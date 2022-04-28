Life Science NewsInvesting News

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.  announces the following updates: Beanfields Highlights: The Northern California Division of Safeway, a top performing Safeway division, has awarded 2 SKUs, Nacho and Black Bean Sea Salt, across the 250 Stores. This marks the first time Beanfields has been selected for this division.HEB grocery stores awarded additional SKU Black Bean Sea Salt which now brings Beanfields to 3 total

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") announces the following updates:

Beanfields Highlights:

  • The Northern California Division of Safeway, a top performing Safeway division, has awarded 2 SKUs, Nacho and Black Bean Sea Salt, across the 250 Stores. This marks the first time Beanfields has been selected for this division.
  • HEB grocery stores awarded additional SKU Black Bean Sea Salt which now brings Beanfields to 3 total SKUs at HEB. Beanfields will be sold in approximately 200 of the 300 HEB stores throughout the US.

Boosh Highlights:

  • Retains Marsham International to represent Boosh products Canada Marsham is led by a team of experts in the industry, specializing in sales management and brand acceleration nationally. Marsham receives a 5% commission on sales achieved with no monthly retainers.
  • Launching shelf stable Mac & Cheese nationally with UNFI, one of North America's largest food brokers.
  • Completes a seamless launch into Save On Foods with reorders already in place.

"Marsham International has a long-standing relationship with Beanfields and has created tremendous value in getting Beanfields into retailers across Canada. We hope to duplicate those successful results with Boosh," states TJ Walsh, head of North America sales.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Jim Pakulis

Chief Executive Officer
jpakulis@booshfood.com

Telephone: (833) 882-6674

www.Booshfood.com

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chips brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations concerning the size of the Financing, its ability to close the Financing in whole or in part or at all and its plan for the proceeds of the Financing. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121892

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Boosh Plant-Based BrandsCSE:VEGIBiotech Investing
VEGI:CC
Boosh Plant-Based Brands

Boosh Plant-Based Brands

Overview

Analysts project the plant-based meat market has the potential to grow by US$7.21 billion by 2025, with the market’s growth potential to accelerate at a CAGR of 25.14 percent. Consumers and national governing bodies have seen the appeal of more sustainable, plant-based meat alternatives as a long-term food production solution. Put in your source for the above stats

Canada, a global leader in plant protein, has invested over C$950 million in its SuperCluster initiative, with Protein Industries Canada standing as one of five sector recipients of that investment. With rapid popularity in plant-based food alternatives, investors could see exceptional early economic upside in these emerging markets across North America and the rest of the world.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands ((CSE:VEGI, OTCQB:VGGIF, FSE: 77I) is a plant-based ready-to-eat food company that distributes and sells plant-based fresh-frozen meals to grocery outlets and independent grocery stores throughout Canada. Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company aims to become a leader in delivering plant-based meals, which are sustainably packaged, convenient and tasty for complete customer satisfaction.

Boosh offers an award-winning product line featuring six fresh-frozen “Heat’n Eat” meals, including entrees for one, two and “Booch Pouches,” which are easy-warmed and hearty stews and sauces.

Boosh also provides a fuller range of competitive perks compared to other plant-based competitors. All Boosh meals are 100 percent plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free and non-GMO. Likewise, the Canadian-based company offers complete composed dishes and two different meal sizes to satisfy individual and family dining wants.

The company has a highly strategic branding supply alliance with Beyond Meat®, one of the leading plant-based meat companies on the market. Numerous benefits have developed from this relationship including utilizing Beyond Meat® in two of Boosh’s dishs, as well as allowing Boosh to market both companies on Boosh packages, which significantly expands brand awareness for both notable companies.

In late 2020, UNFI, one of the largest natural food distributors in North America, began expanding Boosh distribution throughout Canada to over 300 locations and growing. Consumers can find Boosh meals in their local grocery and big box stores like Whole Foods Market, Metro, IGA, Safeway, SPUD.ca and more. With a strong in-store and online presence, Boosh gains exposure across multiple demographics at competitive price points.

The next steps for the company include the exciting launch of Boosh Pouches across grocery outlets in the Summer of 2021, which would introduce new offerings like Sloppy Joes, Mushroom Gravy and Chili. Also, Boosh intends to prepare for its expansion into US markets and roll out a more comprehensive commercial strategy targeting lifestyle channels in the Fall.

