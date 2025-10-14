Boeing Announces Third Quarter Deliveries

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2025 as follows:
|
Major Programs
|
3rd Quarter
|
Year-to-Date
|
Commercial Airplanes Programs
|
737
|
121
|
330
|
767
|
6
|
20
|
777
|
9
|
29
|
787
|
24
|
61
|
Total
|
160
|
440
|
Defense, Space & Security Programs
|
AH-64 Apache (New)
|
8
|
14
|
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|
7
|
28
|
CH-47 Chinook (New)
|
—
|
1
|
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|
2
|
9
|
F-15 Models
|
3
|
7
|
F/A-18 Models
|
3
|
12
|
KC-46 Tanker
|
4
|
9
|
MH-139
|
1
|
6
|
P-8 Models
|
2
|
4
|
Commercial and Civil Satellites
|
2
|
4
|
Total1
|
32
|
94
|
1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications
|
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
|
