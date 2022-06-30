Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • Gavriel Lambert's 27 years of investment banking experience, covering the consumer and retail sectors and working on numerous capital markets transactions including IPOs, financings and M&A, will significantly enhance the Board of Advisors.
  • His appointment continues to demonstrate the Company's resolve to partner with top life science and Cannabis companies.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") today announced that effective immediately, Gavriel Lambert will be serving on its Board of Advisors. Gavriel brings 27 years of experience in global investment banking and will complement BioHarvest's highly competent Board of Advisors.

Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest, said: "Gavriel's extensive experience in banking comes at an important junction of the company's evolution as it seeks new partnerships with several US and international entities that would accelerate the market reach of BHSC's products and technology. Not only will he help introduce us to the right strategic partners but he will also assist us in the process of achieving the best possible agreements. Furthermore, his capital markets experience will offer us valuable advice as a public company."

Gavriel Lambert said: "I strongly believe in the power of the Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ technology that BioHarvest brought to the world. This proprietary technology is set to make a significant impact in the life science-based businesses and as such is attractive to a large array of US and international companies covering multiple multi billion dollars' verticals including Cannabis, Food, Nutraceuticals, Biotech and Pharma. The Cannabis vertical in particular is very promising given the fundamental difference BioHarvest can make in this industry. I look forward to working with my fellow advisors and senior management."

Detailed Biography

As of May 22, Gavriel has been appointed Head of Consumer Retail Group, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Co-Head of Global Retail for Jefferies Group.

Gavriel Lambert BioHarvest Sciences Board of Advisors

Prior to this new appointment and from 2016, Gavriel headed the EMEA Consumer Retail Group for Barclays Plc. He led a team of global professionals with primary coverage responsibility, client development, new business solicitation, transaction origination and execution for a broad range of retail, consumer and e-commerce clients. He has been involved in several dozens of significant M&A and financing transactions.

Prior to joining Barclays in 2013, his extensive career (that started in 1995) included holding senior investment banking positions at Solomon Smith Barney, J.P. Morgan and UBS Securities.

Gavriel holds a Master's degree (MBA) in finance from the Columbia Business School and a BSc Honors in Psychology from the London School of Economics.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit:www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director
Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186
Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release might include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of making our products available in multiple markets. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in expanding its technology to broader medical applications or conduct clinical trials to validate the efficacy of the Company's products for new forms of medical treatments. There is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of being a leading supplier of Cannabis, whether in North America or other global markets. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion are subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the company to obtain production and/or export licensing which cannot be assured.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

