Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Oil and Gas Price Update: H1 2023 in Review

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

Electric Vehicle Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

Trending Press Releases

Lake Resources NL Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at Kachi

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

Galan Lithium Secures Final Permitting to Commence Construction at Hombre Muerto West

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

Construction Of Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility Underway

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Carmanah Minerals

CARM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Brunswick Exploration Announces Update at Mirage Project, Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Announces Update at Mirage Project, Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, since the restart of exploration work at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, field crews have successfully extended the length of the spodumene-bearing pegmatite boulder field and discovered several spodumene-bearing pegmatite outcrops. The previously announced boulder field (see June 14, 2023 press release) now extends over 3.0 kilometres in a northeast direction and well-mineralized pegmatite outcrops have been observed along a 2.7 kilometre-long trend further to the northeast. Both the extent of the outcrops and boulder train remain open in all directions.

Highlights:

  • The spodumene boulder dispersion train is very well defined and now extends for 3.0 km in NE-SW direction (See Figure 1);
  • The spodumene boulder dispersion train leads directly to several spodumene-bearing pegmatite outcrops that are spread over an additional 2.7 km along the same NE-SW trend, suggesting the geological strike is sub-parallel to glacial dispersion in this area. In total, the trend of boulders and outcrops covers over 5.5 kilometres of strike and remains open.
  • To date, five significant spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes have been identified with apparent widths of 25 to 80 metres. The strike length of these dykes is unknown, and field measurements with magnetic data suggest structural complexity and possible variable strike directions to the dykes. Additionally, several thinner mineralized dykes have been identified in the area;
  • Another 13 kilometres of up-ice prospecting and geological mapping remains to be completed with several more reported pegmatite outcrops (Quebec government SIGEOM data base) to be examined, none of which have been previously evaluated for spodumene content.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Today's announcement is an important milestone for Brunswick Exploration as the rapid discovery of several spodumene-bearing dykes in outcrops and a lengthy mineralized boulder trend highlights the excellent potential for a hard-rock lithium deposit. We expect to receive drill permits imminently and will begin a minimum 4,000 metres drill campaign in September. Furthermore, there remains multiple highly prospective areas across the Mirage Project which will be explored shortly."

Mirage Project Overview

Following the initial discovery of multiple plurimetric spodumene-bearing pegmatite boulders ( see press release dated June 14, 2023 ), Brunswick Exploration focused its efforts in the SW portion of the Project. This initial prospecting campaign identified a total of 9 mineralized outcrop clusters with the largest spodumene-bearing cluster measuring approximately 80 metres wide by 100 metres long; all clusters remain open along strike (Figure 1). Most observable dykes are oriented in a SW-NE directions following a major structural trend that runs along the Project area in a similar SW-NE glacial direction, although some dykes show variable strike directions. In total, the trend of boulders and outcrops covers over 5.5 kilometres of strike and remains open in all directions (Figure 1).

The mineralized pegmatitic dykes identified to date are predominantly hosted by meta-basalts and amphibolite, and consequently the mineralized boulder and outcrop area will be covered by airborne LiDAR and magnetic surveys in the next three weeks to hopefully outline the unexposed strike extent of the mineralized dykes.

Figure 1 : Location of spodumene-bearing outcrops and boulder train.

Location of spodumene-bearing outcrops and boulder train

Lithium mineralization identified in outcrops is similar to the boulders observed to the southwest, consisting of well-defined, large, light grey spodumene crystals with mineralization varying between 5 and 50% of the pegmatite. Some of the outcrops have spectacular spodumene mineralization with crystals reaching a maximum length of 1 metre and, concurrently, widths in excess of 30 centimeters (Figures 2 and 3).

Figure 2 : Mineralized outcrop with large prismatic spodumene crystals up to 50cm in length.

Mineralized outcrop with large prismatic spodumene crystals up to 50cm in length

Figure 3 : Another large, light-grey, prismatic spodumene crystal on the edge of an outcrop.

Another large, light-grey, prismatic spodumene crystal on the edge of an outcrop

Figure 4 : Mr. Rémi Charbonneau, Ph.D., P. Geo., of Inlandsis Consultants, discoverer of the Mirage lithium pegmatite field, examining a spodumene-rich outcrop.

Mr. Rémi Charbonneau, Ph.D., P. Geo., of Inlandsis Consultants, discoverer of the Mirage lithium pegmatite field, examining a spodumene-rich outcrop

The rest of the Project area remains unexplored and there are several other pegmatite outcrops that have been noted by government geologists in previous surveys but have not been field checked for spodumene mineralization. About 13 kilometres of favorable geology up-ice from the current discoveries remains untested.

