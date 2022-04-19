Battery MetalsInvesting News

Brunswick Exploration Inc. is pleased to announce that it has recently identified and acquired several major pegmatite fields on the North Shore of Quebec located near Johan Beetz Bay, 56 kilometres east of the town of Havre St-Pierre. A total of 300 claims, separated into 12 blocks and totaling 16,121 hectares, were acquired or optioned and are collectively known as the North Shore Lithium Project. All claims are ...

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has recently identified and acquired several major pegmatite fields on the North Shore of Quebec located near Johan Beetz Bay, 56 kilometres east of the town of Havre St-Pierre. A total of 300 claims, separated into 12 blocks and totaling 16,121 hectares, were acquired or optioned and are collectively known as the North Shore Lithium Project. All claims are located within 28 kilometers north of the 138 paved highway. The claim package includes an option agreement with Kintavar Exploration Inc. ("Kintavar") for the BJB property.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: "Our compilation work continues to rapidly identify highly prospective areas with strong potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites. Very few companies are actively advancing aggressive, hard-rock grassroots projects in the lithium space and I am very excited to expand into this region of Quebec, which benefits from good supportive infrastructure. Combined with our previously announced portfolio in the Maritimes alongside the newly expanded projects in Quebec, Brunswick Exploration is now well positioned to launch one of the largest grassroots lithium exploration programs in Canada."

North Shore Lithium Project Overview

Brunswick Exploration has identified approximately 30 pegmatite dykes and sills on its North Shore Lithium Project that have minimum strike length of 1,200 metres, as well as dozens of smaller pegmatite dykes. The longest pegmatite identified through satellite imagery and geological compilation measures approximately 14 kilometres in strike length. None of the pegmatites on the North Shore Lithium Project have seen exploration for lithium and all consist of S-type pegmatites containing any combination of indicator minerals, including muscovite, garnet, tourmaline and beryl. Lithium-bearing LCT pegmatites are metal enriched S-type pegmatites that may also contain cesium, tantalum, beryllium and tin mineralization. Brunswick Exploration will begin a prospecting campaign in this area in late Q3 2022, first focusing its efforts on the previously-disclosed Pontiac Lithium Project.

Kintavar Exploration Transaction

Brunswick Exploration has identified several pegmatite dykes and sills on Kintavar claims in the area, known as the BJB property. Neighboring claims were staked by the Company. Brunswick has signed a LOI to enter into a four-year option agreement to acquire 100% of the BJB property with the following terms:

  • Total payment of $1,020,000 over the four-year period:
    • Cash payment of $20,000 upon signing of the agreement;
    • Payment of $100,000 at the first-year anniversary;
    • Payment of $200,000 at the second-year anniversary;
    • Payment of $300,000 at the third-year anniversary;
    • Payment of $400,000 at the fourth-year anniversary;
    • Each anniversary payment will be a combination of cash and shares with a minimum 20% in cash and up to a maximum of 80%.
  • Brunswick Exploration will commit to the following exploration expenditures totaling $2,000,000 over the four-year period:
    • Expenditures of $150,000 at the first-year anniversary;
    • Expenditures of $250,000 at the second-year anniversary;
    • Expenditures of $400,000 at the third-year anniversary;
    • Expenditures of $1,200,000 at the fourth-year anniversary;
  • 2% NSR royalty of which the first 1% can be bought back for $1,000,000. Brunswick Exploration will retain a Right of First Refusal on the second 1% tranche.
  • Additional milestone payments:
    • Payment of $250,000 upon completion of a Mineral Resource Estimate;
    • Payment of $750,000 upon completion of Preliminary Economic Assessment;
    • Each milestone payment will be a mixture of cash and shares with a minimum 20% in cash and up to a maximum of 80%.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Robert Wares, P. Geo, CEO and Chairman of Brunswick Exploration.

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroot exploration for metals necessary to decarbonization and energy transition with a particular focus on lithium, tin, nickel and copper. The company is focused on rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroot lithium exploration claim package in Eastern Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. 


Investor Relations/information Mr. Killian Charles, President (info@BRWexplo.com).

