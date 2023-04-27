Battery MetalsInvesting News

Beyond Minerals Announces Flow-Through Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $2 Million

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 common shares of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Ontario. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares effective December 31, 2023.

Allan Frame, President and CEO of Beyond Minerals, commented, "In less than a month, Beyond Minerals has assembled the largest greenfield lithium exploration in Ontario, recruited a VP Exploration, and entered into services agreements with two of the leading prospecting companies in grassroots lithium exploration in the province. The financing announced today gives us the necessary funding to conduct a robust and comprehensive exploration program which is expected to start next week."

He added: "Initially our focus will be to conduct a "first pass" grassroots prospecting exploration program on each property. This phase of exploration will involve conducting traverses to identify and document the characteristics of all exposed pegmatites encountered and collect samples for geochemical analysis. This will lead to a second phase of prospecting that will be more focused on those areas showing the highest potential for discovery and will include activities intended to identify and de-risk diamond drill targets later this summer."

The Company recently became the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with a total lithium property portfolio of 64 properties covering over 150,000 hectares.

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering in cash, shares, warrants or a combination thereof. All securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance.

The offered securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Beyond Minerals Inc.

Beyond Minerals Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 64 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 150,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Minerals is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondminerals.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Allan Frame
President and CEO
Tel: 403-470-8450
Email: allan.frame@beyondminerals.ca

Jason Frame
Manager of Communications
Tel: 587-225-2599
Email: jason.frame@beyondminerals.ca

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Beyond Minerals new CEO drawn to the job because of companyâs strong portfolio

Beyond Minerals CEO Allan Frame joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share details about the company that it says is Canada's only project generator with the largest portfolio of lithium projects in Ontario.

Frame talks more about those projects and how the company plans to work on them. Frame said that will include boots on the ground in May to start assessing key projects, which the company may work on alone or bring in a joint venture partner. He also talks about the company's structure and seasoned management team.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

Beyond Minerals Appoints Lawrence Tsang as V.P. Exploration

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Lawrence Tsang PGeo. as Vice President Exploration.

Lawrence Tsang currently serves as the Senior Geologist of Ascot Resources Ltd. and the Technical Advisor and a co-founder of Tailwinds Exploration Corp., a private exploration company based in British Columbia. Mr. Tsang has more than 15 years of experience in the mining and metals industries in North America and has administered numerous grassroots and advanced projects for both private and public companies.

Beyond Minerals Announces Expansion of Mckenzie Bay, Wapesi Lake and Wapesi North Properties

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE:BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded the McKenzie Bay, Wapesi Lake and Wapesi North properties by low-cost map staking. Highlights of the expansion announced today by the Company in the Wapesi Lake area in Ontario include:

  • The new claims cover 227 provincial grid cells and add 5,169 additional hectares
  • The McKenzie Bay (6,186 hectares), Wapesi Lake (944 hectares) and Wapesi North (1,864 hectares) properties are now connected to form one contiguous property covering 14,163 hectares
  • The expansion covers important interpreted geological trends (granite and pegmatite fractionation trends) and possible structural controls on these interpreted trends (Wapesi Lake Fault)

"With a 14,163-hectare land position, Beyond is now the largest player in the Wapesi Lake area. This area has recently seen increased interest by resource exploration companies, including Collective Metals Inc. and Cashbox Ventures making significant acquisitions to the west of our property," said Allan Frame, President and CEO of Beyond. "This type of activity, which we are seeing in other parts of Ontario as well, seem to support our decision to focus on Ontario. This province is quickly emerging as a reliable global supplier of responsibly sourced critical minerals."

RETRANSMISSION: Beyond Minerals Announces Exploration Partners to Advance Its Ontario Lithium Projects

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a master services agreement with each of Bounty Gold Corp. ("Bounty Gold") and Last Resort Resources Ltd. ("Last Resort"), two leading prospecting companies in grassroots lithium exploration in the province of Ontario.

The Company will work directly with Bounty Gold and Last Resort to advance the properties through an assessment of currently available data and grassroots exploration field work to be carried out on the properties starting next month. The project teams at Bounty Gold and Last Resort are familiar with the geology of the various properties, having performed extensive analysis of government recommendations, historical geological reports and boots-on-the-ground reconnaissance work guided by data-driven techniques for the discovery of lithium, cesium, tantalum ("LCT") pegmatites within the province of Ontario.

Beyond Minerals Announces Exploration Partners to Advance Its Ontario Lithium Projects

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a master services agreement with each of Bounty Gold Corp. ("Bounty Gold") and Last Resort Resources Ltd. ("Last Resort"), two leading prospecting companies in grassroots lithium exploration in the province of Ontario.

The Company will work directly with Bounty Gold and Last Resort to advance the properties through an assessment of currently available data and grassroots exploration field work to be carried out on the properties starting next month. The project teams at Bounty Gold and Last Resort are familiar with the geology of the various properties, having performed extensive analysis of government recommendations, historical geological reports and boots-on-the-ground reconnaissance work guided by data-driven techniques for the discovery of lithium, cesium, tantalum ("LCT") pegmatites within the province of Ontario.

