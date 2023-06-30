Lithium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Canadian Filing Extension

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Canadian Filing Extension

Canadian Filing Extension for Audited Annual Financial Statements Granted

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to provide more information in respect of the information included in its press releases of 13 June 2023, announcing its change of auditor, and of 29 June 2023, announcing that the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has issued a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") in relation to the late filing of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023 ("Financial Statements") which resulted due to the required change of auditor

The Board wishes to make clear that the MCTO has no effect on general trading in the Company's shares, either on AIM or the TSX-V. The only individuals affected are the Company's CEO and the CFO. Equally, the Company is not in breach of any AIM rules. As previously stated, the only reason for a change in auditor was to comply with the TSX-V requirement for an auditor to be recognised by the Canadian Public Accountability Board which our previous auditors were not. As a result of this change, the Company's new auditors understandably required additional time to complete this new assignment, hence the need for a short extension.

The newly granted TSX-V filing deadline of 28 August 2023 aligns with the requirement under AIM Rule 19 to publish the Financial Statements by 31 August 2023. The Company currently expects to publish the Financial Statements in late July/early August 2023, well ahead of AIM deadlines and the extended filing date granted pursuant to the MCTO.

Charles FitzRoy, CEO of Bradda Head Lithium, Commented
"The Company remains well funded with a strong cash balance of £5.4 million as at 31 March 2023, and has an extensive drill programme planned to start shortly at its San Domingo pegmatite district in Arizona that the Board believe will generate material catalysts for the Company.

"Drilling is also underway at the Company's lithium-in-clay Basin project in Arizona which will lead to a further significant resource upgrade in H2 of this year."

For further information please visit the Company's website: www.braddaheadltd.com.

For further information, please contact:

Bradda Head Lithium Limited

+44 (0) 1624 639 396

Charlie FitzRoy, CEO
Denham Eke, Finance Director




Beaumont Cornish (Nomad)
James Biddle/Roland Cornish

+44 20 7628 3396



Panmure Gordon (Joint Broker)

+44 20 7886 2500

John Prior
Hugh Rich




Shard Capital (Joint Broker)

+44 207 186 9927

Damon Heath
Isabella Pierre




Red Cloud (North American Broker)

+1 416 803 3562

Joe Fars




Tavistock (PR)

+ 44 20 7920 3150

Nick Elwes
Adam Baynes

braddahead@tavistock.co.uk

About Bradda Head Lithium Ltd.
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

The Basin East Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 21.2 Mt at an average grade of 891 ppm Li and 3.5% K for a total of 100 kt LCE and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 73.3 Mt at an average grade of 694 ppm Li and 3.2% K for a total of 271 kt LCE. In the rest of the Basin Project SRK has estimated an Exploration Target of between 300 to 1,300 Mt of material grading between 600 to 850 ppm Li which is equivalent to a range of between 1 to 6 Mt LCE. The Group intends to continue to develop its three phase one projects in Arizona, whilst endeavouring to unlock value at its other prospective pegmatite and brine assets in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. All of Bradda Head's licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure.

The Mineral Resource statement for the Basin Project was authored by Martin Pittuck, CEng, MIMMM, FGS who works for SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd, an independent mining consultancy. Mr. Pittuck has over 25 years' experience undertaking and reviewing Mineral Resource estimates and has worked on lithium clay estimates for over 5 years. Mr. Pittuck consents to the inclusion of the technical information in this press release and context in which they appear. Reference is made to the report entitled "Independent technical report on the Basin and Wikieup Lithium clay projects, Arizona, USA" dated October 18, 2022 with an effective date of June 10, 2022 was prepared by Martin Pittuck, CEng, MIMMM, FGS, and Kirsty Reynolds MSci, PhD, FGS and reviewed by Nick Fox MSc, ACA, MIMMM. The Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website www.braddaheadltd.com.

Bradda Head is quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of BHL, on the TSX Venture exchange with a ticker of BHLI, and on the US OTCQB market with a ticker of BHLIF.

Forward-Looking Statements
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "intends to", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, following: The Company's objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required regulatory, governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; future operating and capital costs, timelines, permit timelines, the market and future price of and demand for lithium, and the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including the local levels of government; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE:Bradda Head Lithium Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764850/Bradda-Head-Lithium-Ltd-Announces-Canadian-Filing-Extension

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium LimitedTSXV:BHLIBattery Metals Investing
BHLI:CA
The Conversation (0)
Bradda Head Lithium (TSXV:BHLI)

Bradda Head Lithium Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Application for MCTO

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Application for MCTO

Canadian Regulatory Announcement: Update on Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company") is providing an update on the status of a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") application to the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") that the Company announced on June 27, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Agreement re: Late Filing of Annual Financials

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Agreement re: Late Filing of Annual Financials

Canadian Regulatory Announcement: Agreement regarding Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Application for Management Cease Trade Order

The Company has today published the following announcement in Canada regarding the timing for release of its Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2023. This will not impact on the deadline for publishing the Financial Statements as required under AIM Rule 19.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Change of Auditor

