Energy Investing News

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Blue Sky Uranium Corp.)

PI will trade the securities of the Company on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $4,000 for minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter.  The Company and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.  PI will not receive shares or options as compensation and does not hold any shares in the Company for long term investment purposes for the benefit of PI Financial.  The capital used for market making will be provided by PI.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-sky-uranium-appoints-pi-financial-as-market-maker-301613955.html

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/29/c3908.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Blue Sky UraniumTSXV:BSKEnergy Investing
BSK:CA
Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Closes 3rd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 3rd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Closes 1st Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 1st Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) ( FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the 1 st tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") through the issuance of 5,694,000 units at a subscription price of $0.15 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $854,100 . The Company announced the private placement on May 24, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Closes $3.50 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Skyharbour Closes $3.50 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Skyharbou r Resources Ltd . (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTC QB : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the " Company ") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing for total gross proceeds of CAD $3,500,319.84 (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement was subscribed for by two strategic institutional investors.

Skyharbour has allotted and issued 7,292,333 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD $0.48 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one flow-through common share and one-half of one warrant (each whole, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one non-flow through common share for a period of three (3) years at a price of CAD $0.65 per share.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY INTERSECTS NEAR-SURFACE ELEVATED RADIOACTIVITY IN MULTIPLE DRILL HOLES AT THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

FORTUNE BAY INTERSECTS NEAR-SURFACE ELEVATED RADIOACTIVITY IN MULTIPLE DRILL HOLES AT THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drilling results from its maiden exploration drilling program on the 100% owned Murmac Uranium Project ("Murmac" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figures 1 and 2).

The drilling program, which tested regional targets across the Project, identified elevated radioactivity in multiple drill holes within favorable geological settings for high-grade, unconformity-related basement-hosted deposits typical of the Athabasca Basin.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Commences Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Wollaston Uranium Project

Forum Commences Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Wollaston Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of an airborne electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic survey on its Wollaston uranium project, located 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of OranoDenison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill in the northeastern Athabasca Basin.

Ken Wheatley, Vice President, Exploration stated, "Drilling in the winter of 2022 demonstrated the uranium potential of the property with the discovery of the Gizmo zone. The airborne survey will aid with structural interpretations and precisely locate the EM conductors for identification of continuing gravity surveys. This will set the project up for investigating numerous high-priority targets with future drill programs, starting in 2023."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization in New Uranium Zone at West McArthur

CanAlaska Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization in New Uranium Zone at West McArthur

Geochemical Assay Results Confirm Basement-Hosted Uranium Mineralization with 2.4% U3O8 over 9.0 metres

High-Grade Interval Includes 3.5% U3O8 over 6.0 metres

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Reports Numerous High-Grade Uranium Intersections Including 0.55% U3O8 Over 13.2 m

Baselode Reports Numerous High-Grade Uranium Intersections Including 0.55% U3O8 Over 13.2 m

  • · AK22-032: 0.55% U 3 O 8 over 13.2 m at 136.0 m true vertical depth includes 0.99% U 3 O 8 over 6.3 m
  • · AK22-011: 0.69% U 3 O 8 over 3.6 m at 144.6 m true vertical depth includes 1.26% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 m
  • · AK22-009: 0.28% U 3 O 8 over 10.5 m at 107.6 m true vertical depth includes 0.51% U 3 O 8 over 2.0 m
  • · Of the reported drill holes, five confirm high-grade uranium mineralization in excess of 0.5% U 3 O 8 and eight intersected uranium mineralization at less than 200 metres below surface
  • · 8 of the 44 drill holes that intersected elevated radioactivity are now reported

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the geochemical assay results from twenty-one drill holes of the now-complete 2022 diamond drill program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project, Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan (see Table 1 and Figure 1 ).

"We're very happy to be releasing the first set of uranium assay results from this years 22,485 metre drill program on ACKIO.  These results are better than we had anticipated.  We're seeing a lot of mineralization in these early Program drill holes that exceed the results from our discovery drill program last year.  Five of our drill holes intersected mineralization exceeding 10 metres in core length, and a few drill holes have multiple intercepts.  These are significant as they demonstrate a thick, robust, and multi-layered deposit.  The mineralization reported herein is shallow, within 100 to 200 metres true vertical depth from the surface.  We're confirming grades and other characteristics at ACKIO that are similar to historically mined open pit deposits in the Basin area.  We are excited for the assays from the remaining thirty-six drill holes with elevated radioactivity to be received as we believe they will continue to highlight excellent U 3 O 8 assay results from shallower depths intersected at ACKIO," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre Metals

ValOre Announces CAD$2.5 Million Financing

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre", or the "Company") (TSX-V: VO, OTC: KVLQF, Frankfurt: KEQ) today announced the intent to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering) of up to 6,250,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of CDN$0.40 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of up to CDN$2,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of ValOre and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant being a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at a price of CDN$0.60 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×