Boeing Defense, Space & Security Partners with Palantir to Accelerate AI Adoption Across Defense, Classified Programs

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Palantir [NASDAQ: PLTR] announced at the annual Air, Space & Cyber Conference the two companies are working together to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) systems and software across Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) factories and programs.
BDS will leverage Palantir's groundbreaking Foundry platform, which leverages AI to unify complex and disparate systems under a streamlined and intuitive user interface. BDS operates more than a dozen major production lines manufacturing military aircraft, helicopters, satellites, spacecraft, missiles and weapons. The partnership between BDS and Palantir will help standardize data analytics and insights across its geographically dispersed family of defense factories.
"Palantir is on the cutting edge when it comes to leveraging Artificial Intelligence to accelerate getting critical products, services and capabilities in the hands of military operators," said Steve Parker , CEO, Boeing Defense, Space & Security. "This collaboration is a natural fit that brings together two great companies with a common mission: supporting uniformed personnel in protecting freedom around the world."
In addition, BDS has tapped Palantir to provide AI expertise and capabilities on a number of undisclosed classified and proprietary efforts focused on supporting military customers' most sensitive missions.
"Palantir and Boeing Defense, Space & Security are committed to delivering dominant capabilities to the warfighter to deter conflict and defend the homeland," said Mike Gallagher , Palantir's Head of Defense. "This partnership will turbocharge production and innovation, allowing Boeing and Palantir to bring cutting-edge technology to current and next-generation defense programs. America's enemies aren't slowing down and neither can we."
