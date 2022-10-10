Life Science NewsInvesting News

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) ("BELLUS Health" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough ("RCC") and other cough hypersensitivity indications, today announced that an abstract reviewing clinical data from the Phase 2b SOOTHE trial will be presented at the upcoming CHEST Annual Meeting, being held in Nashville, Tennessee from October 16-19, 2022.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Prior Specialist Consultations and Treatments in A Refractory Chronic Cough Population Enrolled in A Phase 2b Study of The P2X3 Antagonist BLU-5937
Session: Signs and Symptoms of Chest Disease
Date/Time: Tuesday, October 18 th , 2022, 2:30-3:30 p.m. ET/1:30-2:30 p.m. CT

CHEST has announced that the abstract will be made available today on the CHEST® journal website here . Following the conference, the presentation materials will be available in the "Scientific Publications" section of BELLUS Health's website at www.bellushealth.com .

About BELLUS Health ( www.bellushealth.com )

BELLUS Health is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of RCC and other cough hypersensitivity indications. The Company's product candidate, BLU-5937, has successfully completed a Phase 2b trial in RCC. BELLUS Health is preparing to initiate its CALM Phase 3 program in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Chronic cough is a cough lasting longer than eight weeks. When the cause of chronic cough cannot be identified or the cough persists despite treatment of all identified associated causes, the condition is referred to as RCC. It is estimated that there are approximately 9 million patients in the United States suffering from RCC. RCC is associated with significant adverse physical, social, and psychological effects on health and quality of life. Currently, there is no specific therapy approved for RCC outside of Japan and Switzerland and treatment options are limited.

The Company is exploring the potential use of BLU-5937 in other patient populations experiencing cough hypersensitivity as well as other P2X3-related hypersensitization conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, other than statements of fact that are independently verifiable at the date hereof, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and regulations, the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "possible," "projects," "plans," and similar expressions. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known and unknown, many of which are beyond BELLUS Health's control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the potential of BLU-5937 to successfully treat RCC and other hypersensitization-related disorders and benefit such patients, BELLUS Health's expectations related to its preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing and outcome of interactions with regulatory agencies, the potential activity and tolerability profile, selectivity, potency and other characteristics of BLU-5937, and the potential applicability of BLU-5937 and BELLUS Health's P2X3 platform to treat other disorders. Risk factors that may affect BELLUS Health's future results include but are not limited to: the benefits and impact on label of its enrichment strategy, estimates and projections regarding the size and opportunity of the addressable RCC market for BLU-5937, the ability to expand and develop its project pipeline, the ability to obtain adequate financing, the ability of BELLUS Health to maintain its rights to intellectual property and obtain adequate protection of future products through such intellectual property, the impact of general economic conditions, general conditions in the pharmaceutical industry, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on BELLUS Health's operations, plans and prospects, including to the initiation and completion of clinical trials in a timely manner or at all, changes in the regulatory environment in the jurisdictions in which BELLUS Health does business, supply chain impacts, stock market volatility, fluctuations in costs, changes to the competitive environment due to consolidation, achievement of forecasted burn rate, achievement of forecasted preclinical study and clinical trial milestones, reliance on third parties to conduct preclinical studies and clinical trials for BLU-5937 and that actual results may differ from topline results once the final and quality-controlled verification of data and analyses has been completed. In addition, the length of BELLUS Health's product candidate's development process and its market size and commercial value are dependent upon a number of factors. Moreover, BELLUS Health's growth and future prospects are mainly dependent on the successful development, patient tolerability, regulatory approval, commercialization and market acceptance of its product candidate BLU-5937 and other products. Consequently, actual future results and events may differ materially from the anticipated results and events expressed in the forward-looking statements. BELLUS Health believes that expectations represented by forward-looking statements are reasonable, yet there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The reader should not place undue reliance, if any, on any forward-looking statements included in this news release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and BELLUS Health is under no obligation and disavows any intention to update publicly or revise such statements as a result of any new information, future event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. Please see BELLUS Health's public filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including, but not limited to, its Annual Information Form, and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 40-F, for further risk factors that might affect BELLUS Health and its business.

Source: BELLUS Health Inc.

Ramzi Benamar
Chief Financial Officer
rbenamar@bellushealth.com

Media:
Julia Deutsch
Solebury Strategic Communications
jdeutsch@soleburystrat.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Bellus HealthBLU:CABLUBiotech Investing
BLU:CA,BLU

Allergan Aesthetics to Present Data from Its Leading Aesthetic Portfolio at the 2022 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Meeting

Data results shared across facial injectables, body contouring and skincare portfolio highlights Allergan Aesthetics' continued commitment to advancing aesthetic medicine Analyses of 15 years of post-marketing surveillance data demonstrate the global reported rate of delayed-onset nodules associated with dermal fillers on the Vycross technology platform is low (

IRVINE, Calif. , Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company, (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that eight scientific abstracts from its leading portfolio of aesthetic products and treatments will be presented at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) meeting taking place October 6-10 in Denver .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Change to Earnings Conference Call Dial-In Information for Third Quarter 2022 Results Scheduled for October 26, 2022

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced that it has changed the dial-in and replay information of its previously announced third quarter 2022 earnings conference call scheduled for Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Company executives will review financial results and address inquiries from investors and analysts during a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day.

The new dial-in and replay information are as follows:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN OPENS NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT LABORATORY SITE IN SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA

245,000 Square Foot Lab Demonstrates Amgen's Continued Commitment to Innovation

Oct. 6, 2022 ) Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced the opening of a new research and development site in San Francisco's Oyster Point, continuing the company's nearly two-decade presence in the region. The new site will constitute the company's second largest research and development facility, which focuses on discovering therapeutics for patients living with cancer, inflammatory disease and cardiometabolic disorders.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
different multicolored pills

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2022)

Investors interested in the life science sector are well aware of the importance of biotechnology.

From finding cures for diseases to feeding future generations, many areas of day-to-day life are influenced by players in the biotechnology space, and expert projections show the industry's future looks bright.

But how can investors gain exposure to biotechnology? Here’s a brief overview of how to invest in the expanding biotechnology market, from stocks to watch to exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie to Host Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will announce its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, October 28, 2022 before the market opens. ABBVie will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. CT . It will be accessible through ABBVie's Investor Relations website investors.ABBVie.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Autolus Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb for Use of Autolus' Proprietary Safety Switch System

- Bristol Myers Squibb to receive access to Autolus' RQR8 safety switch for use in cell therapy programs -

- Autolus to receive an upfront payment, with potential for near term option exercise fees and development milestone payments plus royalties -

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×