Benton and Metals Creek Acquire an Additional 262 Claim Units at Smoking Gun Hydrogen-Helium in Newfoundland, Awaiting Final Results from the Gas Sampling Program

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX,OTC:BNTRF) (the "Companies" or "Benton") and Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Companies" or "Metals Creek") are pleased to announce that it has acquired an additional 262 claim units via staking (See Figure 1), expanding the Smoking Gun HydrogenHelium Project in the Deer Lake Basin. The Companies are currently awaiting results from the recently completed soil gas program (see news release dated August 18, 2026). This program involved two regional soil gas programs at Parson's Pond and Smoking Gun Hydrogen-Helium projects. Rudy Willick of Rudiger Re-Chem from Neuanlage, Saskatchewan, oversaw the execution and implementation of these programs. The Companies will plan an inaugural drill program to test favourable targets for Hydrogen (H) and Helium (He) after compiling the results.
Both projects are located in Western Newfoundland and cover large portions of prospective large sedimentary basins (Parson's Pond Basin and Deer Lake Basin) and have historically seen minimal exploration for both H and He. Both basins are interpreted to be highly prospective environments to host both H and He with the presence of porous sandstones and conglomerates with associated mudstones and shales capping these formations. More importantly, the presence of chrome and serpentine, with associated groundwater, provide the mechanism to produce hydrogen, including regional fault structures providing a pathway for H or He to migrate to the structural trap.
Figure 1: Smoking Gun Project Location Map
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Please note that the presence of gas or methane on these staked projects or gas discovered on adjacent properties does not guarantee the presence of hydrogen or helium. Further studies are required to validate their presence.
About Benton Resources Inc.
Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.
Benton will focused its efforts on advancing its Dominion Copper - Zinc - Gold project, Victoria West Gold Project, Stoney Caldera Copper - Gold Project and its various Hydrogen - Hellium projects on the west coast of Newfoundland.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,
"Stephen Stares"
Stephen Stares, President
Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.
For further information, please contact:
Stephen Stares, President & CEO
Phone: 807-474-9020
Email: sstares@bentonresources.ca
Nick Konkin, Investor Relations
Phone: 647-249-9298 ext. 322
Email: nick@grovecorp.ca
Website: www.bentonresources.ca
Twitter: @BentonResources
Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX
THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.
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