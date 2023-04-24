Consolidated Uranium Graduates to OTCQX Best Market

Beyond Minerals Appoints Lawrence Tsang as V.P. Exploration

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Lawrence Tsang PGeo. as Vice President Exploration.

Lawrence Tsang currently serves as the Senior Geologist of Ascot Resources Ltd. and the Technical Advisor and a co-founder of Tailwinds Exploration Corp., a private exploration company based in British Columbia. Mr. Tsang has more than 15 years of experience in the mining and metals industries in North America and has administered numerous grassroots and advanced projects for both private and public companies.

"I have had the opportunity to work with Lawrence in the past and I am pleased that he has agreed to join the Beyond Minerals' team," said Allan Frame, President and CEO of the Company. "Lawrence will immediately focus his attention on planning and overseeing field team activities, exploration modelling and target identification, developing and managing exploration budgets, managing early exploration permitting and managing First Nation consultation and relationships."

"I am excited to join the Beyond Minerals' team, in particular to have the opportunity to be more involved in the battery minerals sector," said Mr. Tsang. "Beyond Minerals has the largest greenfield lithium property portfolio in Ontario and they have assembled a talented team of technical people to conduct exploration. I look forward to working with Beyond's team and using my exploration skills to advance Beyond Minerals' many projects."

Mr. Tsang currently holds a bachelor's degree in Geology and a minor in Economics from the University of British Columbia and is a Registered Professional Geologist, PGeo, and a Qualified Person, QP, as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Lawrence specializes in exploration and advancement for various types of deposit for gold, silver, and base metals. He has participated in the assessment and technical report compilations, resources estimation and feasibility studies, project evaluations, permit applications, and project development. He has discovered a number of prospective projects through his career and successfully advanced the Premier Gold Project in BC from early exploration stage to development.

About Beyond Minerals Inc.

Beyond Minerals Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 64 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 150,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Minerals is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondminerals.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Allan Frame
President and CEO
Tel: 403-470-8450
Email: allan.frame@beyondminerals.ca

Jason Frame
Manager of Communications
Tel: 587-225-2599
Email: jason.frame@beyondminerals.ca

