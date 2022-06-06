Battery Metals Investing News

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has started its 2022 lithium exploration campaign in Eastern Canada. Prospecting teams have been deployed in the Abitibi region (Pontiac Project) and on the North Shore Project (near Johan Beetz Bay) in Quebec, the Catamaran Projects in New Brunswick and the SMB Project in Nova Scotia. At this time, planned work will focus on ground prospecting for spodumene-bearing pegmatites, stream geochemistry and trenching of select targets. The Company's exploration efforts will continue to ramp up over the 2022 season.

The Company's land package in Quebec and Atlantic Canada currently includes approximately 60 large pegmatite dykes with strike lengths between 900 and 18 000 metres. Furthermore, amongst all four provinces, there are dozens of additional, smaller pegmatites that have been identified. The Company also recently completed staking in the James Bay region of Quebec, details of which will be announced shortly. All pegmatite dykes that were staked are S-type, which can form a sub-class of evolved pegmatites (LCT-type) that are the hosts to economic lithium (spodumene) mineralization.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: "We are very excited to kick-off an active field season in hard rock lithium exploration. Over the last six months, Brunswick Exploration has identified numerous unexplored areas across all four provinces in Eastern Canada that offer excellent potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites. This is the largest grassroots portfolio in our peer group and this initial program will rapidly sort through dozens of identified pegmatites to prepare for trenching and/or diamond drilling programs later this year."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager Atlantic Canada of Brunswick Exploration. He is a Profession Geologist registered in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Newfoundland.

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for metals necessary to decarbonization and energy transition with a particular focus on lithium, tin and copper. The company is focused on rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroot lithium exploration claim package in Eastern Canada.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. 


Investor Relations/information Mr. Killian Charles, President (info@BRWexplo.com)

