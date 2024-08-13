Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SAGA Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration Program by Rio Tinto on the Optioned Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

PEP11 Update

SAGA Metals Mobilizes to the Double Mer Uranium Project After Completing Field Program at Radar Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortescue Ord

FMG:AU

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

BPH Energy

BPH:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Bitcoin Well Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta August 13, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

  Key highlights

  • Net income of $1.1 million for the 3-months ended June 30, 2024 (Q2 2023: net loss of $1.5 million) and net loss of $7.0 million for the 6-months ended June 30, 2024 (2023: net loss of $5.0 million).

    • Fluctuations in net income driven by non-cash revaluation adjustments related to cryptocurrency assets and loans

  • Revenue of $23.3 million for the 3-months ended June 30 , 2024 (Q2 2023: $15.1 million, +54%); and $39.4 million for the 6-months ended June 30, 2024 (2023: $27.5 million, +43%)

    • Revenue increase driven by continuing significant growth on the Online Bitcoin Portal since its initial  launch in Q4 2022.

    • Over 20,000 unique users in the Online Bitcoin Portal as of June 30, 2024 (+33% from March 31, 2024 and +81% from December 31, 2023).

  • Gross profit: $1.0 million for the 3-months ended June 30 , 2024 (Q2 2023: $1.2 million, -13%) and $1.8 million for the 6-months ended June 30, 2024 (2023: $2.3 million, -19%).

    • Lower gross margin due to shifting sales mix towards the lower margin, but highly scalable Online Bitcoin Portal.

    • Current strategy in place to increase gross margin on the Bitcoin Portal

  • Adjusted EBITDA of negative $0.6 million for the 3-months ended June 30, 2024 (Q2 2023: negative $0.3 million) and negative $1.1 million for the 6-months ended June 30, 2024 (2023: negative $0.6 million).

    • Decline in Adjusted EBITDA primarily due to lower gross profit and investments in marketing and advertising initiatives to promote growth of the Bitcoin Portal.

Financial overview

For the three months ended,

For the six  months ended,

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30, 2024

June 30,

2023

Revenue

$     23,262,793

$     15,112,693

$   39,443,913

$    27,529,453

Gross Profit

1,042,109

1,202,286

1,844,920

2,288,040

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

(640,116)

(332,307)

(1,070,196)

(547,413)

Adjusted cash flow (1)

(901,137)

(807,973)

(1,576,787)

(1,472,580)

Net income (loss)

1,124,954

(1,453,259)

(6,999,739)

(4,976,627)

Total comprehensive loss

(1,717,856)

(823,829)

(3,259,594)

(1,829,909)

  1. (1) See Non-IFRS Measures.

Overall revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $23.3 million, compared to $15.1 million in Q2 2023 (+54%),  driven by higher transaction volumes on the Online Bitcoin Portal in Q2 2024, which grew to $16.6 million from $6.5 million in Q2 2023, an improvement of 155%. On a  year-to date basis, revenue increased to $39.4 million, compared to $27.5 million in 2023 (+43%). Revenue from the Online segment grew to $26.3 million for the six-month period from $11.8 million last year. This marks the Bitcoin Portal growth at 123% YoY.

Gross profit declined to $1.0 million in Q2 2024 from $1.2 million last year (-13%) due to a lower overall gross margin. Likewise, gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2024 declined to $1.8 million from $2.3 million last year (-19%). Changes in sales mix, including higher revenue from the Online Bitcoin Portal caused the decline. The Company's gross margin from online transactions are lower than the fees charged on ATM sales. The Company is currently building products and services that will increase the gross margin on the Bitcoin Portal.

"We are pleased with the significant rate of growth we are seeing with the Bitcoin Portal, which has now exceeded 22,000 unique signups," said Adam O'Brien, Founder & CEO of Bitcoin Well. "In addition, our efforts to continue to increase the gross profit margin in the Bitcoin Portal have been fruitful, and we will continue these initiatives. This includes building products such as our Lite Accounts and Cash Vouchers. Next on the list is the ability to buy gift cards to popular merchants and stores with bitcoin which will not only contribute to a higher gross margin, but also bring us one step closer to making living on bitcoin in self custody a reality."

The Company's Bitcoin ATM segment declined in Q2 to $6.6 million in revenue and $0.8 million in Gross Profit (from $8.6 million in revenue and $1.1 million in gross profit in Q2 2023). In Q3 the Company implemented a revamped ATM marketing and pricing strategy which has shown early signs of success. Bitcoin Well has also begun integrating the Bitcoin ATMs into the broader ecosystem with products like Cash Vouchers. This is made possible due to the proprietary software owned by the Company called ghostATM. This software gives Bitcoin Well the ability to treat their Bitcoin ATMs as Digital Finance Service Terminals, opposed to only operating as a Bitcoin ATM.

"The decline in Bitcoin ATM volume is inconvenient, but not unexpected" explained Adam. "We knew Bitcoin ATMs were not going to be the nucleus of our business forever, which is why we started building the Bitcoin Portal over 2 years ago. Now, with the Bitcoin Portal growing at an incredible rate we can start to tweak our Bitcoin ATM software to give us a market advantage that is not available to any other bitcoin business; a full bitcoin payments ecosystem".

