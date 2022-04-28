Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. announces the following updates: Beanfields Highlights: The Northern California Division of Safeway, a top performing Safeway division, has awarded 2 SKUs, Nacho and Black Bean Sea Salt, across the 250 Stores. This marks the first time Beanfields has been selected for this division.HEB grocery stores awarded additional SKU Black Bean Sea Salt which now brings Beanfields to 3 total ...

VEGI:CC