Boosh entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Saltspring Harvest to acquire the assets comprising Saltspring Harvest’s business. Founded in 2016 by Chef Zoe Currelly, Saltspring Harvest was formed to prove a plant-basprotein-richrich alternatives to meat and dairy focused pâtés and spreads.

With its established 8,500 square foot multi-use facility, the company expects to create extensive promotional content and educational material on the benefits of plant-based lifestyles, which will aid its introduction to new markets.

The Boosh ecosystem is a highly curated chain containing avenues of sourcing, product development, creative direction, distribution and retail store commercialization. With leading executives and industry greats like Boosh’s president, director and founder, Connie Marples, the company is primed for exceptional growth potential and economic success across its expansion plans.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands’ Company Highlights

  • Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. is an emerging plant-based comfort food company. It offers accessible, convenient and delicious “Heat’n Eat” fresh-frozen meals to a growing audience and plant-based meat market.
  • Boosh offers an award-winning product line featuring six delicious meals, including Boosh Bowls for One, Boosh Bowls for Two and Boosh Pouches, which will be introduced in Summer 2021.
  • All Boosh meals are 100% plant-based, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and offer sustainable packaging for its consumers.
  • The company has established itself as a major plant-based competitor on the market with its strategic branding and supply alliance with Beyond Meat
  • Boosh packages are available across over 300 grocery stores Canada-wide through UNFI
  • The next steps for the company include expansion into US markets and creating a more comprehensive commercial strategy to aid its introduction into new markets.
  • Boosh’s entire line of frozen ‘Heat n Eat’ bowls and entrees are now available at all Whole Foods Market locations across Canada.
  • Boosh completed its acquisition of Pulse Kitchen Specialty Foods Ltd.
  • Boosh acquired Beanfields, a company that produces and sells a healthy, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, top eight allergen-free flavored bean-based chip.

Plant-Based Brands’ Key Products

Boosh Bowls

Its “Boosh Bowls for One,” offers a delicious range of meals across a wide set of cuisines like Veggie Bolognese, Mac & Cheeze & Peas, Coconut Curry Cauli, Mexican Fiesta. Additionally, its line of entrees for two offer bigger portions of crowd favorites like Rustic Veggie Pot Pit and award winning Hearty Sheperd’s Pie.

These 100 percent plant-based products contain no dairy, gluten, artificial colors and flavors and are non-GMO. Aimed to attract a wide audience of potential consumers, Boosh Bowls offer competitive pricing, sustainable and fully recyclable packaging and an exceptional plant-based alternative to crowd-favorites.

Boosh Pouches

Boosh’s newest plant-based offering is its Boosh Pouches which are a uniquely delicious line of three “Heat’n Eat” dishes, which include Chili, Mushroom Good Gravy and Sloppy Joe. The company is to begin production on July 30th, 2021 and the products will be distributed in Canada through UNFI.

Management Team

Connie Marples - Founder, Director & President

Connie Marples is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with an emphasis on the food and beverage industry. She has held several senior management positions in sales, promotions, marketing and fine dining. In 2003, Marples opened Vintropolis, a Vancouver-based wine bar and bistro/VQA Wine Store and in 2005 Vintropolis received the coveted position of being on the list of Condé Nast Traveller’s Best New Restaurants in the World. She also launched Okanagan Experience, an Entertainment style fundraising coupon book in Kelowna which was later sold to “Entertainment Book”.

As a sales representative, Marples helped launch New York Seltzer, oversaw corporate travel accounts such as the Vancouver Canucks, as well as managed grocery vendor programs and promotional departments at numerous large grocery retailers and radio stations. In the fall of 2020, She won the 2020 BC Food & Beverage Rising Star Award for her development and expansion of Boosh Food. She has expanded Boosh Food into a nationally recognized plant-food brand in Canada where Boosh can be found in over 150 major food retail stores and independent grocers.

Jim Pakulis - Director, CEO & Chairman

Ali is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in food processing operations. He has a proven track record of expanding organizations, developing opportunities, and delivering goal-oriented results. His expertise in the food industry includes plant-based products, beverage, dairy, cereals, and snacks. Ali holds a bachelor’s degree in food technology and MBA in managerial leadership. He is currently the president of Wiseop Business Partners (a Vancouver based leading consulting firm in food processing operations), advisor to Plenty & Grace Food Hub, and Senior Advisor to Boosh Plant-Based Brands, Inc.