Total operational expenses (excluding depreciation and accretion and financing fees) increased to $1.7 million in Q2 2024 from $1.5 million last year due to significant investments in marketing and advertising initiatives to promote usage of the Online Bitcoin Portal.

Professional fees also increased in Q2 2024, which primarily related to non-recurring legal fees associated with the Company's litigation against Rapid Cash due to their alleged breach of contract in October 2023 as well as preparatory regulatory filings related to potential future capital raises. Partially offsetting these factors was a significant reduction in salaries and wages and other overhead costs in 2024. The Company has significantly reduced its overhead expenditures over the past year and has re-routed these expenditures to focus on  marketing and advertising  initiatives in 2024 which has directly contributed to the growth as seen in the first half of 2024.

On a year-to-date basis, operational expenses increased slightly to $2.9 million from $2.8 million last year due to the higher investments in marketing and advertising initiatives discussed above, largely offset by lower salaries and wages and other overhead costs.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to negative $0.6 million in Q2 2024 from negative $0.3 million in Q2 2023 and negative $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from negative $0.5 million last year. These declines were primarily due to lower gross profit and higher marketing and advertising expenses as noted above, alongside higher professional fees incurred to vigorously litigate against Rapid Cash due to their alleged breach of contract in October 2023.

This news release should be read in concert with the full disclosure documents. The Bitcoin W ell condensed consolidated interim financial statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 will be available on the Bitcoin Well website ( www.bitcoinwell.com ), via SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) or can be requested from the Company.

  Non-IFRS measures

The Company uses certain terms in this news release, such as ‘Adjusted EBITDA' and ‘Adjusted Cash Flow', which do not have a standardized or prescribed meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and accordingly, these measurements may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measurements used by other companies.

See the table below for a reconciliation of each non-IFRS measure to its nearest IFRS measure or refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis for the period ended June 30, 2024 ("MD&A") for applicable definitions, calculations, rationale for use and reconciliations to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS. Non-IFRS measures are provided as supplementary information by which readers may wish to consider the Company's performance, but should not be relied upon for comparative or investment purposes.

  Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted         Cash Flow

Three months  ended

Six  months  ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30,, 2024

June 30, 2023

Net income (loss)

$

1,124,954

$

(1,453,259)

$

(6,999,739)

$

(4,976,627)

Financing fees

677,033

525,699

1,321,180

975,500

Depreciation and accretion

158,012

384,529

420,465

769,662

Fair value change – crypto loans (1)

(1,959,171)

418,811

5,916,941

3,872,736

Share based compensation

195,830

90,053

263,413

170,733

Foreign exchange loss

64,347

(619)

185,859

18,512

(Gain) loss on debt settlement

-

-

(20,000)

5,178

(Gain) loss on disposal of equipment

(3,697)

26,896

(3,697)

26,896

Fair value change – crypto inventory (1)

107,783

13

(296,832)

(12,943)

Realized (gain) loss on digital assets (1)

(1,005,207)

30,544

(1,857,786)

(374,959)

Income tax recovery

-

(354,974)

-

(1,022,101)

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$

(640,116)

$

(332,307)

$

(1,070,196)

$

(547,413)

Less: financing fees

(677,033)

(525,699)

(1,321,180)

(975,500)

Add: non-cash interest items (3)

416,012

50,033

814,589

50,333

Adjusted Cash Flow

$

(901,137)

$

(807,973)

$

(1,576,787)

$

(1,472,580)

  1. (1) Non-cash, fair value change on the revaluation of cryptocurrency loans is largely offset by revaluation changes in inventory and gains (losses) on digital assets, which are recorded in both income (if realized) and other comprehensive Income (if unrealized).

  2. (2) Adjusted EBITDA calculation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was updated to exclude the impact of non-cash fair value changes related to cryptocurrency inventory to better reflect the non-cash and non-operational nature of this income (expense).

  3. (3) Non-cash interest items include the amortization of prepaid interest on cryptocurrency loans that were funded in conjunction with an equity financing as well as non-cash interest on the line of credit where the accrued interest is added to the principal balance of the loan

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O'Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to statements in respect of: the Company's gross profit and cash flow improving; revenue growth from the Online Bitcoin Portal; and Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy and outlook.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to the following: economic and financial conditions, volatility in the capital or credit markets; the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency and digital asset industry, the occurrence of force majeure events; the extent to which the Company is successful on gaining new long-term users or retaining existing users; developments and changes in laws and regulations, disruptions to the Company's technology network; inability to obtain financing; competitive factors; and such other factors as discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Bitcoin Well actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the foregoing risk factors and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bitcoin Well.

