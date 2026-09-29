Bell and Cisco to collaborate on sovereign AI infrastructure for Canada

This news release contains forward-looking statements. For a description of the related risk factors and assumptions, please see the section entitled "Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" later in this news release.
Companies sign MOU to collaborate on a sovereign AI infrastructure offering combining Bell data centres and networks with Cisco's AI, security, observability, infrastructure monitoring and management, and Sovereign Critical Infrastructure technologies
Bell Canada (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) and Cisco today announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on a sovereign AI infrastructure offering for Canada, bringing together Bell's data centre, network and operations capabilities with Cisco's AI, security, observability, infrastructure monitoring and management, and Sovereign Critical Infrastructure technologies.
Together, the companies will work on a practical approach intended to help Canadian organizations deploy, secure and manage AI infrastructure in Canada, while giving customers more flexibility in how they access and scale sovereign AI capacity.
As more organizations deploy AI at scale, the need for infrastructure that can support sensitive workloads, meet strict security requirements and operate close to home is growing. Through this collaboration, Bell and Cisco will aim to address the needs of customers in government, regulated industries and other sectors where trust, control and resilience are critical.
Helping organizations run AI securely in Canada
Bell and Cisco will focus on solution architectures that can support different AI workloads, including training and inference, while giving customers more choice and control over where critical systems and data are located, secured and managed.
The collaboration will focus on three core areas:
- Building a Canadian platform for sovereign AI: Bell and Cisco will work to bring together Bell's Canadian data centre space, power, cooling, physical security, connectivity and operations services with Cisco AI infrastructure, security, observability, management and Sovereign Critical Infrastructure portfolio of technologies.
- Supporting modular AI infrastructure deployments: Bell and Cisco will assess how Cisco AI PODs architectures, which provide modular building blocks for different AI workloads, and relevant capabilities from Cisco's Sovereign Critical Infrastructure portfolio can be combined with Canadian infrastructure, connectivity and operations services.
- Developing flexible commercial models: Bell and Cisco will assess flexible consumption models, so customers can better align costs with how they use or reserve AI infrastructure.
Advancing trusted AI infrastructure in Canada
The collaboration builds on Bell's work through Bell AI Fabric and Cisco's sovereign AI infrastructure advancements to help expand the capabilities needed for trusted AI adoption in Canada for customers that need greater control over critical digital environments. Together, Bell and Cisco will focus on making sovereign AI infrastructure more practical for Canadian organizations to deploy, operate and scale.
Quotes
"Bell is focused on helping turn sovereign AI from ambition into infrastructure Canadian organizations can use. That requires secure Canadian data centre capacity, high-performance connectivity, operational expertise and trusted technology working together. Through this collaboration with Cisco, we will work to make it easier to deploy and scale sovereign AI infrastructure for customers that need greater control, resilience and confidence in the systems behind their most critical workloads."
- John Watson, Group President, Business Markets, Bell Cyber, AI Fabric and Ateko
"Cisco's Sovereign Critical Infrastructure portfolio is designed to give customers more choice in how they build, secure and manage the digital environments that support critical operations. By working with Bell, we can bring those capabilities together with Canadian data centre capacity, connectivity and operations to support sovereign AI infrastructure that is configurable, secure and easier for organizations to deploy with confidence."
- Raj Juneja, President, Cisco Canada
About Bell
Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.
1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.
Media inquiries:
Bell Canada
Matt Silver
media@bell.ca
Investor inquiries:
Richard Bengian
richard.bengian@bell.ca
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the memorandum of understanding between Bell and Cisco, including the expected benefits of the collaboration and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe Bell's expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Bell does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements made in this news release, including the expected benefits of the collaboration between Bell and Cisco, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and are based on certain assumptions including, without limitation, the ability to implement the priorities and plans contemplated by the memorandum of understanding. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the expected benefits of the collaboration between Bell and Cisco will be realized. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of the forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult BCE's 2025 Annual MD&A dated March 5, 2026, BCE's 2026 First and Second Quarter MD&As dated May 6, 2026 and August 5, 2026, respectively, and BCE's news release dated August 6, 2026 announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2026, filed with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at sedarplus.ca) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov). These documents are also available at BCE.ca.
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SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)