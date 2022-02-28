Life Science News Investing News
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announces that it has recruited two additional clinical sites for screening and enrolling advanced breast cancer patients in the Phase IIIa combination study of BriaCell’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s checkpoint inhibitor, retifanlimab, and its immunomodulator, ...

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announces that it has recruited two additional clinical sites for screening and enrolling advanced breast cancer patients in the Phase IIIa combination study of BriaCell's lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte's checkpoint inhibitor, retifanlimab, and its immunomodulator, epacadostat. The additional clinical sites include the following: 1) Atlantic Health System, Morristown, New Jersey, and 2) Tranquil Clinical Research, Webster, Texas.

BriaCell's clinical sites work closely with Cancer Insight, LLC to manage the clinical and regulatory aspects of the Phase I/IIa clinical trial in advanced breast cancer on behalf of BriaCell. The following clinical sites are now open and actively enrolling patients:

  • Atlantic Health System, Morristown, New Jersey
  • Tranquil Clinical and Research, Webster, Texas
  • Mary Crowley Cancer Research center, Dallas, Texas
  • St. Joseph Health-Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, California
  • Cancer Center of Kansas, Wichita, Kansas

"These outstanding clinical sites greatly expand our geographical reach allowing more patients to access our innovative therapies as part of our ongoing study," stated Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO. "There is an urgent need for well-tolerated and effective treatments for advanced breast cancer patients, and we look forward to working with the leading oncologists and care providers at these clinical sites to make these treatments available."

Atlantic Health System

Founded in 1996, Atlantic Health System was formed to provide quality, affordable and accessible care to patients in northern and central New Jersey. Committed to its mission of building healthier communities, it has grown to a network of over 17,000 members and 4,800 physicians. Atlantic Health System serves over one million patients annually through 400 sites of care, including seven hospitals, 300 physician practices, 16 urgent care centers, home care and hospice services, mobile health, telehealth, and collaborative partnerships in education, research and community health receiving several clinical awards from U.S. News & World Report.

Tranquil Clinical Research

With over 30 years of experience, Tranquil Clinical Research, has been providing novel treatments to patients in Webster, Texas. Its focus has been on excellence in the clinical trial process and bringing trustworthy products to patients. The facility is strategically located near Texas Medical Center (TMC), Houston, Texas, the world's largest medical complex.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com

Media Relations:
Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
investors@briacell.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BriaCell TSXV:BCT Biotech Investing
BCT:CA
BriaCell

BriaCell


Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:BCT

BriaCell Presents Clinical and Scientific Findings at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020

Preliminary safety and efficacy data are being presented today from the clinical trials of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint (PD-1) inhibitors in advanced breast cancer patients.

  • Clinical responses and disease control—without serious side effects—in heavily pre-treated patients with metastatic breast cancer seen with lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.), a PD-1 inhibitor.
  • Higher levels of immune system activation were directly related to higher incidences of tumor reduction and higher rates of disease control and clinical benefit in patients with advanced breast cancer.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is announcing the results of clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, summarized in a poster session during the SSO 2020 International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care™, a virtual event held in the evenings of August 17-18, 2020. The patient data summarized and discussed belong to previously-disclosed patients (i.e., no incremental numbers enrolled).

Keep reading... Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Announces Presentation and Abstract Publication at 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Meeting

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, announces the publication of its abstract in the ASCO Meeting Library — available in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by May 26, 2020. The Company will present at the 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting, a virtual event held during the dates of the originally planned in-person Annual Meeting (May 29-June 2, 2020). The ASCO Annual Meeting represents the world’s largest gathering of oncology physicians, biotechnology executives, researchers, and investment analysts to discuss cutting-edge clinical research and therapeutics in oncology.

Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO, and Dr. Charles Wiseman, BriaCell’s Scientific Founder and Director, will present clinical data and pathological findings from the Phase I/IIa studies of Bria-IMT™ alone or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer patients.

