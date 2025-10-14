Boeing Announces Third Quarter Deliveries

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2025 as follows:

Major Programs

3rd Quarter
2025

Year-to-Date
2025






Commercial Airplanes Programs




  ‌‌‍737   

121

330

  ‍767

6

20

  ‍777

9

29

  ‍787

24

61

Total

160

440






Defense, Space & Security Programs




   AH-64 Apache (New)

8

14

   AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

7

28

   CH-47 Chinook (New)



1

   CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

2

9

   F-15 Models

3

7

   F/A-18 Models

3

12

   KC-46 Tanker

4

9

   MH-139

1

6

   P-8 Models

2

4

   Commercial and Civil Satellites

2

4

Total1

32

94

1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

 

Contact:

Investor Relations: BoeingInvestorRelations@boeing.com 

Communications: media@boeing.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-announces-third-quarter-deliveries-302582618.html

SOURCE Boeing

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

