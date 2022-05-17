Battery MetalsInvesting News

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has staked multiple claim groups in southern Newfoundland, comprising three different project areas located between the communities of Port aux Basques and Rencontre East, Newfoundland.

The total package comprises 9 licenses and 1,327 claims with a total surface area of 33,093 hectares located near the areas of Port aux Basques, Hermitage and Rencontre East. The properties contain over 40 mapped S-type pegmatites that have seen no exploration for lithium. Claims were staked based on preferred geologic environments, government of Newfoundland till and rock samples, historical mapping and assessment reports. The project areas are also in close proximity to the Avalonia / Ganderia boundary that extends from Piedmont Lithium in the Carolinas to the Cornish Tin region in the United Kingdom.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: "Our targeting formula for systematic lithium and tin exploration has highlighted the opportunity to further expand into Eastern Canada. Newfoundland is regarded as highly supportive jurisdiction for exploration and mining in the world and the recent discovery of lithium-bearing pegmatites highlights the untapped potential for critical mineral exploration in a province that has been historically focused on orogenic gold, iron ore and base metals. Our initial exploration program in Newfoundland will focus on prospecting and till sampling which are expected to begin in Q3 2022."

Nova Scotia Purchase Agreement

In addition to the claim package already staked in Nova Scotia (see March 22, 2022 press release), BRW has acquired an additional property by way of a purchase agreement. The property is adjacent to Brunswick Exploration's land package and is located near New Ross, Nova Scotia. The property was strategically acquired to assess the potential of historical showings discovered from the 1890's to 1960's containing anomalous lithium and tin in diamond drill holes, grabs and soil samples in areas of greisen and pegmatitic dykes. BRW will be relogging historical core stored at the government core storage facility in Stellarton, expanding historical soil sampling grids and will be applying for permits to trench and/or drill test the anomalous results. Prospecting, and soil sampling are scheduled for Q3 2022.

This property contains 60 claims, representing 971 hectares that was purchased from a local prospector. The purchase allows BRW to acquire a 100% interest in the Property for a total consideration of $15,000 in cash and 100,000 shares upon closing of the formal agreement.

BRW has also granted a two percent (2%) NSR on the license in the purchase agreement. The first half (1%) of the NSR may be repurchased upon payment of $1,000,000 from BRW to the seller. The second half (1%) of the NSR may be repurchased upon payment of $2,000,000.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager Atlantic Canada of Brunswick Exploration. He is a Profession Geologist registered in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Newfoundland.

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for metals necessary to decarbonization and energy transition with a particular focus on lithium, tin and copper. The company is focused on rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroot lithium exploration claim package in Eastern Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. 


Investor Relations/information Mr. Killian Charles, President (info@BRWexplo.com)

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick ExplorationTSXV:BRWBattery Metals Investing
BRW:TCM
amy satov

Brunswick Exploration


Keep reading...Show less

Jourdan Provides Drilling Program Update

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF, FRA:2JR1) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that all of its sixteen (16) drill holes of its 2022 winter drilling campaign have intersected the new spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm on its Vallée property at a previously underexplored eastern extension, which had not been exposed by the North American Lithium mine to the west of Vallée (see Fig. 1).

Following the press release dated March 24, 2022, Jourdan has again expanded its 2022 winter drilling campaign by adding 2 new drillholes (VAL22-5-4 and VAL22-5-5) to the already permitted line of eight drillholes of 200m each, extending the lines 3, 4 and 5 to the north, south, and east (see Fig. 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Webcast on May 18, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Medallion Resources Provides Clarification on Prior News Release Regarding REE Metallization and Magnet Recycling Partnership

Medallion Resources Provides Clarification on Prior News Release Regarding REE Metallization and Magnet Recycling Partnership

Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) "Medallion" or the "Company") issued a press release on March 28, 2022 (the "Press Release") announcing signing of an exclusivity agreement with a private North American research company to provide a three-month period to undertake additional due diligence on proprietary rare earth element ("REE") metallization and rare earth magnet recycling technologies.

The Press Release contained information with regard to the Ligand Assisted Displacement ("LAD") Chromatography, licensed from Purdue Research Foundation. Medallion wishes to clarify the field of use of the Company's license for LAD Chromatography, which is exclusively licensed from Purdue Research Foundation to separate REEs from all raw material feed stocks excluding coal sources and excluding recycled materials from manufacturing wastes and recyclates from battery and magnet sources.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Announces $4.2 Million Follow-On Financing from Waratah Capital Advisors and Probity Mining Flow-Through Fund

ACME Lithium Announces $4.2 Million Follow-On Financing from Waratah Capital Advisors and Probity Mining Flow-Through Fund

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet with the Waratah Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP for a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of 2,963,500 units (the "Units") at a price of CN$1.08 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of CN$3,200,580.00, or approximately US$2,500,000.

The Units will consist of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of CN$1.40 per share for three (3) years.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Resources Corp. Virtually Closes the Market

LithiumBank Resources Corp. Virtually Closes the Market

Rob Shewchuk Chief Executive Officer, LithiumBank Resources Corp. ("LithiumBank") (TSXV: LBNK) and his team joined Monica Hamm Manager, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on direct brine lithium resources in Western Canada . The company plans to take advantage of Alberta's long history of fossil fuel production to create a local source of "green" lithium in North America .

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/29/c6922.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium to Present at Mines and Money Conference London and Engages Red Cloud for Advisory Services

ACME Lithium to Present at Mines and Money Conference London and Engages Red Cloud for Advisory Services

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be meeting and presenting to investors at Mines and Money Connect London on May 4th and 5th. https:minesandmoney.comconnect

Mines and Money Connect, Europe's premier mining investment event, which will take place in London, UK, brings together senior management teams of mining companies and provides the opportunity to connect and meet face-to-face with carefully qualified investors from institutional funds, private equity groups, family offices, and private investors to discuss project updates and share presentations.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×