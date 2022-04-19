Brunswick Exploration Inc. is pleased to announce that it has recently identified and acquired several major pegmatite fields on the North Shore of Quebec located near Johan Beetz Bay, 56 kilometres east of the town of Havre St-Pierre. A total of 300 claims, separated into 12 blocks and totaling 16,121 hectares, were acquired or optioned and are collectively known as the North Shore Lithium Project. All claims are ...

BRW:TCM