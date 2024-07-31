Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BPH Global Ltd

BPH Global Raises $130,000 in Debt Funding

BPH Global Limited (Company) announces that the Company has entered into loan agreements to raise $130,000 to provide short term funding to the Company pending completion of its proposed capital raising of up to $1,000,000. The proposed capital raising was approved by shareholders at a general meeting held on 24 May 2024.

Pursuant to the loan agreements, the four directors of the Company will each provide loan funding of $25,000 to the Company and a non-related party will provide an additional $30,000. The funds raised will be used for working capital purposes.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from BPH Global, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:bp8biotech stocksbiotech investingBiotech Investing
BP8:AU
BPH Global
The Conversation (0)
BPH Global

BPH Global

Stemcell United Ltd is a marine and agricultural biotechnology industry. Its only operating segment being sourcing, producing, marketing, and selling traditional medicines. The company's geographical segment includes Australia; Singapore; Malaysia and Greater China. The company's product includes Cannabis sativa; Dendrobium Officinale and Daemonorops Draco Blume.
Radiopharm Theranostics

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Sydney, Australia – 31 July 2024 – Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world‐class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics Targets Nasdaq Listing by End of 2024

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, today announced it expects to obtain a secondary listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market by the end of 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics Receives FDA IND Approval for Phase 2b Imaging Trial in Brain Metastases

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce that it has received clearance for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for F18-Pivalate (RAD 101).

Keep reading...Show less
Row of test tubes and pipette with chemical droplet chemical coming from it.

Top 5 NASDAQ Biotech Stocks of 2024

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NBI) has traded at three-year highs in the first half of 2024 in response to looming interest rate cuts, breakthrough innovations and increased deals in the space.

After dropping to a low of 3,637.05 in October 2023, the index climbed to start 2024 at 4,457.02. It did hit a bump in the road early in Q2 when it plunged to 4,056.3 in April, but it quickly recovered and has since tracked even higher, reaching 4,634.21 on June 24. But while the current economic environment means the biotech sector may have a complex road ahead, robust growth could be in store in the future.

According to a recent report from Precedence Research, the global biotech market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.8 percent from now to 2033, reaching a valuation of US$4.25 trillion.

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics

First Patient Dosed with PD-L1 Nanobody in Phase 1 Therapeutic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Trial

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce the therapeutic dosing of the first patient in its Phase 1 clinical trial of RAD 204, a proprietary nanobody which targets Programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1)-positive expression in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), the most common type of lung cancer.

Keep reading...Show less
Test tubes.

Can AI Help Detect Cancer? Data Analysis Could Open Up Possibilities for Healthcare Industry

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a valuable tool for solving complex societal issues, and although it's a new industry, its impact is already being felt in key areas of the life science sector.

AI models in healthcare are quickly advancing beyond basic tasks like medical transcription and administrative streamlining; many systems can now effectively analyze extensive genetic data.

By harnessing AI models' ability to identify patterns and make predictions, medical professionals can institute more effective, personalized treatments and develop precision tests to catch diseases earlier.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

BPH Global
Latest Press Releases

CardieX June Quarterly Appendix 4C

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report: Melodiol Delivers $9.3m in Revenue During H1 FY24 – a 33% Increase the PCP

Redstone Resources Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

×