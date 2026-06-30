Bonterra Resources Announces Election Results of Its 2026 Annual General Meeting

Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR,OTC:BONXF) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") announces election results of its 2026 annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026 ("2026 AGM"), representing its fiscal year ended 2025.
Bonterra is pleased to announce that shareholders have approved all matters voted on at the 2026 AGM, including: (i) to set the number of directors at six (6); (ii) to re-elect Messrs. Cesar Gonzalez, Normand Champigny, Paul Jacobi, Matt Houk, Lesley Antoun and Peter O'Malley as Directors; (iii) to appoint the Crowe MacKay LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; and (iv) to consider and, if deemed advisable, adopt with or without variation, an ordinary resolution to approve the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.
Details in respect of such matters were provided in the Company's management information circular dated May 14, 2026. A total of 101,834,298 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 48% of the common shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.
Results from the vote are presented in the table below:
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About Bonterra Resources Inc.
Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Québec, Canada. The Company's assets include the Gladiator, Barry(1), Moroy, and Bachelor(2) gold deposits, which collectively hold 16.8 million tonnes ("Mt") at an average grade of 3.02 g/t Au for 1.63 million ounces ("Moz") of Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources, plus 15.6 Mt at 4.32 g/t Au for 2.17 Moz at an average grade of 4.32 g/t Au of Inferred Mineral Resources.
In November 2023, the Company entered into an earn-in and joint venture agreement with Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko Mining") for the Urban-Barry properties (the "JV Agreement"), which include the Gladiator and Barry deposits. In October 2024, Gold Fields Ltd, through a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, completed the acquisition of Osisko Mining for C$2.16 billion. Gold Fields is now the counterparty to the JV Agreement and can continue to earn a 70% interest in the joint venture by incurring C$30 million in work expenditures on or before November 2026 (including expenditures incurred by Osisko Mining prior to October 2024). This strategic transaction highlights Bonterra's dedication to advancing its exploration assets, marking a significant step towards development.
1) See news release of the Company dated February 23, 2026, and titled "Bonterra Reports Significant Mineral Resources Growth at Barry and Gladiator Deposits" for further details.
2) See news release of the Company dated April 1st, 2026, and titled "Bonterra Reports Significant Mineral Resource Growth at Bachelor and Moroy, 100% owned Deposits and Provides Corporate Updates" for further details.
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Cesar Gonzalez, Executive Chairman & Interim CEO
ir@btrgold.com
2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val d'Or, Quebec J9P 0B9
819-825-8678 | Website: www.btrgold.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Caution regarding forward-looking statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on Bonterra's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the earn-in and joint venture agreement with Osisko Mining announced on November 28, 2023. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information includes namely information with respect to the planned exploration programs and the potential growth in mineral resources. Exploration results that include drill results on wide spacing may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit and such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics, and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. The potential quantities and grades of drilling targets are conceptual in nature and, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the targets being delineated as mineral resources. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Bonterra's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political, and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labour relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.
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