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick ExplorationTSXV:BRWBattery Metals Investing
BRW:TCM
amy satov

Brunswick Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES WARRANT AMENDMENT

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES WARRANT AMENDMENT

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") announces that it has amended the term of 2,975,000 common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") that were issued pursuant to a private placement of units of the Company (the " Units ") which closed on April 8, 2021. Each Unit was comprised of one common share of the company and one Warrant, with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.22 until April 8, 2022 (the " Expiry Date "). The Company has extended the Expiry Date of each Warrant to the date that is the earlier of: (i) 30 days after the date the Company's common shares re-commence trading on ‎the Canadian Securities Exchange; and (ii) October 8, 2022. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain the same. Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the Warrants.

About Spey Resources Corp.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium to Present at Mines and Money Conference April 5th to 7th

ACME Lithium to Present at Mines and Money Conference April 5th to 7th

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be meeting and presenting to investors at Mines and Money Online Connect from April 5th to April 7th. https:minesandmoney.comonline

Mines and Money Online Connect brings together senior management teams of mining companies and provides the opportunity to connect and meet face-to-face with carefully qualified investors from institutional funds, private equity groups, family offices, and private investors to discuss project updates and share presentations virtually.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Commences IP Survey at Warm Springs Project, Oregon

ACME Lithium Commences IP Survey at Warm Springs Project, Oregon

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has contracted with KLM Geoscience of Las Vegas, NV for an induced polarization (IP) survey on ACME's Warm Springs lithium brine project near the Nevada border in southern Harney County, Oregon. KLM mobilized on March 26th and final results are expected within 45 days. The survey will be used to locate a drill test of the Property.

The WS Project claims are situated regionally in a "nested" cluster of calderas northwest of NYSE-listed Lithium Americas' Nevada Thacker Pass lithium project and ASX-listed Jindalee Resources Oregon JRL project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Inc. to Present at 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada March 30th and 31st

ACME Lithium Inc. to Present at 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada March 30th and 31st

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be meeting and presenting to investors at the 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. https:www.weare121.com121mininginvestment-las-vegas

The 121 Mining Investment Las Vegas Summit takes place on March 30th and 31st and attracts US and international investors for two days of investment-led panel sessions and CEO presentations.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Inc. Acquires New Lithium Project in McDermitt Caldera Region

ACME Lithium Inc. Acquires New Lithium Project in McDermitt Caldera Region

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has acquired by staking 340 placer mining claims (the "WS Project") encompassing approximately 6727 acres near the Nevada border, in south east Oregon. See ACME map: https:acmelithium.comwarm-springs-oregon

The WS Project claims are situated regionally in a "nested" cluster of calderas north west of NYSE-listed Lithium Americas' Nevada Thacker Pass lithium project and ASX-listed Jindalee Resources Oregon JRL project. Lithium Americas has a stated mineral reserve of 3.1 million tonnes @3,233 ppm Lithium and Jindalee has a mineral resource estimate of 1.43 billion tons @ 1,320 ppm Lithium.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR POCITOS 1 PROJECT TO RECHARGE RESOURCES CORP.

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR POCITOS 1 PROJECT TO RECHARGE RESOURCES CORP.

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it has signed an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Recharge Resources Corp. ( CSE: RR ) ("Recharge Resources") whereby Recharge Resources may acquire up to a 100% undivided interest in the Pocitos 1 Project, an 800 hectare lithium brine project located just outside of Salta, Argentina (the "Option"). Under the terms of the Agreement, Recharge Resources may exercise the Option and earn an 80% undivided interest in the Pocitos 1 Project by paying Spey US$850,000 in cash payments and by issuing US$900,000 in common shares over a 12-month period from the date of exchange approval of the Agreement, on the following basis:

  • US$250,000 in exploration expenditures must be incurred over the initial 12 month period;
  • An initial cash payment of US$350,000 and common share issuance having a value of US$400,000 are to be made within three business days; and
  • A further payment of US$500,000 in cash and common share issuance having a value of US$500,000 are to be made 12 months from the date of the first cash payment and share issuances.

Recharge Resources may exercise the Option and earn an additional 20% undivided interest in the Pocitos 1 Project for a total of 100% interest, by paying Spey Resources an additional US$6,000,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×