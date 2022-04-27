Life Science NewsInvesting News

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Aurinia securities between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, both dates inclusive . Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: class action seeks to recover damages ...

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AUPH) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Aurinia securities between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.comauph

Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Press release picture

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (2) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for LUPKYNIS would fall well short of expectations; (3) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (4) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 28, 2022, Aurinia issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Among other items, Aurinia reported a year-over-year revenue decline and announced a lower-than-expected sales outlook for 2022. Following this news, Aurinia's common share price fell $3.94 per share, or 24.26%, to close at $12.30 per share on February 28, 2022.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/auph or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Aurinia you have until June 14, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698677/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Aurinia-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-AUPH-Investors-of-Class-Action-and-Encourages-Shareholders-to-Contact-the-Firm

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Aurinia PharmaceuticalsAUP:CAAUPHBiotech Investing
AUP:CA,AUPH

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AUPH IRNT BKKT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26432&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2022
Class Period: May 7, 2021 - February 25, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GRAB, IBM and AUPH

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)
Class Period: November 12, 2021 - March 2, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ERIC, ABBV and SDIG

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM TWO OPEN LABEL EXTENSION STUDIES OF REPATHA®

Studies Showed Sustained Reduction in LDL-C With no new Safety Findings

The Combined Studies Evaluated Safety and Tolerability of Repatha in More Than 6,600 Patients for Over Five Years After Completing the Phase 3 FOURIER Trial

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Health Canada Approves VRAYLAR® for the Treatment of Bipolar l Disorder and Schizophrenia in Adults

VRAYLAR ® is a new atypical antipsychotic medication with partial agonist activity at central dopamine D 3 receptors in addition to targeted activity at D 2 and serotonin 5-HT 1A and 5-HT 2A receptors. 1

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV), a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company announced today that Health Canada has approved VRAYLAR ® (cariprazine) as monotherapy for the acute management of manic, mixed, and depressive episodes associated with bipolar l disorder in adults, as well as the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. 1

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
test tubes filled with blue liquid

Top 3 Canadian Biotech Stocks of 2022

Click here to read the previous top Canadian biotech stocks article.

Although it’s not as large as the US biotech industry, the Canadian biotech market is still making a name for itself on the global investment stage in terms of size and opportunities.

In recent years, tech advancements in drug research and development have helped the biotech sector worldwide become a “real industry” that has brought “spectacular” returns for mid-cap companies, according to Jessica Chutter, managing director and chairman of biotechnology investment banking with Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Looking specifically at Canada, in 2021, the country's government committed to investing C$2.2 billion over seven years toward “growing a strong, competitive biomanufacturing and life sciences sector” through a strategy that includes “foster(ing) the growth of Canadian life sciences firms.”

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×