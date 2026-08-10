Boston Scientific announces participation in Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference and conference call discussing third quarter 2026 results

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in Wells Fargo's 21st Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2026. Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Kenneth Stein, M.D., senior vice president and global chief medical officer, will participate in a 35-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET.

Boston Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation)

Additionally, the company will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney and Jon Monson, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the third quarter 2026 on October 28 prior to the conference call.

A live webcast and replay for each event will be accessible at https://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replays will be available approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and follow us on LinkedIn.  

CONTACTS:
Chanel Hastings
Media Relations
+1 (508) 382-0288
Chanel.Hastings@bsci.com

Lauren Tengler
Investor Relations
+1 (508) 683-4479
BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com 

 

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SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

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