Keep reading... Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Continues Business and Clinical Operations During COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Phase I/IIa clinical study of BriaCell’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, for breast cancer treatment, with Incyte Corporation’s immune checkpoint inhibitor, INCMGA00012, is ongoing and recruiting patients amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • BriaCell is currently evaluating a number of business strategies to develop its potential treatments for breast cancer on its own or in partnership.
  • Clinical and pathological findings of Bria-IMT™, alone or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, KEYTRUDA® and INCMGA00012, in advanced breast cancer will be presented at upcoming conferences.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, announces that the Phase I/IIa clinical study of Bria-IMT™, for breast cancer treatment, with Incyte Corporation’s immune checkpoint inhibitor, INCMGA00012, is ongoing and recruiting patients amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, BriaCell is currently evaluating a number of business strategies to develop its potential treatments for breast cancer on its own or in partnership. BriaCell will be presenting the clinical and pathological findings of Bria-IMT™, alone or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, KEYTRUDA® and INCMGA00012, in advanced breast cancer will be presented at upcoming conferences including 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Meeting (May 29-Jun 2, 2020), and American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in August 2020.

“We are committed to develop treatment solutions for advanced breast cancer patients with no effective treatment options and understand that continuation of our clinical studies during these unprecedented times is critical for our patients. We are grateful to our clinical team for having made the task possible,” said Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO.

Keep reading... Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Files Patent Application for Novel Therapeutics for Cancer

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, announces that it has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) outlining the development and use of novel therapeutics (i.e. multi-specific binding reagents) that activate immune cells to selectively destroy the cancer cells or to selectively block cancer cells from inactivating immune cells.

The patent application, entitled “METHODS FOR INDUCING AND ENHANCING ANTI-CANCER IMMUNE RESPONSES USING NOVEL MOLECULAR CONSTRUCTS”, outlines the development and use of multi-specific binding reagents that simultaneously bind to an immune cell and a cancer cell, or just to a cancer cell, and activate the immune system against the cancer cells. The novel binding reagents are designed to act, among others, as potent immune cell activators/immune checkpoint inhibitors without the toxicity of current checkpoint inhibitors. The expected effect is a highly targeted therapy envisioned to selectively destroy cancer cells without affecting normal (non-cancerous) cells. This may mean less severe side effects for the treated cancer patients compared to alternative therapies. The Company cautions that these novel therapeutics are still under early-stage research and development and is not making any express or implied claims as to their success in cancer treatment or commercial viability. The patent application seeks protection for, among others, the design of new therapeutics and methods for their use.

Keep reading... Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Files New Provisional Patent Application for Antibody-Based Treatment of Infectious Diseases

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, announces that it has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) outlining the development and use of certain antibodies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The infectious diseases include Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The patent application, entitled “COMPUTER-GUIDED DESIGN OF ANTIBODIES INCLUDING NEUTRALIZING SARS-CoV-2 BINDING AGENTS”, outlines compositions and methods for generating antibodies to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus causing COVID-19) using computer-based simulation technology. Such antibodies are envisioned to prevent and treat the life-threatening symptoms of COVID-19. The use of computer simulation creates highly targeted antibodies by improving pre-existing antibodies. The improvements include, but are not limited to, creating higher affinity and/or specificity antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein (the protein which the virus uses to infect cells) versus the unmodified antibody. The resulting therapeutic antibodies are expected to quickly and specifically recognize the SARS-CoV-2 virus, bind to it, and neutralize it. The patent application also provides compositions and methods, using similar technologies, for cancer-directed antibodies.

