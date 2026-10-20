Boeing Introduces Dataliner, a New Aircraft Data Intelligence Platform

- New AI-powered platform combines aviation data with Boeing's aircraft insights to deliver fleet-wide intelligence and effective operational decisions
- Built with Microsoft data and AI solutions and other technologies, Dataliner prioritizes security, data sovereignty and customer choice
Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced Dataliner, a new AI-powered data intelligence platform designed to help airlines unlock greater value from their aviation data. Dataliner transforms fragmented data into connected, fleet-wide intelligence that supports smarter maintenance and operational decisions.
Dataliner combines aviation data, AI and Boeing's deep aircraft and engineering expertise, enabling airlines to move beyond isolated data, transitioning from looking at data for each individual aircraft to gaining a more complete understanding of their fleets.
Built in partnership with Microsoft, leveraging Azure AI Foundry and Microsoft's data solutions, as well as other technologies, Dataliner allows airlines to keep data in their own environments while enriching it with Boeing and industry intelligence. Airlines maintain control over what they share and can access Boeing intelligence through applications, APIs, analytics and AI-enabled experiences.
"Airlines have more data available to them than ever before, but turning that data into meaningful action remains a challenge," said Lindsey Douglas, vice president, Cabin, Modifications, Maintenance and Digital Services, Boeing Global Services. "Dataliner is an important step in how Boeing is bringing its aircraft expertise and digital capabilities together to help customers anticipate maintenance needs, identify emerging risks and take timely action."
"By combining Boeing's OEM and aviation expertise with Microsoft's trusted data and AI technologies, Dataliner gives airlines a secure, scalable foundation to turn fragmented data into fleet-wide intelligence," said Chris Barry, President, U.S. Public Sector Industries, Microsoft.
Key Benefits
- Fleet-wide intelligence: A more complete view of aircraft condition, maintenance history and operations to support better-informed decisions
- Data security and governance: Built-in access controls, encryption and monitoring to help protect sensitive aviation data
- Data sovereignty and control: Flexible, on-demand data sharing without requiring airlines to centralize their data on a single platform
Dataliner also provides a common intelligence foundation for Boeing's Digital Services portfolio. It supports the development of new Digital Services products, including Asset Lifecycle Planning and TechOps AI Agent, while creating opportunities to bring greater connectivity and intelligence to established solutions such as Airplane Health Management, Insight Accelerator and Maintenance Performance Toolbox, introducing a new era of aircraft intelligence.
A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.
Contact:
Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com
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SOURCE Boeing