Bombardier Proudly Shares the 30th Anniversary of Safety Standdown with an Industry-Wide Gathering in Wichita, Kansas

- This year's theme, "Evolution Fueled by Legacy," reminds aviation professionals that sharing the wisdom gained from past experiences can help lead to a safer, more resilient future for generations to follow
- Free-to-attend safety seminars provide lifelong learning opportunities for a wide cross-section of industry professionals
- Jam-packed lineup includes must-attend educational seminar sessions focusing on building a safety culture, reimagining team dynamics and more
Bombardier today announced that its highly-influential Safety Standdown safety seminar is returning to Wichita, Kansas on November 10-12, celebrating 30 years of Bombardier-led knowledge-based training in one of America's most important aviation hubs. Bringing together aviation professionals from across America and around the world, this free-to-attend three-day seminar will be held in person and online and will feature unique learning opportunities, dynamic workshops and cutting-edge presentations by key industry thought leaders. The seminar is open to all aviation professionals from all manufacturers, regardless of the aircraft type they operate.
The theme for the milestone 30th anniversary event focuses on "Evolution Fueled by Legacy," reminding aviation professionals that progress doesn't happen by chance. It happens because they choose to learn, adapt, and act. The wisdom gained from past experiences, for example, helps pave the way for our future, providing the foundation for tomorrow. Registration for this year's milestone event is now open.
"For 30 years, Bombardier's Safety Standdown has provided aviation professionals with invaluable opportunities to glean new perspectives on safety, helping them evolve and grow in every aspect of flight operations," said Chris Milligan, Vice President, Pre-owned Aircraft Services and Flight Operations, Bombardier. "This free-to-attend conference is coming back to Wichita, the air capital of the world, again this year to provide aviation professionals with an opportunity to hone their skills by enabling sought-after industry experts to share invaluable information about aviation safety – and we are honoured to be safety stewards, leading the way for a better tomorrow."
Since its inception, Safety Standdown has offered free safety-based educational opportunities for a wide range of aviation professionals. Bombardier works closely with its advisory council and key sponsors to ensure this seminar remains free of charge and explores safety knowledge-based learning in all sectors of the aviation industry.
First conceived by a group of Learjet demonstration pilots who were determined to make the Bombardier flight demonstration team in Wichita the safest in the industry, Safety Standdown continues to grow in size and scope. Attendees span the industry spectrum from flight crews and maintenance technicians to flight dispatchers and schedulers. They also represent a wide range of corporate, commercial and military organizations. Since its inception, more than 10,000 aviation professionals have attended Safety Standdown seminars worldwide, either at live seminars or through its webcasts.
Headlining this year's seminar, as in previous years, is the popular Dr. Tony Kern, CEO of Convergent Performance. Dr. Kern will kick off this year's event with a provocative keynote that traces a direct line from John Boyd's legendary combat instincts to the algorithms now reshaping how we perceive risk. Other poignant presentations at this year's milestone event include: Ivan Pupulidy, PhD, University of Alabama at Birmingham and author of "Human & Organization Potential", exploring "Risk: The Untold Story"; Jermaine Cadogan, a 20-plus year retired U.S. Marine Corps Major who enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps as an Aviation Ordnance Marine presenting, "Building a Culture of Excellence & Proactive Compliance"; and Tim Wade, Corporate Director of Environmental, Health & Safety, Flexjet sharing, "What you lead, you leave", a look at the importance of sharing your safety legacy. The full program for Bombardier's 30th Safety Standdown can be found here.
About Bombardier
At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.
For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.
Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service centres across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.
For Information
For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.
Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.
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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a043f5b8-5427-414d-ba6b-8f6048f0b381