Keep reading... Show less

AbbVie Seeks New Indication for IMBRUVICA® in Pediatric Patients with Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV), today announced the submission of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for IMBRUVICA ® (ibrutinib) for the treatment of pediatric and adolescent patients one year and older with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) after failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy. A New Drug Application (NDA) was also submitted for an oral suspension formulation of IMBRUVICA to provide an alternative administration option for pediatric patients. If approved, this represents ABBVie's first pediatric indication for IMBRUVICA.

cGVHD is a life-threatening complication for about 14,000 patients each year after receiving a donor stem cell or bone marrow transplantation. 1,2 Nearly half of these transplant patients develop cGVHD, and there are currently no FDA-approved treatment options for children under 12. 3 The applications seek to update the IMBRUVICA U.S. Prescribing Information primarily based on the analysis of three years of data from the Phase 1/2 iMAGINE clinical trial, including use of a new oral suspension formulation of the treatment.

Keep reading... Show less

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Bristol Myers Squibb's Application for Opdivo Plus Chemotherapy as Neoadjuvant Treatment for Resectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Application based on CheckMate -816, the first Phase 3 trial with an immunotherapy-based combination to demonstrate improved event-free survival and pathologic complete response in this setting

If approved, Opdivo plus chemotherapy would be the first neoadjuvant immunotherapy-based option for patients with resectable non-small cell lung cancer in the U.S.

Keep reading... Show less

Aurinia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Company Updates

$23.4 million in net revenue for the fourth quarter 2021 (60% increase from third quarter) and $45.6 million in net revenue for full year 2021

2021 readout of strong results from AURORA 2 continuation study fuels momentum for year two of launch

Keep reading... Show less

NEW DATA FURTHER REINFORCE EFFICACY OF TEZSPIRE IN A BROAD POPULATION OF SEVERE ASTHMA PATIENTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced results from a pooled post-hoc analysis of the pivotal NAVIGATOR Phase 3 and PATHWAY Phase 2b trials showed TEZSPIRE™ (tezepelumab-ekko) demonstrated reductions in the annualized asthma exacerbation rate (AAER) across biomarker subgroups of patients with severe asthma. 1 These findings support the role of TEZSPIRE as a first-in-class treatment for a broad population of people living with severe asthma, irrespective of biomarker levels. 1

In the pooled analysis, TEZSPIRE, when added to standard of care (SoC), reduced asthma exacerbations in patients, irrespective of baseline blood eosinophil counts, demonstrating consistent efficacy with a 71% (≥300 cells per microliter), 48% ( 1 In the same analysis, TEZSPIRE also demonstrated improvements in AAER in patients regardless of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) level and allergy status over 52 weeks, compared to placebo. 1

Keep reading... Show less
Boosh Integrates Beanfields; Secures New Clients

Boosh Integrates Beanfields; Secures New Clients

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") provides recent updates relating distribution of the Beanfields brand.

  • Raley's, the multi-billion-dollar grocery and retail company, has informed the Company it has made Beanfields their primary displayed bean chip. The Jalapeno lime flavour is being distributed into 150% more stores, with the Black Bean & Nacho flavours into 53% more stores.
  • Beanfield retail launches into Lowe's (Grain Free Rings), The Save Mark Companies (Nacho, Jalapeno, Pico), New Seasons (Grain Free Rings, 2 New Chips), Clark's (2 New Chips & Fiery Hot), & Healthy Edge Retail Group (2 New Chips & Fiery Hot).
  • Boosh's first Save On Foods UNFI order came in at 1,500 cases.
  • Loblaw's begins testing Boosh's chilled line in select stores in Eastern Canada.

"It's been practically a seamless integration between Team Boosh and Team Beanfields. Two major highlights in the integration have been our sales departments' ability to immediately connect with the majority of existing retail buyers, and simultaneously secured new key accounts within the last seven days," comments Jim Pakulis, CEO of Boosh. "Based on our analysis we anticipate the expansion into new stores including larger channels and box stores
to continue."

Keep reading... Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Opdivo plus Chemotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Unresectable Advanced, Recurrent or Metastatic Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma with Tumor Cell PD-L1...

Recommendation based on positive results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -648 trial, in which the combination demonstrated significantly improved overall survival compared to chemotherapy

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY):

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×