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Change of Auditor

Bradda Head Limited Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, wishes to announce the resignation of KPMG Audit LLC as the auditor and the appointment, with immediate effect, of PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor of the Company

As a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company is required to retain an auditor recognised by the Canadian Public Accountability Board ("CPAB"). KPMG Audit LLC, who has been the Company's auditor since 2009, is not a participating auditor firm with CPAB and has therefore resigned at the request of the Company. Bradda Head appointed PKF Littlejohn LLP, a CPAB-recognised auditor, to audit the Company's financial statements as at and for the year ended February 28, 2023.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, announces that CEO Charles FitzRoy will provide a live Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company on 25th May 2023 at 11:30am BST

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Update

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Update

Soil Sampling Indicates 9km Mineralised Trend at San Domingo and Further Positive Assays

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce soil sampling results confirming a 9km mineralised trend along with further significant drill hole intercepts of high grade lithium bearing minerals on multiple targets. These results were from the Company's third and final set of assay results from its maiden diamond core drilling programme at Bradda's 23km2 San Domingo pegmatite district in Arizona. This is a continuation of the first extensive drilling campaign undertaken at San Domingo since the 1950's and is the maiden programme under BHL

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kiplin Metals Prepares for the Summer Field Program on Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) ("Fortune" or the "Company") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2023 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of Fortune. Detailed results of the vote based on proxies received are set out below:

Nominee

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Fortune's auditors and the re-approval of the rolling stock option plan. The presentation made at the Annual and Special Meeting is available on the Company's website.

About Fortune Minerals:

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project in the Northwest Territories and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

Follow Fortune Minerals:
Click here to subscribe to Fortune's email list.

Click here to follow Fortune on LinkedIn.

@FortuneMineral on Twitter.

Fortune Minerals Limited
Troy Nazarewicz
Investor Relations Manager
info@fortuneminerals.com
Tel: (519) 858-8188
www.fortuneminerals.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Arrow Acquires 100% Interest in LDG Property, NWT

North Arrow Acquires 100% Interest in LDG Property, NWT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow ") reports it has concluded an agreement with Arctic Canadian Diamond Company under which the Lac de Gras joint venture has been terminated and North Arrow has acquired Arctic's joint venture interest in the Lac de Gras Property, Northwest Territories. As a result, North Arrow retains a 100% interest in the Lac de Gras Property, including responsibility for the fully permitted exploration camp on the property.

This summer, North Arrow intends to evaluate the lithium potential of the property, particularly in the area of two spodumene pegmatite showings noted by Geological Survey of Canada mappers in the 1940's.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VICTORY BATTERY METALS DELIVERS LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OUTLINING ACTIVE EXPLORATION PROGRAMS AND PLANS

VICTORY BATTERY METALS DELIVERS LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OUTLINING ACTIVE EXPLORATION PROGRAMS AND PLANS

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory's Exploration Team advances its key properties with one drill program just completed and three work programs planned and/or underway this summer

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Advances Climate-Positive Lithium Extraction Initiatives Through Engagement with Socialsuite

Lancaster Resources Advances Climate-Positive Lithium Extraction Initiatives Through Engagement with Socialsuite

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company) is pleased to announce it has engaged Socialsuite, an ESG Impact SaaS Platform, to support Lancaster's ability to measure and report the sustainability of its current and planned operations, including its planned Climate Positive Lithium Extraction facility alongside the Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico, USA.

"Lancaster is excited to engage with Socialsuite, leveraging their expertise to accurately track and report our progress in ESG initiatives," said Penny White, CEO of Lancaster. "This collaboration will not only strengthen our position for future negotiations regarding off-take agreements resulting from successful exploration activities but also amplify our appeal to existing and prospective stakeholders."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
INFINITY STONE VENTURES APPROVED TO CROSS LIST ON UPSTREAM

INFINITY STONE VENTURES APPROVED TO CROSS LIST ON UPSTREAM

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce it has been approved to cross list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex (" Horizon ") and MERJ Exchange Limited (" MERJ "). Trading is anticipated to become available on Upstream July 6, 2023 at 10:00am ET under the ticker symbol " GEMS ".

The cross listing on Upstream is designed to provide Infinity Stone the opportunity to access a global, digital-first investor base outside the U.S. that can trade using USDC digital currency along with credit, debit, PayPal, and USD; unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery while globalizing the opportunity to invest in the Canadian Securities Exchange-listed company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Kiplin Metals Prepares for the Summer Field Program on Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Voyager Gas Processing Agreement Executed

Nanalysis Enters into New Credit Facility with ATB Financial

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Application for MCTO

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Voyager Gas Processing Agreement Executed

Emerging Tech Investing

Nano One Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Lithium Investing

Strong Lithium Demand Ahead — Will Supply Keep Pace?

Gold Investing

Alluvial Mining: Gold, Diamonds and Platinum (Updated 2023)

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CXC

Base Metals Investing

CMX Announces Assay Results Confirm Ore-Sorting Viable for Clayton Stockpile

Emerging Tech Investing

Nano One Annual General Meeting Update

×