Next steps at Mirage will focus on continued prospecting, airborne surveys and the initiation of a drilling program. The Company is targeting a minimum of 4,000 metres of drilling based on available information starting in September. Prior to the start of drilling, BRW will complete detailed LiDAR and a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey to further define extent of pegmatite dykes and drill targets.

Purchase of Additional Surrounding Claims

1Minerals

Brunswick Exploration has entered into a transaction with 1Minerals Corp. (" 1Minerals ") to purchase certain claims contiguous to the Mirage Project as well as an additional regional lithium grassroot claim package as it continues to develop the lithium discovery at Mirage. The terms of the transaction are as follows:

  • Purchase transaction to buy 100% interest in claims held by 1Minerals.
  • Cash payment of $500,000 within 5 days of TSX-V approval of the Definitive Agreement
  • Further payment of $3,000,000 in cash, shares or a combination of both at BRW's discretion on signing of Definitive Agreement under the following schedule:
    • $500,000 within 5 days of TSX-V approval of the Definitive Agreement
    • $500,000 on the first-year anniversary of the signing of the Definitive Agreement
    • $500,000 on the second-year anniversary of the signing of the Definitive Agreement
    • $750,000 on the third-year anniversary of the signing of the Definitive Agreement
    • $750,000 on the fourth-year anniversary of the signing of the Definitive Agreement
  • Milestone payments, in cash, shares or a combination of both at BRW's discretion, under the following schedule:
  • Gross Royalty of 3% on spodumene concentrate sales, of which the first 1% can be repurchased for $1,000,000 and the second 1% can be repurchased for $3,000,000.

Osisko Development

Brunswick Exploration has also entered into a transaction with Osisko Development Corp through General Partnership Osisko Baie James (" Osisko GP ") in which the Company has to option to acquire a 75% undivided interest in 8 claims in the immediate area of the Mirage Project under the following terms:

  • Option transaction to earn 75% interest in claims held by Osisko GP.
  • Osisko GP's remainder interest (25%) to be free carried to a final construction decision.
  • The option will be exercisable concurrently with the successful completion of the existing Option Agreement between Brunswick Exploration and Osisko GP covering the option to acquire a 90% interest in the PLEX, Anatacau West and Anatacau Main Projects.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. François Goulet, Manager Quebec. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada with holdings in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO ( info@brwexplo.ca )

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64e1f69a-8813-412d-8e79-417722f5705e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5bd60c7-b299-45c3-b183-56cdf2cb8153

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8e02d9f-46a2-4187-84d5-7bd7d1fa6299

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31cf5f6b-7d7d-481b-b0ee-9a40a4c82b6e


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick ExplorationBRW:TCMTSXV:BRWBattery Metals Investing
BRW:TCM
Brunswick Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Brunswick Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 24th

Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 24th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3qyBIUc

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces Restart of Exploration at Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Announces Restart of Exploration at Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, due to improving conditions in the Eastern half of the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, prospecting has restarted at the Mirage Project. The area was not impacted by forest fires and all equipment on site was undamaged. Access remains restricted to the rest of the Company's portfolio in the James Bay, however visual inspection confirms that BRW's camps are largely untouched with only the PLEX camp suffering minimal damage.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "The Mirage Project is among our most exciting targets and a core focus of Brunswick Exploration. The restart of exploration will initially focus on finding the source of the abundant angular, spodumene-mineralized boulders first identified in June. Compilation work has highlighted multiple possible sources across the project which will be field checked with teams onsite. Furthermore, permit application for drilling at Mirage is underway and we are well-positioned to begin drilling in late Q3."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Intercepts 25.1 Meters Grading 1.00% Li2O From Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Intercepts 25.1 Meters Grading 1.00% Li2O From Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received all results from its drilling campaign at the Anatacau West project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The final results are from the six remaining holes. In total, 17 out of 18 holes intercepted pegmatites and, importantly, the pegmatites remain open a depth and with potential for new pegmatites further south and to the east.