Ali Samei - VP Operations / Consultant

Jim Pakulis has over three decades of experience working with public and private entrepreneurial companies in a variety of emerging sectors. He is the former founder, CEO and chairman of TransCanna Holdings Inc., which through his initiative and execution acquired one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis-focused facilities in California. Pakulis has been in senior management positions for numerous publicly traded entities including CEO and chairman of General Cannabis, Inc. which from 2010 to 2012 wholly-owned Weedmaps. He oversaw the growth of General Cannabis from zero to over CAD$16-million in annual revenue.

Maria Hussaini - CPA, Director & CFO

Maria is a Chartered Professional Accountant with sound financial reporting, assurance and tax experience obtained from various roles in public accounting firms. In addition to being CFO of Boosh, she is a financial reporting manager at an accounting advisory practice where she works closely with various publicly traded companies in several industries.

Dave Richardson - Special Advisor

Mr. Richardson has an extensive background assisting emerging growth companies in numerous industries including the plant-based food sector. Mr. Richardson has experience as an investor, executive and founder of multiple technology companies. He is a proponent and defender for sustainability as well as the environment and is an Advisory Board member to several innovative green technology companies, as well as serving as a Director for GreenPower Motor Company.

Boosh Closes $433,569 in Second Tranche Private Placement

Boosh Closes $433,569 in Second Tranche Private Placement

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement generating further gross proceeds of $433,569.50.

The company issued 619,385 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.70 per Unit (the "Financing"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (a "Warrant") will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $1.00 per share until March 31, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BTV Investor Alert Video: Boosh Plant-Based Brands - Ready-To-Eat Vegan Food Supplier

BTV Investor Alert Video: Boosh Plant-Based Brands - Ready-To-Eat Vegan Food Supplier

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF The emerging plant-based food powerhouse recently announced the asset purchase agreement to acquire Beanfields Inc. Boosh Plant-Based Brands is listed on the CSE under the symbol VEGI.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF)

https://www.booshfood.com/

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.is being featured on BNN Bloomberg from March 28th to April 3rd, 2022, during market hours.

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118046

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Boosh Closes $1,007,400 In First Tranche Private Placement

Boosh Closes $1,007,400 In First Tranche Private Placement

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the first tranche of $1,007,400 in its $2,000,000 non-brokered private placement.

The company issued 1,439,143 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.70 per Unit (the "Financing"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (a "Warrant") will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $1.00 per share until March 9, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Boosh Arranges $2,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Boosh Arranges $2,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") announces that it intends to raise, on a non-brokered basis, aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 through the issuance up to 2,857,142 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.70 per Unit (the "Financing"). Each Unit will comprise one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (a "Warrant") will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $1.00 per share for a period of 36 months.

Directors and officers of the Company may acquire Units in the Financing, which participation would be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Boosh Integrates Beanfields; Secures New Clients

Boosh Integrates Beanfields; Secures New Clients

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") provides recent updates relating distribution of the Beanfields brand.

  • Raley's, the multi-billion-dollar grocery and retail company, has informed the Company it has made Beanfields their primary displayed bean chip. The Jalapeno lime flavour is being distributed into 150% more stores, with the Black Bean & Nacho flavours into 53% more stores.
  • Beanfield retail launches into Lowe's (Grain Free Rings), The Save Mark Companies (Nacho, Jalapeno, Pico), New Seasons (Grain Free Rings, 2 New Chips), Clark's (2 New Chips & Fiery Hot), & Healthy Edge Retail Group (2 New Chips & Fiery Hot).
  • Boosh's first Save On Foods UNFI order came in at 1,500 cases.
  • Loblaw's begins testing Boosh's chilled line in select stores in Eastern Canada.

"It's been practically a seamless integration between Team Boosh and Team Beanfields. Two major highlights in the integration have been our sales departments' ability to immediately connect with the majority of existing retail buyers, and simultaneously secured new key accounts within the last seven days," comments Jim Pakulis, CEO of Boosh. "Based on our analysis we anticipate the expansion into new stores including larger channels and box stores
to continue."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

