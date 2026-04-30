Bombardier Announces the Election of its Board of Directors

Bombardier Announces the Election of its Board of Directors

Bombardier announces that all nominees in its management proxy circular dated March 9, 2026, were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier today. Detailed results of the ballot for the election of directors are below.

Election of Directors

Following a vote, each of the following 13 candidates proposed by management was elected a director of Bombardier:

Candidates Votes For
 		% For
 		Votes Against
 		% Against
Ojus Ajmera 153,342,567   99.97   50,809   0.03  
Pierre Beaudoin 148,201,037   96.62   5,192,337   3.38  
Joanne Bissonnette 150,579,033   98.17   2,814,342   1.83  
Charles Bombardier 150,985,358   98.43   2,408,017   1.57  
Rose Damen 152,927,976   99.70   465,400   0.30  
Bettina Fetzer 152,547,136   99.45   846,240   0.55  
Diane Fontaine 150,986,435   98.43   2,406,740   1.57  
Diane Giard 149,534,322   97.48   3,859,053   2.52  
Anthony R. Graham 152,889,140   99.67   504,236   0.33  
Éric Martel 152,796,545   99.61   596,631   0.39  
Melinda Rogers-Hixon 152,783,281   99.60   610,095   0.40  
J. Allen Smith 153,135,537   99.83   257,839   0.17  
Antony N. Tyler 150,147,543   97.88   3,245,332   2.12  


About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design. 

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a registered trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Media Contacts
General media contact webform

Francis Richer de La Flèche
Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations 
Bombardier
+ 1 514 954-1715		 Mark Masluch
Senior Director, Communications
Bombardier
+1 514 855-7167



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