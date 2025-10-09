BD to Announce Financial Results for its Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2025

BD to Announce Financial Results for its Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2025

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that BD management will host an audio webcast at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 6, 2025 to discuss the Company's financial results for its fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, and to provide an update on its operations and strategy. The audio webcast can be accessed at BD's investor relations website at www.bd.cominvestors and a replay will be made available shortly after the call at the same website. Prior to the call, the Company will issue a news release and related presentation materials that will include summary financial information for the quarter. The news release and related presentation materials will be made available at www.bd.cominvestors .

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD , please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ , X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson .

Contacts:




Media :

Investors :

Fallon McLoughlin

Adam Reiffe

Director, Public Relations

Vice President, Investor Relations

201.258.0361

201.847.6927

fallon.mcloughlin@bd.com

adam.reiffe@bd.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-to-announce-financial-results-for-its-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-of-fiscal-2025-302580188.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Becton Dickinson and CompanyBDX:USNYSE:BDX:US
BDX:US
The Conversation (0)
Becton Dickinson and Company

Becton Dickinson and Company

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Revolve Expands Mexico Distributed Generation Business with New Partnership

VVC - Purchase of Ithaca 1-17 Well and 5 Mile Pipeline

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANT

Related News

Gold Investing

OPINION — Past is Prologue: Why the Next Decade Could Belong to Gold and the Miners

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Purchase of Ithaca 1-17 Well and 5 Mile Pipeline

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$51, Hits New Record

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

gold investing

Tudor Gold Sues BC, Seabridge Over Tunnel Rights in Golden Triangle

Precious Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANT