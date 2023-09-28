Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

10 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Trending Press Releases

AVL and TMT Agree A$217 Million Merger

Alpha Lithium Files Improved Preliminary Economic Assessment and Provides Update on Strategic Review Process

FPX Nickel Announces Battery Supply Chain MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions

Helium Evolution's Farmout Well Encounters Helium, Proceeding With Completion and Testing

Nano One Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining and a C$16.9 Million Strategic Investment

Merger With Technology Metals Australia & Equity Raising

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Ocumetics Technology

OTC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Significant Mineral Resource Expansion at Basin

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Significant Mineral Resource Expansion at Basin

Further Significant Lithium Mineral Resource Expansion at The Basin Project in Arizona

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at the Company's Basin Project, Arizona (see Table 1 below). The updated MRE was prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) ("NI-43-101"). As per the Gross Overriding Royalty Agreement ("Royalty Agreement") with the Lithium Royalty Company ("LRC"), this new contained LCE Tonnage which is well over the contracted threshold of 1Mt, has enabled the Company to trigger the payment of US$2.5 million from LRC. The Company has requested this payment be made

Highlights:

  • Based on a further 2,355.20m of sonic drilling, completed in 2023, Bradda Head has added 729 kt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") to the Inferred Mineral Resource, for an updated total Inferred LCE content of 1.0 Mt. The total new Mineral Resource now comprises 17.0 million tonnes in the Indicated category at 940 ppm carrying 85kt LCE and 210 million tonnes in the Inferred category at 900 ppm, carrying 1,000 kt LCE
  • As per the Royalty Agreement, BHL has formally requested payment of US $2.5 million from LRC; documentation has been submitted per verification by SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd ("SRK").
  • The continued step out drilling success at Basin East Extension and Basin North has increased the Company's confidence levels in achieving the next milestone of 2.5Mt of LCE in situ, that enables BHL to receive a further US$3.0 million payment from the Royalty Agreement.
  • SRK applied a new cut off grade of 550ppm Li to report Mineral Resources and demonstrate reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction ("RPEEE"). This cut off grade is higher than the cut-off grade used to report the previous Mineral Resource (300 ppm; effective 13th October 2022). This higher cut off grade more accurately reflects the recognised metallurgical processing input parameters and takes into account operating costs presented in the public domain by more advanced peer group projects.
  • The average in situ grade of the Inferred Basin East Mineral Resource has increased from 694 to 900 ppm Li, a 30% increase.
  • The results of the 2023 drilling programme demonstrate extensive lateral continuity of the Basin East clay package as well as impressive consistency in the stratigraphic position and grade profile of a high-grade clay-rich sub-unit, over an approximately 2.7 x1.8 km area. It's important to note that the Upper Clay Unit includes a continuous High-Grade layer which has an average grade of some 1,300 ppm Li, and is on average 15m thick. This higher-grade portion of the Upper Clay Unit is strategic as it could potentially form part of a phased mining processing operation and would clearly enhance early stages of mining and overall project economics.
  • Mineralisation is open to the north of the MRE model in the Basin East and Basin North license blocks, and geological mapping, surface Li samples. Geological mapping and geophysical surveys indicate that similar clay strata may also be present across the majority of the Basin West license block. The previous drilled area only covered 1.4km2 of Bradda's total 41km2 of sedimentary claims in Basin and Wikieup. The 2023 resource expansion drill programme has increased this drilled area to 2.5km2 or 14% of BHL's claims in the Basin district only (see map https://www.braddaheadltd.com/media/image-library/). The next phase of drilling is planned for early 2024 at Basin North under an existing notice of intent ("NOI") permit. Bradda is also permitting an 80-hole programme at BWE and BW with the BLM (Bureau of Land Management) where it expects significant resource growth stemming from geological work done to date by our geologists. BW and BWE cover an 11km2 area, which is considerably larger than the BE (1.5km2), BEE (2.3km2) and BN (2.3km2).
  • SRK were selected to complete the Mineral Resource Update analysis and applied a stringent approach to both the in-situ density measurement and the cut off grade utilised. A lower in situ density and higher cut off grade than previously reported resulted in a more robust estimate. A significant and pragmatic building block to develop the on-going test-work plan.
  • Table 2 below highlights the 'grade vs. tonnage' relationship with the orebody and reflects a significant amount of flexibility in potential open pit mining scenarios
  • The full study completed by SRK will be available on the Company's website and SEDAR before November 10, 2023.

Ian Stalker, Chairman of Bradda Head, commented:

"The increase in LCE at Basin East Extension and into Basin North highlights the impressive potential that we have always believed is inherent at the Basin Project. The total drilled area at Basin East/Basin East Extension/Basin North still only covers2.5km2 of our 41km2 license area at Basin and Wikieup.

"We believe that 2024 is going to be another exciting year of resource growth for Bradda Head, hopefully in both projects areas - San Domingo Pegmatites and the Basin Clays. We remain well funded, even more so following the royalty payment. More drilling is already planned at Basin North and Basin West upon receipt of the Environmental Assessment ("EA") from the BLM in H2 2024. The area we are permitting is over 11km2, which is considerably larger than BE, BEE, and BN combined (c.6km2). BHL is excellently placed to take full advantage of the near-term resource growth potential at our sedimentary lithium assets in Arizona. The BHL team on site has done a remarkable job and showed persistence in delineating the Basin Project to date.

"We have a compelling 12 months ahead with what we believe are a number of material catalysts and we look forward to providing further updates in 2023,including our ongoing work at our San Domingo Pegmatite district as well as in 2024 in what we believe is going to be another exciting yearof resource growth for Bradda both at San Domingo and Basin."

Mineral Resource Estimation
The updated 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at Basin authored by SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd ("SRK"), is reported in accordance with the terminology and definitions given in the JORC Code (2012) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum guidelines, comprises: an Indicated Mineral Resource of 17 Mt at an average grade of 940 ppm Li and 3.4% K for a total of 85 kt LCE and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 210 Mt at an average grade of 900 ppm Li and 2.8% K for a total of 1.0 Mt LCE. The statement, presented in Table 1, was prepared by Mr. Martin Pittuck of SRK, who is considered a Qualified Person for this style of mineralisation.

SRK has applied basic technical and economic assumptions for open pit mining (mining and selling costs, mining recovery and dilution, pit slope angles) and processing factors (Li recovery, processing costs), to determine which portion of the block model has reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction as required by the JORC Code. To achieve this, the Mineral Resource has been subject to a pit optimisation study and cut-off grade analysis.

The 2023 Q3 Mineral Resource follows the completion of a 14 hole 2,355.2m sonic drilling programme which was completed in Q2 2023. Drilling covers double the area compared with the previous estimate giving new relatively wide spaced intersections in Basin East Extension and the southern part of Basin North.

2023 Mineral Resource Statement

Table 1: Mineral Resource Statement for Basin East, Basin East Extension and Basin North effective 1 September 2023.

Classification

Domain

Tonnes

Mean Grade

Contained Metal

Mt

Li (ppm)

K (%)

LCE (kt)

K (kt)

Indicated

Upper Clay

11

720

3.5

42

380

Upper Clay HG

6

1350

3.2

43

190

Lower Clay

-

-

-

-

-

SubTotal

17

940

3.4

85

570

Inferred

Upper Clay

143

790

2.7

600

3,800

Upper Clay HG

48

1290

3.1

330

1,500

Lower Clay

19

690

2.8

70

530

SubTotal

210

900

2.8

1,000

5,800

o Mineral Resource statement has an effective date of 1 September 2023.

o The Mineral Resource is reported using a cut-off grade of 550 ppm Li and is constrained to an optimised open pit shell, which was generated using the following assumptions: lithium carbonate metal prices of 22,000 USD/tLCE; State of Arizona royalty (selling cost) of 6%; operating costs of 40 USD/ tore; Li recovery of 72%; mining dilution and recovery of 0% and 100%; and pit slope angle of 45°.

o Tonnages are reported in metric units.

o Rounding as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent summation differences between tonnes, grade and contained metal content which are not considered material.

o Conversion factor of Li metal to lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) = 5.323

o The figures above are reported on a gross basis given Bradda's 100% interest in the property

High Grade
Over one third of the contained LCE is in a High-Grade zone within the Upper Clay zone with an average grade of some 1,300 ppm Li. This High-Grade zone gives Bradda Head further optionality and could have important economic implications for a potential future mining operation. The shallow nature of the High-Grade zone, which crops out in Basin East, would likely result in a low strip ratio, enabling High-Grade ore to be scheduled early in a possible mine plan as it sits in the upper part of the deposit.

Exploration Potential
The Upper Clay zone and Higher-Grade zone show remarkable extent and continuity throughout the drilled parts of the Basin Project and remain open to the north, indicating significant exploration potential in the Basin North license. Geological mapping, surface samples assayed for lithium, and geophysical (Ground Penetrating Radar) survey work also indicate similar clay layers are likely present throughout the majority of the Basin West license area. As such, with further wide-spaced drilling Bradda Head sees excellent potential to increase the resource base substantially with the goal of reaching and exceeding 2.5MT LCE.

For the prospective parts of Basin East, Basin West, Basin West Extension and Basin North claims, SRK has determined a JORC compliant Exploration Target of 250 to 830 Mt of additional material grading between 750 to 900 ppm Li. This is equivalent to a range of between 1 to 4 Mt contained LCE. This Exploration Target is based on an assessment of the updated Mineral Resource LCE per unit area, an estimated range of likely grades based on the MRE and an assessment of the extent of mapped clay and hangingwall lithologies, together with surface sample Li grades, in the undrilled parts of the Basin Project licence areas. See map (https://www.braddaheadltd.com/media).

Related Tables
The following table is for information and context, comparing Q4 2022, Q1 2022 and 2018 totals in relation to the areas on which work had been conducted at each time.

Comparison of updated 2023 to Q4 2022 MRE to Q1 2022 MRE to 2018 MRE:

2023 model sensitivity of LCE to cut-off grade:

Table 2: Grade-Tonnage sensitivity* to cut-off grade

Li cut-off grade (ppm)

Indicated

Inferred

Tonnage above cut-offAverage grade above cut-off

Contained metal above cut-off

Tonnage above cut-offAverage grade above cut-off

Contained metal above cut-off

Mt

Li (ppm)

LCE (kt)

Mt

Li (ppm)

LCE (kt)

650

15

990

77

190

910

940

750

11

1100

61

140

990

750

850

8

1220

49

80

1120

500

1000

6

1290

42

50

1270

340

*This table does not constitute a Mineral Resource, as defined by the JORC Code, but is an expression of the sensitivity of the average grade and contained tonnage of LCE to a selection of different Li cut-off grades

Other Comments
Remarkably, the resource was developed in 4 separate programs over the span of 5 years, drilling 62 holes for a total of 6,730 meters, extremely high value for share holders, resulting in over 1.0MT of LCE.

For further information please visit the Company's website: www.braddaheadltd.com

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Qualified Person SRK
The Mineral Resource statement has been authored by Mr. Martin Pittuck, CEng, MIMMM, FGS who works for SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd, an independent mining consultancy. Mr. Pittuck has over 25 years' experience undertaking and reviewing Mineral Resource Estimates and has worked on lithium clay estimates for over 5 years. Mr. Pittuck consents to the inclusion of the technical information in this release and context in which it appears.

Qualified Person (BHL)
Joey Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., is Head of North America at BHL and the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release. Mr. Wilkins is a graduate of the University of Arizona with a B.Sc. in Geology with more than 37 years of experience in mineral exploration and is a qualified person under the AIM Rules and a Qualified Person as defined under NI-43-101. Mr. Wilkins consents to the inclusion of the technical information in this release and context in which it appears.

Reference is made to the report entitled "Independent Technical Report On The Basin And Wikieup Lithium Clay Projects, Arizona, USA" (the Report) dated October 18 2022 with an effective date of June 10 2022. The Report was prepared by Martin Pittuck, CEng, MIMMM, FGS, and Kirsty Reynolds MSci, PhD, FGS and reviewed by Nick Fox MSc, ACA, MIMMM. The Report is available for review on SEDARplus (https://www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website www.braddaheadltd.com.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU No. 596/2014) AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

ENDS

Contact:

Bradda Head Lithium Limited+44 (0) 1624 639 396
Ian Stalker, Executive Chairman
Denham Eke, Finance Director
Beaumont Cornish (Nomad)
James Biddle/Roland Cornish		+44 20 7628 3396
Panmure Gordon (Joint Broker)+44 20 7886 2500
John Prior / Hugh Rich
Shard Capital (Joint Broker)+44 207 186 9927
Damon Heath / Isabella Pierre
Red Cloud (North American Broker)+1 416 803 3562
Joe Fars
Tavistock (PR)+ 44 20 7920 3150
Nick Elwes / Adam Baynesbraddahead@tavistock.co.uk

About Bradda Head Lithium Ltd.
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

The Basin East Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 17 Mt at an average grade of 940 ppm Li and 3.4% K for a total of 85 kt LCE and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 210 Mt at an average grade of 900 ppm Li and 2.8% K (potassium) for a total of 1.0 Mt LCE. In the rest of the Basin Project SRK has determined an Exploration Target of 250 to 830 Mt of material grading between 750 to 900 ppm Li, which is equivalent to a range of between 1 to 4 Mt contained LCE. The Group intends to continue to develop its three phase one projects in Arizona, whilst endeavouring to unlock value at its other prospective pegmatite and brine assets in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. All of Bradda Head's licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure. Bradda Head is quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of BHL, on the TSX Venture Exchange with a ticker of BHLI, and on the US OTCQB market with a ticker of BHLIF.

Technical Glossary

kt

Thousand tonnes

ppm

Parts per million

Exploration Target

An estimate of the exploration potential of a mineral deposit in a defined geological setting where the statement or estimate, quoted as a range of tonnes and a range of grade (or quality), relates to mineralisation for which there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource.

Inferred Mineral Resource

That part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade (or quality) are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade (or quality) continuity. It is based on exploration, sampling and testing information gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to an Ore Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

Indicated Mineral Resource

That part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade (or quality), densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of Modifying Factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from adequately detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes, and is sufficient to assume geological and grade (or quality) continuity between points of observation where data and samples are gathered.

Forward-Looking Statements
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "intends to", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, following: The Company's objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required regulatory, governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; future operating and capital costs, timelines, permit timelines, the market and future price of and demand for lithium, and the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including the local levels of government; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDARplus. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Bradda Head Lithium Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788213/bradda-head-lithium-ltd-announces-significant-mineral-resource-expansion-at-basin

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium LimitedBHLI:CATSXV:BHLIBattery Metals Investing
BHLI:CA
Bradda Head Lithium Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Bradda Head Lithium Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Bradda Head Lithium (TSXV:BHLI)

Bradda Head Lithium Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd ("Bradda Head", or the "Company")(AIM:BHL), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "AGM") will be held at 11:00 am on 23 November 2023 at the Claremont Hotel, Loch Promenade, Douglas, Isle of Man, and also via the Investor Meet Company online platform

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Holding in Company

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

VGG154091083

43,989,569

11.26%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

43,989,569

11.26%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or cash

Settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP

6.67%

6.67%

Li Equities Investments LP

4.59%

4.59%

Waratah Advisors GP I Limited

0%

N/A

0%

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

0%

N/A

0%

2401261 Ontario Inc.

0%

N/A

0%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional information

Waratah Advisors GP I Limited is the general partner of Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP and has delegated investment management to Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. ("Waratah"), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of 2401261 Ontario Inc.

Holdings in items 7 and 8 of this document are consolidated for both Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP. Please refer to item 9 for a breakdown of holdings by entity.

This notification is being made pursuant to Regulation 25.3 of the issuer's articles of association and pursuant to DTR5.

Place of completion

Toronto, Canada

Date of completion

01/09/2023

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE:Bradda Head Lithium Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/782734/bradda-head-lithium-ltd-announces-holdings-in-company

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Management Cease Trade Order Withdrawn

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Management Cease Trade Order Withdrawn

Canadian Regulatory Announcement: Management Cease Trade Order Withdrawn

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development company, announces that the Company's principal Canadian regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission, has withdrawn the Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") it had previously granted to the Company on 29 June 2023, under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders, as the Company has now successfully completed all requisite filings for its audited financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023 ("Annual Financials") and interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2023 ("Interim Financials

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd announces MD&A for the 3 months ended May 31 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd announces MD&A for the 3 months ended May 31 2023

This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") reports on the operating results and financial condition of the Company for the three-month ended May 31, 2023, and is prepared as of August 31, 2023. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with Bradda Head Lithium Limited's (the "Company" or "Bradda Head") audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2023, and the notes thereto which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS

All dollar amounts referred to in this MD&A are expressed in United States dollars except where indicated otherwise.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. Announces Unaudited Results for 3 Months Ended 31 May 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. Announces Unaudited Results for 3 Months Ended 31 May 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", or the "Company") Unaudited Interim Results for the three months ended 31 May 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce that it has today published its unaudited financial results for the three months ended 31 May 2023, and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023 .
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LIT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LIT

Trading resumes in:

Company: Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) , ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the " Investment Agreement ") on September 26, 2023 , for the ARS$ equivalent of a US$90 million 1 investment in Argentina Litio y Energia S.A. (" ALE "), by Stellantis (defined below) (the "Transaction"), one of the world's leading automakers and mobility providers with iconic brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall , Free2Move and Leasys.

Pursuant to the Transaction, Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. (" Stellantis "), has agreed to invest the ARS$ equivalent of US$90 million 1 in Argentina to acquire shares of ALE (the " ALE Shares "). Further, the Company has granted Stellantis the Exchange Right (as defined below) to exchange all of the ALE Shares for up to 19.9% of the outstanding common shares of Argentina Lithium (on an undiluted basis) (" Common Shares ") in the future, subject to certain conditions. The proceeds of the Transaction will be used to advance development of the Company's lithium projects held through its wholly owned subsidiary in Argentina , and for general corporate purposes.

As a result of the Transaction, Stellantis will own 19.9% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares and Argentina Lithium will own 80.1%.

Argentina Lithium President & Chief Executive Officer Nikolaos Cacos said: "We are delighted to have Stellantis as a partner in the future development of our lithium projects in Argentina . Together, we share a vision to build a sustainable lithium mining operation for the future. We look forward to a strong and successful relationship with Stellantis and we are committed to delivering a sustainable lithium product that will contribute to the electrification of transportation and the protection of our atmosphere."

At closing of the Transaction, Argentina Lithium and Stellantis will enter into an exchange agreement (the " Exchange Agreement "). Under the Exchange Agreement, Argentina Lithium will grant Stellantis an irrevocable right (the " Exchange Right ") to exchange all of the ALE Shares then held by Stellantis for such number of Common Shares equaling 24.844% of (i) the outstanding Common Shares (on an undiluted basis) as of the date of the Exchange Agreement and (ii) Common Shares issued by Argentina Lithium (between the date of the Exchange Agreement and the date Stellantis exercises the Exchange Right) upon the exercise of warrants, stock options or other securities convertible or exchangeable into Common Shares existing as of the date of the Exchange Agreement (together, the " Exchange Shares "), subject to certain exchange conditions. Following the issuance of Exchange Shares, Stellantis will own at most 19.9% of the Common Shares (on an undiluted basis). In addition, Argentina Lithium will grant Stellantis an irrevocable right (the " Top-Up Right ") to subscribe for additional Common Shares (the " Additional Shares ") if necessary for Stellantis to achieve a 19.9% interest in the Common Shares (on an undiluted basis). Any Additional Shares Stellantis elects to purchase pursuant to the Top-Up Right will be issued at the maximum discounted market price permitted under the rules and policies of the TSXV, unless the Top-Up Right is exercised after an acquisition of Argentina Lithium, in which case the subscription price under the Top-Up Right will be the pre-announcement market price of shares of Argentina Lithium. Any issuance of Additional Shares will be subject to the prior approval of the TSXV. Stellantis will not have the right under the Exchange Right and the Top-Up Right to acquire more than 19.9% of the outstanding Common Shares following the issuance of Exchange Shares and Additional Shares, if any. The Exchange Agreement also provides Stellantis with observer rights to attend board meetings of Argentina Lithium for as long as Stellantis owns at least 10% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares. As of the date hereof, the Company has 130,065,319 Common Shares, 11,341,000 stock options and 71,836,067 warrants issued and outstanding. Accordingly, subject to any adjustments under the Exchange Agreement, the maximum number of "Exchange Shares" that will be issued to Stellantis as consideration for its indirect investment in Argentina Lithium will be 53,011,137 Common Shares .

Argentina Lithium and Stellantis will enter into a Lithium Offtake Agreement (the " Offtake Agreement "). Under the Offtake Agreement, ALE has agreed to sell to Stellantis, and Stellantis has agreed to purchase from ALE up to 15,000 tonnes per annum of lithium produced by ALE over a seven-year period (the " Supply Obligation ") subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Offtake Agreement. After the initial seven-year term, the Offtake Agreement may be extended by mutual agreement for an additional number of years. The price of lithium products sold by ALE under the Offtake Agreement will be based on an agreed market-based price formula at the time of each shipment. The commencement of the Supply Obligation of ALE is conditional on the successful start of commercial production at one or more of its projects. The Offtake Agreement also contains certain product qualification, certification and reporting requirements and provides Stellantis with a right to acquire any production prior to the commencement of the Supply Obligation and a right of first refusal on the sale to third parties of any lithium products (in excess of the Supply Obligation) after the commencement of commercial production.

Argentina Lithium, ALE and Stellantis will enter into a Shareholders' Agreement (the " Shareholders' Agreement ") relating to ALE and Stellantis' ownership of ALE Shares and provides for the following principal terms:

  • right of Stellantis to nominate one director to the board of directors of ALE (" Stellantis Director ") for as long as Stellantis has an ownership position of not less than 10% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares;
  • certain corporate decisions of ALE may not be undertaken without the affirmative vote the Stellantis Director or the approval by shareholders holding more than 90% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares;
  • right of each shareholder to maintain its ownership percentage in any equity offerings by ALE;
  • transfer restrictions including, rights of first refusal, drag-along and tag-along rights;
  • right of first offer for Stellantis to provide project financing and any other borrowing by ALE; and
  • other terms and conditions consistent with a transaction of this nature.

In addition, upon exercise of the Exchange Right, Argentina Lithium will enter into an Investor Rights Agreement with Stellantis (the " Stellantis IRA "). The Stellantis IRA provides for the following principal terms in favour of Stellantis:

  • a right to nominate one director to the board of directors of Argentina Lithium for as long as Stellantis has an ownership position of not less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares;
  • pre-emptive right to maintain ownership percentage in certain follow-on issuances of Common Shares or securities convertible into Common Shares; and
  • other terms and conditions consistent with a transaction of this nature.
Transaction Conditions and Timing

Closing of the Transaction is subject to Argentina Lithium obtaining TSXV approval, ALE completing certain corporate actions relating to the Transaction and other closing conditions set out in the Investment Agreement.

The Transaction is anticipated to close on or about October 4, 2023 .

Advisors and Fairness Opinions

PI Financial Corp. is acting as financial advisor to Argentina Lithium in connection with the Transaction. The Board of Directors of Argentina Lithium has received a fairness opinion from PI Financial Corp, stating that, as of the date of such opinion, and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications stated in such opinion, the consideration to be received by the Company pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to Argentina Lithium shareholders. Blakes, Cassels & Graydon LLP acted as Canadian legal counsel and Alfaro-Abogados SC acted as Argentinian legal counsel to Argentina Lithium in connection with the Transaction.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall , Free2Move and Leasys. Powered by their diversity, Stellantis leads the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, the Transaction; the use of proceeds; the strengths, characteristics and potential of the Transaction; Argentina Lithium's plans for, and the future prospects of, its mineral properties; entering into the Exchange Agreement; the exercise of the Exchange Right or the Top-Up Right by Stellantis; entering into the Offtake Agreement; production of lithium products and the successful start of commercial production at Argentina Lithium's mineral properties; entering into the Shareholders' Agreement and the Stellantis IRA; consummation and timing of the Transaction; and satisfaction of the conditions precedents are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: failure to receive TSXV approval; failure to satisfy the condition precedents, the potential that the Transaction could be terminated under certain circumstances; the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.


___________________________


1 As per the official exchange rate of Argentina Central Bank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-announces-us90-million-investment-by-stellantis-in-ars-equivalent-301940807.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/27/c1665.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Acquires Further Royalty Interest on Bissett Creek Graphite Project in Ontario, Canada

Electric Royalties Acquires Further Royalty Interest on Bissett Creek Graphite Project in Ontario, Canada

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has purchased an additional 0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty ("GRR") on the Bissett Creek graphite project in Ontario, Canada (the "Project" or "Bissett Creek"), operated by Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) ("Northern Graphite"), in exchange for a cash payment of C$950,000. Together with its existing 1% GRR on Bissett Creek, Electric Royalties now holds a 1.5% GRR on Bissett Creek

In connection with the purchase of the additional GRR, the Company has entered into an amended and restated royalty agreement with Northern Graphite on September 27, 2023. Pursuant to the terms of the amended agreement, in addition to the GRR on future production, Northern Graphite will make a separate fixed royalty payment to Electric Royalties in the total amount of C$200,000, payable in eight quarterly payments of C$25,000 for the next two years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Applies for Drilling Permits for Maiden Drill Program on the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Applies for Drilling Permits for Maiden Drill Program on the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), has submitted applications to the State of New Mexico Energy, Mines, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to drill up to three wells targeting both shallow and deep conductive layers on its Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project near Lordsburg, New Mexico.

The targets were identified by Lancaster's geological team following the success of Lancaster's recent MT (Magneto-Telluric) Geophysics program, which highlighted multiple highly conductive subsurface aquifers and zones of interest.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Century Lithium Corp. to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 3rd

Century Lithium Corp. to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 3rd

Century Lithium Corp (TSX:V: LCE; OTCQX: CYDVF), based in Vancouver, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA., today announced that William Willoughby, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3 rd 2023.

DATE : October 3 rd , 2023
TIME: 2:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Bradda Head Lithium Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Response To Media Speculation

High Grade Total Rare Earth Element Oxide (TREO) Drilling Results Returned Over Significant Widths at the Pomme REE-Nb Project, Québec

Priority Targets Identified At Marshall Uranium Project

Related News

Lithium Investing

Response To Media Speculation

Resource Investing

High Grade Total Rare Earth Element Oxide (TREO) Drilling Results Returned Over Significant Widths at the Pomme REE-Nb Project, Québec

Resource Investing

Priority Targets Identified At Marshall Uranium Project

Base Metals Investing

Northern Dynasty: Timeline Updates for U.S. Army Corps to Comment on Future Plans and U.S. Supreme Court Review of Alaska Case

Gold Investing

David Erfle: Gold Sector Looking for a Bottom, M&A Needed

Gold Investing

What are Intrusion-related Gold Systems? (Updated 2023)

Precious Metals Investing

Puma Exploration Defines Drilling Targets for Lynx Gold Zone Lateral Extension

×