Drill result highlights from this release:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Finds New Large Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau Main

Brunswick Exploration Finds New Large Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau Main

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the discovery of a significant lithium pegmatite outcrop, measuring at least 100m long by 15m large, at the Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The outcrop is within a larger cluster of pegmatite dykes all of which contain high grade lithium mineralization.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, comments: "This exciting discovery demonstrates the clear potential of the Anatacau Main Property which has never been systematically explored for lithium. Both the Anatacau Main and West Projects remain very prospective for additional pegmatite discoveries. As exploration remains restricted due to forest fire and alongside the recent discovery of the substantial spodumene-bearing boulder field at Mirage, BRW is now preparing a major drilling campaign in Q3 across several assets."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Brunswick Exploration to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Featuring Critical Metals Day on June 20, 2023

Brunswick Exploration (TSXV: BRW) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, June 19-21, 2023, ("THE Event") at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Successfully Completes 10-Day Pumping Test at Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Successfully Completes 10-Day Pumping Test at Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has successfully completed a 10-day pumping test at test well TW-1 located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The data generated during the test will be used to estimate the transmissivity and the storativity of the Lower Gravel Unit (LGU) at the TW-1 location. Preliminary Phase 1 and Phase 2 data suggest the perforated casing of TW-1 captures approximately 500 feet of potential lithium brine aquifer hosted in the LGU. The LGU is the basal gravel overlaying bedrock in Clayton Valley.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/177491_a3fcc31ed4de6886_002.jpg

Figure 1: Lithium Brine Samples, Clayton Valley Nevada

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Significant Opportunities Seen at Lancaster Resources' Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Significant Opportunities Seen at Lancaster Resources' Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), is very pleased to announce the filing of annual renewals of BLM claims as part of the Alkali Flats option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Alkali Flat Lithium Project. The annual filing with the BLM includes the original 67 claims for the Project along with a significant addition of 193 claims under the Area of Interest provisions under the option agreement. These 260 claims build out a contiguous mineral placer claim asset base over the heart of the Alkali Flats playa near Lordsburg, New Mexico.

Spanning ~5,200 acres, the claims cover the majority of the Alkali Flat playa and present significant exploration opportunities on leases with surface sediment concentrations up to ~149ppm Lithium.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Provides Update on Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

August 16th, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to announce that it has elected to revise the terms of its ongoing non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") being conducted under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below). The Offering will now consist of up to 17,647,059 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.17 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.23 at any time on or before that date which is twelve months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,600,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,600,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $1,600,000 consisting of 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.12 for a period expiring 2 years from the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Doubles Its Land Position at the Daisy Creek Lithium Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Doubles Its Land Position at the Daisy Creek Lithium Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has staked 83 additional lode claims adjacent to its land position at the Daisy Creek Lithium project in Lander County, Nevada. The Company now controls or owns a total of 165 lode claims covering 3,408 acres.

Last month, GMV conducted a site visit with the vendors of the Daisy Creek property and observed the caldera complex to be as described, filled with relatively shallow-dipping interlaminated rhyolite tuffs and claystones dominating the claims. The discovery outcrop was observed to contain these assemblages with an increase in iron oxide-stained fractures. Preliminary ASTER data that measures alteration spectra and can show different clays shows positive results over the western portion of these claims. A review of historic satellite images shows disturbances in the same area, consistent with trenching and/or drill pad development. Consequently, the adjacent additional claims covering favourable ground and extensions has now been acquired. Highly anomalous lithium reverse circulation drill analyses have been reported historically from exploration work completed by Phillips Uranium ("Phillips") on this property in the early 1980's. The claims are located near several operating gold mines and access to power, water and paved highways are nearby.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Initial 2023 Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

South Star Battery Metals Announces Initial 2023 Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that it is near completion of its 2023 drilling campaign on its BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama. The program is designed to test continuity and limits of mineralization in support of the upcoming NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA), scheduled for the end of Q1 2024. To date, 11 holes totaling approximately 1,300 meters have been completed and there are 3 to 4 additional holes planned along strike. The drilling campaign is expected to be completed in August. All completed holes have intercepted significant intervals of graphite mineralization. Sample assays are underway at ActLab's facility in Ontario, Canada and are expected to be completed by September. The Company is also finalizing negotiations with three international engineeringconsulting companies for the PEA, and the contract is expected to be approved by the board and released in August

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Brunswick Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nano One Successfully Completes Second SDTC Project Receives Final Contribution of $803,000

Julimar West Project Update

Odessa Accelerates Exploration At Gascoyne Lithium And REE Targets

GLV Secures Giant 4,858km2 Highly Prospective Oil And Gas Block Off Peru

Related News

Resource Investing

Julimar West Project Update

Resource Investing

Odessa Accelerates Exploration At Gascoyne Lithium And REE Targets

Oil and Gas Investing

GLV Secures Giant 4,858km2 Highly Prospective Oil And Gas Block Off Peru

Gold Investing

Siren’s Global Resource Increases to >1.3 Moz AuEq

Lithium Investing

HMW Full Phase 1 Construction Commences – Lithium Production Expected By H1 2025

Lithium Investing

Hilix Lithium Project – Fieldwork Begins

Lithium Investing

Revised RK Lithium, Exceptional Flotation Results

×