery for a total license area of 8,467 ha.

Saudi Arabia Fundamentals

Saudi Arabia has a long mining history with well-established mining laws and strong government funding. With a supportive and pro-mining government, favorable geology, great outcrop exposure, and exceptional road access in a region of little to no historic hard rock lithium exploration, this presents a fantastic opportunity for BRW.

Saudi Arabia is actively establishing itself as a major lithium processing hub to support Middle Eastern demand. This foresight is part of the KSA's larger program known as Saudi Vision 2030, which includes developing its resources outside of the oil and gas industry. Overall, KSA is a well-established mining jurisdiction with prominent major and junior mining companies such as Barrick, Ivanhoe Electric, Tinka Resources, and Power Metallic actively exploring there.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information related to this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager, International Projects. He is a Professional Geologist registered in New Brunswick and Quebec.

About Brunswick Exploration

BRW is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company focused on grassroots exploration for lithium, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The Company is rapidly advancing its extensive portfolio of grassroots lithium properties and projects in Quebec (Mirage and Anatacau), Greenland (Nuuk Lithium) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO ( info@BRWexplo.ca )

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick ExplorationBRW:TCMTSXV:BRWBattery Metals Investing
BRW:TCM
Brunswick Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Brunswick Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration

Exploring Diverse, Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Canada

Exploring Diverse, Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Canada Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Drills 47.2 Meters at 1.66% Li2O Within 120.7 Meters at 1.31% Li2O

Brunswick Exploration Drills 47.2 Meters at 1.66% Li2O Within 120.7 Meters at 1.31% Li2O

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce inaugural drilling results from its Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. All drillholes were centered on the Anais showing and intercepted multiple,... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Brunswick Exploration Inc. ( TSX-V: BRW OTCQB: BRWXF ; FRANKFURT:1XQ ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has confirmed a historical spodumene pegmatite and discovered a second one at its Paamiut project in Greenland. Brunswick Exploration now has two projects with... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Starts Maiden Drilling Program at Anatacau Main

Brunswick Exploration Starts Maiden Drilling Program at Anatacau Main

Brunswick Exploration Inc. ( TSX-V: BRW OTCQB: BRWXF ; FRANKFURT:1XQ ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has begun drilling at the Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The drill program will target the Anais lithium discovery,... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Consolidates Mirage Ownership

Brunswick Exploration Consolidates Mirage Ownership

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the consolidation of its ownership covering a group of eight mining claims at the Mirage project pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement dated August 15, 2025, with General... Keep Reading...
Greenland Lithium Pegmatite Field Significantly Expanded by Brunswick Exploration

Greenland Lithium Pegmatite Field Significantly Expanded by Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announced that it has identified the country's largest spodumene pegmatite trend. The discovery of multiple new spodumene-bearing pegmatites significantly expands the Ivisaartoq lithium... Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Assessed by Major Battery Producer

Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Assessed by Major Battery Producer

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announced a significant and strategically important development in its Silumina Anodes(TM) project, following formal engagement initiated from a leading global battery manufacturer and one of... Keep Reading...
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property Delivers High-Value Concentrate Potential, Demonstrating High Recoveries and Premium Flake Size Distribution

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property Delivers High-Value Concentrate Potential, Demonstrating High Recoveries and Premium Flake Size Distribution

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of recently completed metallurgical testwork from the Company's flagship Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property located in the Innu Nation of Pessamit, North Shore Region of Quebec. The metallurgical... Keep Reading...
Drilling to Commence at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

Drilling to Commence at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Drilling to Commence at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WADownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports First Drill Hole at Trapper North Zone of Radar Property Intercepts Extensive Oxide

SAGA Metals Reports First Drill Hole at Trapper North Zone of Radar Property Intercepts Extensive Oxide

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the completion of the first hole (R-0008) of the 2025-2026 drill program at the high-priority Trapper... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - November 17, 2025 Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF) is pleased to announce effective today, the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States... Keep Reading...
E-Power Provides Update on Management Changes

E-Power Provides Update on Management Changes

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") reports the following management changes.At a meeting held November 13, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company has accepted the resignation of Mr. James Cross as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company. Mr. Cross has been... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Brunswick Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Brunswick Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Blackrock Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Heliostar Drills 83.2m Grading 17.35 g/t Gold from 76.0m and Expands Program to 20,000m

Annual General Meeting Presentation

Completion of $400k Working Capital Placement

Related News

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Drills 83.2m Grading 17.35 g/t Gold from 76.0m and Expands Program to 20,000m

Precious Metals Investing

Annual General Meeting Presentation

Base Metals Investing

Completion of $400k Working Capital Placement

Base Metals Investing

Orlando Mineral Resource Grows again following Inclusion of Bismuth and Silver

base metals investing

Large Step-Out Hole Shows Strike Continuity of High-Grade Copper

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Strengthens US Defence Supply Chain Strategy with New Appointment