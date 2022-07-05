Life Science NewsInvesting News

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) ("BELLUS Health" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough ("RCC") and other cough hypersensitivity indications, today announced that Roberto Bellini, BELLUS Health's President and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference.

Presentation Details:
Event: William Blair Biotech Focus Conference
Date/Time: Monday, July 11 th , 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET
Format: Prerecorded fireside chat

A webcast of the prerecorded fireside chat may be accessed on the Events & Presentations page under the Investors & Media section of BELLUS Health's website at www.bellushealth.com . Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on the Company's website.

About BELLUS Health ( www.bellushealth.com )

BELLUS Health is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of RCC and other cough hypersensitivity indications. The Company's product candidate, BLU-5937, has successfully completed a Phase 2b trial in RCC. BELLUS Health is planning a Phase 3 program, which is expected to begin in the second half of 2022.

Chronic cough is a cough lasting longer than eight weeks. When the cause of chronic cough cannot be identified or the cough persists despite treatment of all identified associated causes, the condition is referred to as RCC. It is estimated that there are approximately 9 million patients in the United States suffering from RCC. RCC is associated with significant adverse physical, social, and psychological effects on health and quality of life. Currently, there is no specific therapy approved for RCC and treatment options are limited.

The Company is exploring the potential use of BLU-5937 in other patient populations experiencing cough hypersensitivity as well as other P2X3-related hypersensitization conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, other than statements of fact that are independently verifiable at the date hereof, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and regulations, the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "possible," "projects," "plans," and similar expressions. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known and unknown, many of which are beyond BELLUS Health's control. Such statements include, but are not limited to: the potential of BLU-5937 to successfully treat RCC and other hypersensitization-related disorders and benefit such patients, BELLUS Health's expectations related to its preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing and outcome of interactions with regulatory agencies, the potential activity and tolerability profile, selectivity, potency and other characteristics of BLU-5937, and the potential applicability of BLU-5937 and BELLUS Health's P2X3 platform to treat other disorders. Risk factors that may affect BELLUS Health's future results include but are not limited to: the benefits and impact on label of its enrichment strategy, estimates and projections regarding the size and opportunity of the addressable RCC market for BLU-5937, the ability to expand and develop its project pipeline, the ability to obtain adequate financing, the ability of BELLUS Health to maintain its rights to intellectual property and obtain adequate protection of future products through such intellectual property, the impact of general economic conditions, general conditions in the pharmaceutical industry, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on BELLUS Health's operations, plans and prospects, including to the initiation and completion of clinical trials in a timely manner or at all, changes in the regulatory environment in the jurisdictions in which BELLUS Health does business, supply chain impacts, stock market volatility, fluctuations in costs, changes to the competitive environment due to consolidation, achievement of forecasted burn rate, achievement of forecasted preclinical study and clinical trial milestones, reliance on third parties to conduct preclinical studies and clinical trials for BLU-5937 and that actual results may differ from topline results once the final and quality-controlled verification of data and analyses has been completed. In addition, the length of BELLUS Health's product candidate's development process and its market size and commercial value are dependent upon a number of factors. Moreover, BELLUS Health's growth and future prospects are mainly dependent on the successful development, patient tolerability, regulatory approval, commercialization and market acceptance of its product candidate BLU-5937 and other products. Consequently, actual future results and events may differ materially from the anticipated results and events expressed in the forward-looking statements. BELLUS Health believes that expectations represented by forward-looking statements are reasonable, yet there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The reader should not place undue reliance, if any, on any forward-looking statements included in this news release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and BELLUS Health is under no obligation and disavows any intention to update publicly or revise such statements as a result of any new information, future event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. Please see BELLUS Health's public filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including, but not limited to, its Annual Information Form, and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 40-F, for further risk factors that might affect BELLUS Health and its business.

Ramzi Benamar
Chief Financial Officer
rbenamar@bellushealth.com

Media:
Julia Deutsch
Solebury Trout
jdeutsch@soleburytrout.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Bellus HealthBLU:CABLUBiotech Investing
BLU:CA,BLU
The Gummy Project Announces Official Launch of E-Commerce Sales Channel

The Gummy Project Announces Official Launch of E-Commerce Sales Channel

  • The Gummy Project'S Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees are now available for pre-sale purchase at www.shopgummies.com
  • Shipping and fulfilment of online orders will commence on July 11, 2022

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the official launch of its new e-commerce site at www.shopgummies.com.

"The launch of our e-commerce site is a major milestone, making our product available across Canada for the first time," said Anthony Gindin, Chief Marketing Officer at GUMY. "This really marks our official launch into the Canadian market with e-commerce being a major component in our overall sales channel strategy. The site provides a vehicle for continued growth as well as a platform to share our story and fulfil our mandate to support endangered keystone species."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Reports Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

Cardiol Therapeutics Reports Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of cannabidiol as an anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapy for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases ("CVD"), announces the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held virtually via live audio webcast, on June 28, 2022. Shareholders voted in favour of all management resolutions proposed in the Company's Information Circular.

Resolutions proposed and approved at the AGM were:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Announces Another Milestone with Entry into Canadian Retail Market

The Gummy Project Announces Another Milestone with Entry into Canadian Retail Market

  • The Gummy Project'S Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees to be sold at Vancouver based Stong's Markets
  • Stong's are Vancouver owned full-service grocery stores that have operated in Vancouver since 1931

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as of June 29, 2022 it has partnered with Stong's to launch its Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees into the Canadian retail market.

"This partnership represents another great step in our ongoing sales strategy and we're extremely proud to partner with Stong's, an iconic grocery store in Vancouver," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "Following our recent partnership announcements with Flair Airlines and Bard on the Beach, the upcoming launch of our ecommerce site on June 30 2022, and our distribution partnership with Dean's Dairy and Specialty Foods, consumers will soon be able to purchase our products at locations across Canada."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Health Canada Approves OPDIVO® as Monotherapy for the Adjuvant treatment of Adults with Urothelial Carcinoma at High Risk of Recurrence after Undergoing Radical Resection of UC

First adjuvant Immunotherapy for patients at high risk of disease recurrence

Today, Bristol Myers Squibb Canada (BMS) announced Health Canada has issued a Notice of Compliance with Conditions (NOCc) for OPDIVO ® , as a monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with urothelial carcinoma (UC) who are at high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection of UC. i OPDIVO ® is the first immuno-oncology treatment to bring benefit in the adjuvant setting of UC and represents a potential new standard of care for patients at high risk of disease recurrence. ii Unlike traditional cancer therapies that target the tumour directly, immuno-oncology activates the body's own immune system to help recognize and attack cancer cells. iii

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kite's CAR T-cell Therapy Yescarta® Granted European Marketing Authorization for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma

Pivotal ZUMA-5 Study Demonstrates Overall Response Rate of 91% and a Complete Response rate of 77% in Patients Who Received Yescarta After Three or More Lines of Therapy –

Kite's Third Approved Cell Therapy Indication in Europe

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Resubmits New Drug Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Lenacapavir, an Investigational, Long-Acting HIV-1 Capsid Inhibitor

NDA Resubmission Addresses Issues Related to Vial Compatibility –

If Approved, Lenacapavir Would be the First and the Only HIV-1 Treatment Option Administered Twice-Yearly

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×