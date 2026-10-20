Big Y Foods and Instacart Launch In-Store Foodservice Kiosks and Online Catering Ordering

For the first time, Big Y customers can customize made-to-order meals from in-store kiosks or online,
and enjoy pickup & delivery options powered by FoodStorm
Big Y Foods, one of New England's largest family-owned and operated supermarket chains, and Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced new in-store kiosks and online ordering powered by FoodStorm, Instacart's order management technology for prepared foods. Big Y customers can customize made-to-order meals at the kiosks, place made-to-order and catering orders online for pickup and prepay, or order delivery through the Instacart Marketplace.
"As we celebrate 90 years of serving our communities, we're always looking for ways to make shopping easier and more convenient for our customers while supporting the teams who serve them every day," said John Fraro, Vice President of Fresh Foods at Big Y Foods. "Prepared foods are an important part of what we offer, and FoodStorm helps us better manage that business behind the scenes while creating a simpler, more seamless ordering experience for our shoppers."
Through FoodStorm, Big Y is introducing three ordering experiences: in-store kiosks featuring its made-to-order kitchen menu, including handcrafted 'Wich Way sandwiches, wraps or bowls, made from-scratch pizza, fresh fried seafood meals and sushi; a dedicated online storefront for both on demand and advance orders for in-store pickup; and delivery through the Instacart Marketplace app. Customers can plan catering days ahead or order a made-to-order meal on the go. For store teams, a centralized digital workflow manages production across all order types, helping improve accuracy, streamline kitchen operations and provide better visibility into demand before peak periods.
"Independent grocers like Big Y are competing for the same meal occasions as quick-service restaurants, and they deserve technology that helps them deliver the convenience and value customers expect," said Rob Hill, General Manager, FoodStorm. "FoodStorm gives Big Y's teams a single system to manage online, kiosk and staff-entered orders, while giving customers more convenient ways to order. We're proud to support Big Y as they continue to evolve their prepared foods experience."
The new online ordering experience and in-store kiosks are now available across all 79 Big Y locations. Customers can place orders for pickup via ordering.bigy.com and delivery via Instacart.com/store/big-y/storefront.
To learn more about FoodStorm by Instacart, visit https://company.instacart.com/enterprise platform/connected-stores/foodstorm.
About Big Y Foods
Big Y Foods, Inc., is a family-owned, locally focused supermarket chain serving communities across the Northeast. With more than 10,000 dedicated employees, Big Y operates supermarkets, Table & Vine fine wine, beer and liquor and Big Y Express fuel and convenience locations. Renowned for its commitment to people and purpose, Big Y has earned recognition from Forbes as a Best-In-State Employer in Massachusetts and Connecticut for seven straight years and from Newsweek as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four years running. Founded in 1936 by brothers Paul and Gerald D'Amour, the store takes its name from an intersection in Chicopee, Massachusetts, where two roads converge to form a "Y." Learn more at Big Y Your Family Market.
About Instacart
Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners - representing nearly 100,000 stores - to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers ecommerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI solutions, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.
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SOURCE Instacart