Bitcoin Well believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

For more information, see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information found in the Bitcoin Well Management Discussion and Analysis.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin WellBTCW:CCTSXV:BTCWTech Investing
BTCW:CC
Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well


Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Bill Payments Via the Lightning Network and Unique User Signup Milestone

Bitcoin Well Announces Bill Payments Via the Lightning Network and Unique User Signup Milestone

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta July 16, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the ability for customers in Canada to pay their household bills and credit cards with bitcoin on the Lightning Network, as well as the achievement of 21,000 unique users signed up to the Bitcoin Portal.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces 87% Quarterly Growth in Q2 on the Bitcoin Portal

Bitcoin Well Announces 87% Quarterly Growth in Q2 on the Bitcoin Portal

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - July 10, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW ) ; ( OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announces that Bitcoin Portal volumes have grown by over 87% in Q2 2024 (CAD ~$16.85 million) compared to Q1 2024 (CAD ~$9 million) . With Bitcoin Portal volumes in the USA growing by over 260% in Q2 (CAD ~$0.4 million) compared to Q1 2024 (CAD ~$0.11 million) .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces the Ability to Sell Bitcoin Directly from Self Custody and 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Bitcoin Well Announces the Ability to Sell Bitcoin Directly from Self Custody and 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - July 3, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW ) ; ( OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces Auto Convert bitcoin addresses, which will give customers in the USA the ability to automatically convert bitcoin in their personal bitcoin wallets to dollars in their bank accounts in one single action, as well as the results from the Annual General and Special Meeting results.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Retraction: Singular Research Initiates Coverage On Bitcoin Well

Retraction: Singular Research Initiates Coverage On Bitcoin Well

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta June 14 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, at the request of CIRO wishes to retract the news release issued on June 14, 2024 titled "Singular Research Initiates coverage on Bitcoin Well with Buy Rating". The company did not pay for the report.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Singular Research Initiates Coverage on Bitcoin Well with Buy Rating

Singular Research Initiates Coverage on Bitcoin Well with Buy Rating

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Bitcoin Well TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SINGULAR RESEARCH SUMMER SOLSTICE CONFERENCE

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the presentations from the August 1 st OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS AT: https://bit.ly/4fvVmF8

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

Carbon Done Right (TSXV: KLX), remains committed to completing a dual listing on London's AIM Exchange, but will delay that process until market conditions in the UK and Canada improve. The Company completed a final draft of the Admission Document required to complete a London AIM Exchange listing but encountered challenges related to the timing of the UK election, concerns about the state of public markets overall and delays from the requirement that the full year 2023 financial audit be completed ahead of the listing.

While the delays represent a setback to the Company's ambitions to bring and exciting, diversified and vertically integrated carbon developer to the UK market, the team has continued to make advances at the country level including a number of milestones that will be announced in the coming weeks. Notably, the Company completed the Project Design for the flagship large scale restoration project in Sierra Leone, is working on the final validation of that project including a site visit by the validator in early August. The Company recently announced the fulfilment of the latest milestone under the pre-purchase agreement with a large corporate buyer.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Engages Hatch to Consult on Plant Construction for Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Engages Hatch to Consult on Plant Construction for Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4) a pioneer in the field of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Hatch Ltd to provide consulting services in connection with the Stage 2 battery recycling plant to be operated in Taiwan by RecycLiCo Zenith Battery Materials Technology Co., the Company's joint venture with Zenith Chemical.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Q2 Corporate Update Webinar on August 14th at 11am ET

NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Q2 Corporate Update Webinar on August 14th at 11am ET

  • NorthStar Gaming's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be hosting a webinar to provide a Business Update and discuss their Q2 financials, followed by live Q&A. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked below.
  • Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about NorthStar's sports media and sports wagering platform.

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be presenting an in-depth Corporate Update, including a discussion surrounding the Company's Q2 Earnings, current operations and upcoming milestones. The Company expects to announce its second quarter 2024 financial results on August 13, 2024. Additionally, the Company announced that subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide market-making services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and other applicable legislation.

We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming to Present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 1st

NorthStar Gaming to Present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 1st

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET, OTCQB: NSBBF), based in Toronto, focused on the emerging iGaming and Online Sports Betting market in Ontario and across Canada today announced that Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO, will present live at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 1 st .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 1st

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 1st

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference to be held on August 1 st 2024.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Submission of ASX Listing Prospectus, Proposed Fundraising to Raise up to A$20M and Notice of General Meeting

Prismo Metals Announces Debt Settlement

Significant New Uranium Discovery at Big Lake Uranium Project, South Australia

Highly Encouraging Rock Chip Results Returned from West Pilbara Iron Ore Project

Related News

lithium investing

Submission of ASX Listing Prospectus, Proposed Fundraising to Raise up to A$20M and Notice of General Meeting

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Debt Settlement

Uranium Investing

Significant New Uranium Discovery at Big Lake Uranium Project, South Australia

iron investing

Highly Encouraging Rock Chip Results Returned from West Pilbara Iron Ore Project

Gold Investing

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Site Works Commenced

Lithium Investing

Extraordinary Grade Copper, Gold and Silver Assays Received

gold investing

Further Drilling Success at Rushworth Gold Project Validates Exploration Model & Strategy

×