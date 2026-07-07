Beauce Gold Fields Commences Seismic Survey Of The Saint-Simon-Les-Mines Paleoplacer Channel

(TheNewswire)
July 7, 2025, Montreal, Quebec, Canada TheNewswire - Beauce Gold Fields ("Champs d'Or en Beauce") (TSX Venture: BGF), referred to as "BGF" or the "Company," is pleased to announce the commencement of a seismic refraction and reflection geophysical survey on the Company's Saint-Simon-les-Mines paleoplacer gold channel, located in the Beauce region of southern Québec.
The survey will be conducted under the Company's ATI authorizations, ATI-703 and ATI-704, issued by Québec's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests ("MRNF"), which allow the Company to conduct sonic drilling and seismic refraction geophysical surveys within defined exploration polygons of the paleoplacer channel.
The survey is designed to provide a more detailed bedrock profile of the Gilbert River paleovalley in order to refine the geometry of the paleoplacer channel and support planning for the Company's upcoming sonic drilling campaign. The work is also intended to help validate and refine the Company's previously announced Exploration Target for the Saint-Simon-les-Mines paleoplacer system.
Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields, commented: "This seismic survey is an important step in advancing our paleoplacer exploration program. By improving our understanding of the bedrock topography beneath the paleovalley, we can better target the deepest sections, bedrock traps, and basal horizons that may host gold mineralization. The results will guide our sonic drilling program and help us systematically test and refine our Exploration Target."
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Image: Polygonal - Longitudinal Map of the Paleoplacer Channel
The seismic survey will total approximately 5 kilometres and will consist of 13 survey lines, spaced approximately 100 metres apart. The program will include:
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9 lines in the Rang St-Charles sector; and
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4 lines in the G80 zone, located in the Rang St-Gustave sector
The combination of seismic refraction and reflection methods is expected to improve the Company's interpretation of overburden thickness, bedrock depth, paleovalley morphology, and potential bedrock depressions or structural traps that may have influenced the concentration of placer gold within the channel.
The survey will provide critical geological information required to optimize sonic drill-hole locations, reduce geological uncertainty, and prioritize areas where historical drilling, geological modelling, and polygonal volumetric work suggest favourable paleoplacer conditions.
The current program follows the Company's updated technical assessment of the Saint-Simon-les-Mines paleoplacer channel, which estimated an Exploration Target ranging between:
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4,004,674 to 5,991,229 cubic metres;
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Grading 2.02 g Au/m³ to 12.0 g Au/m³.
The Exploration Target is based on the interpretation of historical drilling, geological modelling of the Gilbert River paleovalley, polygonal volumetric calculations, and the evaluation of auriferous saprolite and basal sedimentary units completed by Jean Bernard, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.
The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource.
About the Saint-Simon-les-Mines Paleoplacer Channel
The Saint-Simon-les-Mines paleoplacer channel represents the core of Canada's first gold rush district. Historical mining from the 1860s through the 1960s recovered significant coarse gold, including multi-ounce nuggets. The Company's geological model suggests that gold mineralization within the paleoplacer system is concentrated within basal gravel horizons, saprolitic bedrock, and fractured bedrock traps developed along the paleovalley floor.
The current geophysical program is designed to further define these prospective geological settings and support the next phase of exploration by sonic drilling.
Jean Bernard, BSc, Geo, an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.
Non-brokered private placement
The Company will proceed with a non-brokered private placement of 20,000,000 units at $0.04 per unit for gross proceeds of $800,000
Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant of the company which will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the capital stock of the company at a price of $0.07 for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the placement.
The offering is conditional upon the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture exchange. The proceeds of the offering will specifically be used: (i) to finance exploration and (ii) for general corporate purposes.
The offering will be offered to accredited investors in accordance with applicable securities laws. In connection with the offering, the company may pay finders' fees, as permitted by the policies of the exchange. Each share issued pursuant to the placement will have a mandatory four-month-and-one-day hold period from the date of closing of the placement. The company anticipates that insiders will subscribe for units and their participation could exceed 25 per cent of the offering. No more than 10% of the proceeds of the placement can be used for Investor Relations Activities. None amount of the proceeds of the placement is for payments to Non-Arm's length parties of the company nor for payments to persons conducting Investor Relations Activities.
About Beauce Gold Fields
Beauce Gold Fields is focused on exploring and developing the largest placer gold district in eastern North America. The Company's objective is the trace old placer gold workings back to a bedrock source to uncover economic lode gold deposits. The Company's flagship property is the Saint-Simon-les-Mines gold project, site of Canada's first gold rush that pre-dates the Yukon Klondike. The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s It produced some of the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz+). (Source Sedar: 43-101 Report - Beauce July 4th 2018, Author B. Violette)
Beauce Gold Fields is currently drilling recently discovered antiform systems that is believed to have contributed to the development of extensive auriferous placer deposits in Beauce. The Company's geological model suggests that placer gold within the Beauce Gold paleochannel, including the renowned large nuggets from the 19th century, formed in stressed quartz pockets within layered domed Axis of Antiforms, exemplified by Saddle Reef formations.
Beauce Gold Fields website www.beaucegold.com
Disclaimers:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding mineral exploration. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information contact
Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO Tel: (514) 262-9239
www.beaucegold.com
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