Breckenridge Distillery and University of Denver Athletics Release Limited-Edition Whiskey Celebrating Record 11th NCAA Men's Hockey Championship

Breckenridge Distillery, an award-winning craft distillery and subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), and University of Denver Athletics today announced the release of a limited-edition Breckenridge Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey celebrating the Denver Pioneers' 2026 NCAA Men's Ice Hockey National Championship.
The commemorative release celebrates Denver's record 11th national championship while supporting the future of the program, with $100 from every bottle sold benefiting the Denver Men's Ice Hockey Scholarship. The 230-bottle release was created from a special single barrel selected in collaboration with Denver Athletics supporters at Breckenridge Distillery and is bottled at 101.7 proof.
"Denver hockey's tradition of excellence reflects the same values we bring to every bottle we make: dedication, craftsmanship and pride in representing Colorado at the highest level," said Bryan Nolt, Founder and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery. "Having DU Athletics supporters join us in the barrel room to help select this whiskey made the process truly collaborative, and knowing the proceeds will support the next generation of Denver hockey players makes this release even more meaningful."
The Pioneers captured their record 11th national championship on April 11, 2026, defeating Wisconsin in Las Vegas. Denver holds the all-time record with 11 national championships, including four in the past decade in 2017, 2022, 2024 and 2026. Under Richard and Kitzia Goodman Head Hockey Coach David Carle, Denver has captured its three most recent titles, delivering three championships in five years.
"Last spring's 11th Denver hockey national championship, the program's third title in five years, was a special moment in Denver Athletics history," Vice Chancellor for Athletics and Ritchie Center Operations Josh Berlo said. "Special moments, especially ones of this magnitude, call for special commemoration. We are excited that a close group of supporters had the opportunity to provide input with Breckenridge Distillery and be a part of barrel tasting for this new product for our fans. To have a significant portion of the proceeds go towards hockey scholarships makes this a full circle commemoration and empowering future national success for the legacy and tradition that is Denver hockey."
The collaboration brought a group of Denver Athletics supporters to Breckenridge Distillery for a behind-the-scenes experience in the barrel room. Participants toured the distillery, learned about the whiskey-making process and evaluated different barrels alongside the Breckenridge Distillery team before helping select the single barrel used for the commemorative release.
"We were welcomed with open arms at the Breckenridge distillery. They took us to a tasting area and provided us with the tools to evaluate different barrels and interact with each other and the staff," said Tim Thompson, a University of Denver alumnus and DU Athletics supporter. "It was great fun to play a small role in this partnership between DU Athletics and Breckenridge Distillery."
The limited-edition whiskey showcases Breckenridge Distillery's grain-to-glass craftsmanship under the direction of Master Distiller Hans Stafsholt. Bottled at 101.7 proof, the single-barrel release offers aromas of balanced oak spice, caramel and brown sugar, followed by a creamy, viscous palate with notes of caramel, brown sugar and cinnamon and a hint of black pepper spice.
The 230-bottle limited release is available for $179.99 at Bonnie Brae Liquor, 785 S. University Blvd., Denver, Colorado, and Mondo Vino, 3601 W. 32nd Ave., Denver, Colorado. The bottle is also available for home delivery where permitted.
Age 21+. Always enjoy responsibly.
About Breckenridge Distillery
Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the "World's Highest Distillery," and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey. One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 6x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World's Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World's Best Blended Whiskey, and Breckenridge Gin, named World's Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 7 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named one of the country's Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at the award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, explore an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at the active production facility—including the opportunity to blend their own whiskey.
Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.
To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery. For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.
For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.
Forward-Looking Statements
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For further information, please contact
Media: Breckenridge@klgpr.com, 970-771-3662
Tilray Brands Media: news@tilray.com
Investors: investors@tilray.com
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