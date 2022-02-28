BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announces that it has recruited two additional clinical sites for screening and enrolling advanced breast cancer patients in the Phase IIIa combination study of BriaCell’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s checkpoint inhibitor, retifanlimab, and its immunomodulator, ...

BCT:CA