BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) announced today that Tim Foote, Chief Financial Officer of BlackBerry, and John Wall, President of its market-leading QNX Division, will participate in fireside chats and meet with investors at the following upcoming investor conferences:

CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference 14.0 - Toronto, Canada
Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 9:10 a.m. ET
Register here for the live stream.

Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference - New York City
Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 9:40 a.m. ET
Register here for the live stream.

A replay of the events will be available on BlackBerry's investor relations website at BlackBerry.com/Investors.

###

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@BlackBerry.com

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry



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