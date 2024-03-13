Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

David Erfle: Gold Stock Mean Reversion About to Happen, Watch Silver Too

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Outstanding Value Demonstrated by Prefeasibility Study Outcomes for the Lady Julie Gold Project

Brightstar Completes Maiden Gold Pour

Marvel Completes Drilling at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, North of Quebec City

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
BPH Global Ltd

BP8 to Expand Seaweed R&D Activities into Essential Mineral Extraction Utilising AI Search Technology; Carbon Credits

The Board of BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) (Company) is pleased to announce that the Company is expanding the nature of its business to include the following projects:

  • Essential mineral extraction: The Company’s extraction of individual macro minerals and micro minerals from seaweed and sea plant biomass, to enable the sale of those macro and micro minerals to the commodities markets, and to industry specific markets such as the battery industry, and thereby create an additional revenue stream for the Company; and
  • Seaweed and Blue Carbon Credits: The Company’s sale of seaweed cellulose fibre as a filler in biopolymer, bioplastic and battery electrolyte solution separator materials as revenue streams for the Company and to serve as a means of evidencing carbon sequestration and storage for the purposes of qualifying for blue carbon credits. On receipt of the blue carbon credits, the Company would seek to sell those blue carbon credits as an additional revenue stream. (Together, the New Projects)
Highlights
  • R&D program now includes:
    • Essential Mineral Extraction: extraction of seaweed-based individual macro & micro minerals for sale into the commodities markets and industry specific markets like the battery and energy industries;
    • Artificial Intelligence technology (AI): AI to be developed and deployed to enhance nutraceutical and essential mineral identification and extraction; and
    • Carbon Credits: sale of seaweed cellulose fibre to the building materials and battery industries to attract Carbon Credits.
  • R&D program focussed on potential commercialisation opportunities.
The research and development (R&D) that the Company intends to undertake on the New Projects is in addition to the Company’s existing R&D activity which is focusses on:
  • Edible bird’s nest product enhancement by the infusion of seaweed-derived nutrients; and
  • Creation of a range of prototypes for food products, dietary supplements, healthcare products, and cosmetic applications that incorporate seaweed-sourced and/or bird’s nest-sourced nutraceuticals.

ASX Listing Rule 11.1.2 doesn’t apply to the expanded “nature” of the Company’s business

Following its review of the Company’s submission letter, the Company has received notice from ASX that the expenditure of $250,000 to investigate the possibilities of the New Projects will not attract the application of Listing Rules 11.1.2. The Company will notify ASX once anything eventuates from the R&D on the New Projects, and if the Company decides to pursue further opportunities, to report to ASX on the size and scope of the further developments.

Essential Mineral Extraction

Seaweed in general has a chemical composition significant in polysaccharides (agar), essential minerals and trace elements, although the composition varies from species to species. The target compounds of interest to the Company will affect the choice of species selection for the sake of commercial production and will also affect the method of post-harvest treatment and extraction for specific compounds.

For essential mineral extraction for sale into the commodities markets and for use in the battery technology and energy production industries, the initial specific focus is on nickel and cobalt. The Company is also monitoring the results of published research regarding the use of seaweed-derived chemicals and cellulose micromaterials in enhancing battery performance. Examples of recently published studies include the improvement made by added cellulose micromaterials to battery separators in sodium-metal batteries and to a prototype battery electrode made from a combination of silicon and a seaweed-derived alginate which improved the electrode’s elasticity and ability to store energy. The Company regards itself as a potential supplier of essential minerals, including these seaweed-derived cellulose micromaterials and alginates, to the current and emerging battery technology and battery manufacturing industries.

Regarding essential mineral extraction for use in vitamin supplement manufacture, the Company’s specific focus is on trace metals that are established by science to occur in rich concentrations in seaweed: nickel, cobalt and manganese. These minerals are common trace elements in vitamin supplements.


This article includes content from BPH Global Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

Sirona Biochem Receives Commercial-Grade GlycoProteMim Based Anti-Aging Serum Formulations

Sirona Biochem Receives Commercial-Grade GlycoProteMim Based Anti-Aging Serum Formulations

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") announces a significant achievement in its quest to transform the skincare industry. Its subsidiary, TFChem, has successfully received formulations for its eagerly awaited GlycoProteMim™ based anti-aging serum from its formulation partner, Global Beauty Consulting (GBC). This marks a crucial step in Sirona Biochem's plan to offer innovative skincare solutions.

The chosen formulation will not only define the brand but also lay the foundation for a broader range of products. The team is in the process of selecting the precise formulation that will undergo standard safety evaluations and be used in the upcoming clinical trial. This is in preparation for the planned product launch in early 2025, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards in the European, US, and Canadian markets.

double helix molecule with word "etf"

5 Small Biotech ETFs to Watch (Updated 2024)

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors don’t have to be tied to one specific stock. Biotech ETFs allow market participants to gain leverage in multiple biotech companies via one investment vehicle.

The life science sector can certainly be risky, and ETFs are a good way to enter more safely than by investing in standalone stocks. A key advantage is that even if one company in the ETF takes a hit, the impact will be less direct.

Below the Investing News Network takes a look at five small biotech ETFs for investors to consider. They were selected using ETFdb.com, and their total assets under management (AUM) were under US$100 million as of March 8, 2024. All other figures were also current as of that date. Read on to learn more about these investment vehicles.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN PRESENTS NEW RESEARCH ON OTEZLA® AT AAD 2024

SPROUT 52-Week Data Demonstrate Durable Response and Consistent Safety Profile of Oral Otezla in Children with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Late-Breaking Phase 3 Study of Otezla in Palmoplantar Pustulosis Achieves Primary and Secondary Endpoints at 16 Weeks

Collage with hands holding shiny DNA molecule on blue background.

5 Biggest Biotechnology ETFs in 2024

Investing in the biotech industry can be a long road to gains given the sector’s volatility.

Even with a good understanding of the system, no one can predict which treatment, device or therapy will give the biggest return, making biotech exchange-traded funds (ETFs) a more secure option than individual biotech stocks.

An ETF is a relatively safe investment route that can minimize losses while offering exposure to multiple companies instead of focusing on the gains and losses of a single biotech stock. With that in mind, here’s a brief look at the five top biotechnology ETFs by total assets. Data was sourced from ETFdb.com on March 1, 2024, and all data was current as of that time.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES 2024 SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.25 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2024. The dividend will be paid on June 7, 2024 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 17, 2024 .

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 44TH ANNUAL TD COWEN HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 44 th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference at 9:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday March 5, 2024. Peter Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen, and Paul Burton senior vice president and chief medical officer at Amgen, will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

